The Globalist Myth of the "Military-Industrial Complex"
by Mike King
JANUARY 1961
EISENHOWER’s FAREWELL TV ADDRESS ESTABLISHES THE COMMUNIST-GLOBALIST MYTH OF THE “MILITARY INDUSTRIAL COMPLEX"
Still stinging from candidate-now-President-Elect John Kennedy’s criticism over his "missile gap," Eisenhower's Farewell Address was delivered in a television broadcast. It remains memorable for advocating that the nation guard against the potential influence of the “military–industrial complex.” Though Ike is always credited with coining the term, his smarter brother Milton Eisenhower and main speechwriter Malcolm Moos were the ones who developed Ike’s “historic” final statement. (20) The canned and over-rated speech had gone through 20 drafts over the course of the several months that it was worked on.
We have already established the shockingly pro-Communist resume of FDR’s beloved Milton Eisenhower. As for speechwriter Malcolm Moos, well, he was just as bad, and just as “red.” Following his ventriloquist work for President Eisenhower, Moos went on to write speeches for super Globalist Nelson Rockefeller and also worked for the Globalist Ford Foundation. He capped off his career with a 7-year tour as the President of Minnesota University (1967-1974). During his university presidency, Moos openly encourage leftist “activism” and presided over the establishment of garbage Marxist “majors” in African American Studies, Native American Studies, Chicano Studies, Women's Studies, and the Center for Urban and Regional Studies.
Milton and Malcolm -- what a pair of Marxist beauties, eh? These then were the unseen ventriloquists who put the “historic” words in the dummy Eisenhower’s mouth. An excerpt:
“In the councils of government, we must guard against the acquisition of unwarranted influence, whether sought or unsought, by the military-industrial complex. The potential for the disastrous rise of misplaced power exists and will persist. We must never let the weight of this combination endanger our liberties or democratic processes. We should take nothing for granted. Only an alert and knowledgeable citizenry can compel the proper meshing of the huge industrial and military machinery of defense with our peaceful methods and goals, so that security and liberty may prosper together.” (21)
Marxist Malcolm Moos and Marxist Milton Eisenhower worried that a “military-industrial complex” might one day rise to free America from the clutches of Globalism. Dim-witted 'Ike' read the script which they penned.
During the 1960’s / 1970’s Vietnam War era, the term “military-industrial complex” became a favorite cliché of the Marxist, long-haired, “peace-love-dope” pseudo-intellectual hippy crowd that wrongly blamed this shadowy “complex” for a war which actually originated with Ike’s deployment of “advisers” (CIA) to Vietnam during the late 1950’s.
In years since, conservative patriots and libertarians have carelessly adopted the term as well. The problem is, there is not now and nor was there ever any “military-industrial complex” that could “endanger our liberties or democratic processes,” for the simple reason that military generals / admirals and manufacturing CEO’s can neither take America to war, nor dictate the size of defense budgets, nor influence politicians to do so.
Sure, there may be glory-seeking military men and greedy arms manufacturers who, for obvious reasons, love war. But they do not have political power. Globalist media and banking moguls install the politicians and the politicians appoint the military leaders -- not the other way around. Seriously, can anyone cite a single instance in American history in which a general or an armaments manufacturing CEO, acting independently of the political class, dictated our domestic politics or foreign affairs? The answer is, “no,” not even close.
Contrary to Milton and Malcolm’s slogan, it is the banking-government-tax exempt foundation-academia-media-Zionist complex that represents the “acquisition of unwarranted influence” and the “disastrous rise of misplaced power.” But the Eisenhowers didn’t want to talk about that complex because it was the very same power that made them!
As Globalists who believed that the power of the UN military should one day surpass and absorb the US military, it made perfect sense to denigrate the nation’s patriotic military leaders (recall Ike’s hatred for patriotic Generals Patton, Devers, and MacArthur), -- especially the ones feeding JFK information over the concerns they had about Eisenhower’s policies -- as some sort of evil plotters. As Marxists who believed that the government should take over or dictate to private enterprise, it also made perfect sense to cast the captains of the industrial business community as "capitalist" villains.
Put them both together and what do you have? You have the evil, conspiratorial and completely mythical "military-industrial complex" --- a phantom menace that needs to be brought under the control of the oh-so-benevolent Globalists. Get it? You see, if and when America was to ever fall to a Globalist tyranny (and we were almost there in 2016) the only force that could possibly mobilize and save the day at the 11th hour would be the combined power of the business and military communities. If anti-Globalist businessmen-patriots the likes of Henry Ford, Benjamin Freedman and Robert Welch ever “conspired” for freedom with anti-Globalist military-patriots such as George Patton and Douglas MacArthur, it would be all over for The New World Order, and right quick too! And that, dear reader was the “threat” that the Globalist Eisenhowers were really concerned about – a “threat” which has since been expanded to include armed local police and lawful gun owners.
Consistent with the theme of this piece, we believe that patriotic elements of this "Military-Industrial Complex" (Military Intelligence and the NSA in particular) were the ones who hacked Democrat E-mails, leaked the incriminating evidence which sank the campaign of Killary Clinton, and are now protecting President Trump (their frontman) as investigations into Killary, Obongo and many others proceed quietly.
1 & 2. Patriotic anti-communist Generals Patton (1) and MacArthur (2) were both HATED by Eisenhower.
3. Businessman Trump with the generals and admirals behind him. This is the "military-industrial complex" that "Deep State" Globalists like Moos and the Eisenhower boys always feared might rise up against the NWO.
1. The New York Slimes responded very positively to Eisenhower's speech. That alone proves that the words had a hidden meaning. Eisenhower was twice endorsed by Sulzberger's Slimes -- which hasn't endorsed a "Republican" ever since. // 2. Q-Anon represents the "Military-Industrial Complex" which Eisenhower feared. Read my booklet (under "Robert S Smith") -- (Here)
FREE REPORT & FREE UPDATES
