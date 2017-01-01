Additionally, the phrase "Deutschland uber alles" - (Germany above all things), is always, and I mean always, presented out-of-context, as if to suggest that the Germans were boasting of their superiority to all other peoples. The following line of the song clarifies and confirms that the anthem, far from being a song about conquest, was actually about the unified defense of the small German states which, historically, have been relentlessly attacked by Romans, Huns, Mongols and, most relevant to the song, the French. Here is the full translation of the harmless and beautiful song of national defense and brotherhood:





1. Germany, Germany above all * (Deutschland uber alles)

Above everything in the world * (in terms of love for Germany)

When, always, for protection and defense

Brothers stand together.

From the Maas to the Memel

From the Etsch to the Belt,

Germany, Germany above all

Above all in the world.

2. German women, German fidelity,

German wine and German song,

Shall retain, throughout the world,

Their old respected fame,

To inspire us to noble deeds

For the length of our lives.

German women, German fidelity,

German wine and German song.

3. Unity and right and freedom

For the German Fatherland;

Let us all strive to this goal

Brotherly, with heart and hand.

Unity and rights and freedom

Are the pledge of fortune grand.

Prosper in this fortune's glory,

Prosper German fatherland.







These lyrics transcend ideology and political systems. Indeed, it was the ultra-liberal, western puppet, Jewish-owned Wiemar Republic, not "the Nazis," who declared the Deutschlandlied the National Anthem in 1922! But that won't stop the Marxist-Jewish propagandists from continuing to dupe fools like Ms. Mr. Petkovic with never-ending disinformation about "the Nazis" and the phrase "Deutschland uber alles."





And now you know the rest of the story, the real story, about a single, out-of-context lyric "Deutschland uber alles." Boy-oh-boy was Solzhenitsyn ever right when he warned:





"Hastiness and superficiality are the psychic diseases of the 20th century, and more than anywhere else this disease is reflected in the press."





Ain't that the truth!