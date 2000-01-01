



During the 1960’s / 1970’s Vietnam War era, the term “military-industrial complex” became a favorite cliché of the Marxist, long-haired, “peace-love-dope” pseudo-intellectual hippy crowd that wrongly blamed this shadowy “complex” for a war which actually originated with Ike’s deployment of “advisers” (CIA) to Vietnam during the late 1950’s.





In years since, conservative patriots and libertarians have carelessly adopted the term as well. The problem is, there is not now and nor was there ever any “military-industrial complex” that could “endanger our liberties or democratic processes,” for the simple reason that military generals / admirals and manufacturing CEO’s can neither take America to war, nor dictate the size of defense budgets, nor influence politicians to do so.





Sure, there may be glory-seeking military men and greedy arms manufacturers who, for obvious reasons, love war. But they do not have political power. Globalist media and banking moguls install the politicians and the politicians appoint the military leaders -- not the other way around. Seriously, can anyone cite a single instance in American history in which a general or an armaments manufacturing CEO, acting independently of the political class, dictated our domestic politics or foreign affairs? The answer is, “no,” not even close.





Contrary to Milton and Malcolm’s slogan, it is the banking-government-tax exempt foundation-academia-media-Zionist complex that represents the “acquisition of unwarranted influence” and the “disastrous rise of misplaced power.” But the Eisenhowers didn’t want to talk about that complex because it was the very same power that made them!





As Globalists who believed that the power of the UN military should one day surpass and absorb the US military, it made perfect sense to denigrate the nation’s patriotic military leaders (recall Ike’s hatred for patriotic Generals Patton, Devers, and MacArthur), -- especially the ones feeding JFK information over the concerns they had about Eisenhower’s policies -- as some sort of evil plotters. As Marxists who believed that the government should take over or dictate to private enterprise, it also made perfect sense to cast the captains of the industrial business community as "capitalist" villains.





Put them both together and what do you have? You have the evil, conspiratorial and completely mythical "military-industrial complex" --- a phantom menace that needs to be brought under the control of the oh-so-benevolent Globalists. Get it? You see, if and when America was to ever fall to a Globalist tyranny (and we were almost there in 2016) the only force that could possibly mobilize and save the day at the 11th hour would be the combined power of the business and military communities. If anti-Globalist businessmen-patriots the likes of Henry Ford, Benjamin Freedman and Robert Welch ever “conspired” for freedom with anti-Globalist military-patriots such as George Patton and Douglas MacArthur, it would be all over for The New World Order, and right quick too! And that, dear reader was the “threat” that the Globalist Eisenhowers were really concerned about – a “threat” which has since been expanded to include armed local police and lawful gun owners.





Consistent with the theme of this piece, we believe that patriotic elements of this "Military-Industrial Complex" (Military Intelligence and the NSA in particular) were the ones who hacked Democrat E-mails, leaked the incriminating evidence which sank the campaign of Killary Clinton, and are now protecting President Trump (their frontman) as investigations into Killary, Obongo and many others proceed quietly.