*Not affiliated with nor to be confused with "The History Channel"
* If you haven't already done so, be sure to sign up for our FREE Report & FREE Updates List at bottom of page.
*
Modern Art is Marxist Art
by Mike King
by Mike King
An "Almost-Daily" Daily Web Page Summary of the Dirty Lies, Glaring Omissions,
Half Truths & Globalist Bias of The NY Times
FREE SAMPLE
Subscribe to the Anti-NY Times and Stay on Top of World Events
An "Almost-Daily" Daily Web Page Summary of the Dirty Lies, Glaring Omissions,
Half Truths & Globalist Bias of The NY Times
FREE SAMPLE
Subscribe to the Anti-NY Times and Stay on Top of World Events
NY Times: Steven Cohen, Billionaire Collector, Gives $50 Million to MoMA
NY Times: Steven Cohen, Billionaire Collector, Gives $50 Million to MoMA
REBUTTAL BY
The House of Horrors in Marxist Manhattan commonly referred to as "the MoMa" -- short for Museum of Modern Art -- received a $50 million donation from billionaire Steven A. Cohen (cough cough). The money is for funding a $400 million renovation and expansion project. Of course, as all good attention-seeking "philanthropists" of "The Tribe" expect, MoMA’s massive new gallery will be named the "Steven and Alexandra Cohen Center for Special Exhibitions."
The Cohen's contribution is impressive, but only half as much as the $100 million which Hollywood media mogul and open sodomite David Geffen (cough cough) donated to the project last year. Just think of the good works that these many millions of dollars could have done for free children's hospitals like New York's St. Jude or Philadelphia's Shriners Hospital; or for Deborah Heart & Lung of New Jersey (also free to the public) -- or for organizations like Homes For Our Troops which builds free specially-adapted homes for crippled veterans, or for any of a number of other highly-rated charities across the country which help the truly needy. But no, these otherwise greedy Marxist Jews and many others like them prefer to throw their money away on funding the cultural vandalism referred to as "modern art." Why is that?
Queer commie David Geffen dumped $100 million into MoMa / Libtarded imbeciles marvel at vandalism.
Of course, these characters are neither stupid nor fiscally irresponsible. There is a deliberate method to their Marxist madness which is as evil as it is brilliantly conceived. It is a self-evident truth that "Modern Art" has always been aggressively promoted by all of the various tentacles of the New World Order crime gang -- including the Communist Party USA. And when Sugar and I, er, "The Editorial Board" of The Anti-New York Times throw out a term like "self-evident," we don't use it as a rhetorical ploy like the slimy scribblers of Sulzberger's Slimes do. No sir; we actually mean that it is an indisputable fact -- Just Google some of these terms and see: CIA & Modern Art -- Communist Party & Modern Art -- Rockefeller Family & Modern Art -- Rothschild Family & Modern Art -- Soros Family & Modern Art -- Mike Bloomberg & Modern Art -- The United Nations & Modern Art etc., etc., etc. Add to that high-powered list of direct financial "patron of the arts" the Sulzberger-Ochs Family -- whose "paper of record" has long puffed-up creepy charlatans such as the openly Stalinist Pablo Picasso and the madman Jackson Pollock.
Typical crap you'll find on the walls of the MoMa.
The hidden agenda behind this century-old movement (proudly referred to as "anti-art" by its early Marxist practitioners) to replace the good stuff with neurotic garbage benefits the Globalists. You see, boys and girls, Modern Art -- just like much of Modern Music, Modern Literature, Modern Science etc. -- distorts and perverts the appreciation and understanding of the good, the true and the beautiful. Convince the notoriously vain "intelligentsia" in any given society that up is down, black is white, crap is gold, gold is crap, men are women, women are men, etc, and soon you can sell these "educated" chumps anything. From there, the madness will eventually flow downhill to "the masses." There is no right and wrong for truth, like Einstein's "curved universe" (rolling eyes) and his "time warps" (rolling eyes) is all about "relativity."
The essence of "modernism" is to suppress one's own God-given instincts and intuition, and then choose to believe in nothing, unless the "powers that be" (cough cough) instruct and authorize you to believe in something, that is. Ever notice how most of the main characters of modern literature and film are usually not heroes like those of yesteryear? The protagonist these days is typically a mentally conflicted hybrid weirdo -- neither good nor bad. Likewise, the modernist painter or sculptor is not at all concerned with beauty and truth. To the modernist, truth is only a point-of-view which aimlessly drifts with the polluted tide of "popular opinion" ™ -- that manufactured dogma which is nothing but a mass psychosis engineered by the usual suspects. In literature and art, and even "theoretical science," there is now a complete rejection of truth and beauty. Heck! Even Poop Francis of the "modern Vatican" refuses to call sin by its rightful name. Although the Argentinean ass-clown did indeed pass very strong judgements against Global Warming ™ and xenophobia ™, but we digress.
In the final analysis, a people that can no longer distinguish truth and beauty from falsehood and ugliness, is a people that is ripe for all manner of political deception, oppression and enslavement (see how easily "they" manipulated the public into donning masks and "social distancing"') And that is why Modern Art is the art-of-choice for the cultural vandals behind the New World Order --- and it is also why The Great One, (that's Hitler for you newbies and normies) a talented painter himself (see examples below), protected his people from this massive financial and psychological con-game that is still being played today.
Hitler: "Works of art that cannot be understood but need a swollen set of instructions to prove their right to exist and find their way to neurotics who are receptive to such stupid or insolent nonsense will no longer openly reach the German nation."
Tell it, Great One. Tell it!
PURCHASE A "HITLER PAINTINGS ALBUM " -- SEE BELOW!
Boobus Americanus 1: I read in the New York Times today that a wealthy Jewish philanthropist just donated $50 million to the MoMa.
Boobus Americanus 2: Awesome! You know, I have always admired the Jewish people for their generosity and public spiritedness in supporting our important cultural institutions.
*
St. Sugar: Look at my frickin' sself-portrait, everybody! I sslaved over it for all of 30 ssecondss. Can I get ssome Jew-money too?
Editor: Definitely refrigerator-worthy --- but stick to editorializing..
COMMENTS / FEEDBACK / INSULTS / KUDOS
COMMENTS / FEEDBACK / INSULTS / KUDOS
PLEASE SUPPORT OUR WORK AND SHARE THESE ARTICLES!
E-Mail: [email protected]
* SUPPORT US BY SUBSCRIBING TO:
AUTO-MONTHLY DONOR / SUBSCRIBER OR 1-TIME OPTIONS
**************
By becoming an automatic monthly donor of $5 or more, you get all 23 of our pdf books and a permanent subscription to the almost-daily Anti-New York Times.
TWO SIMPLE STEPS
1. Click on image button below to quickly & securely sign up at SUBSCRIBESTAR. (Look for "Sign Up" in top right corner)
2. (Important!!!) After signing-up, E-mail us at: [email protected] with the word "Monthly" in the subject line.
*Allow a few hours to receive the pdf links.
*
For 1-Time Donation Options
(also with PDF rewards)
For 1-Time Donation Options
(also with PDF rewards)
To send a check / MO or cash by mail:
Payable to:
PASCAL PUBLICATIONS, P.O. BOX 804, SADDLE BROOK, NJ 07663
FREE REPORT & FREE UPDATES
"How to Respond to an Anti-Conspiracy Theorist"
Never again be at a loss for words when some ignoramus tells you: "Aw that's just a Conspiracy Theory." .
No self respecting 'conspiracy theorist' should be without this essential BLOCKBUSTER REPORT!
SIGN UP now and receive a link to the FREE report plus periodic FREE summaries of Historical & Current Events.
Be sure to CHECK YOUR JUNK / SPAM BOX in case report doesn't go through.
"How to Respond to an Anti-Conspiracy Theorist"
Never again be at a loss for words when some ignoramus tells you: "Aw that's just a Conspiracy Theory." .
No self respecting 'conspiracy theorist' should be without this essential BLOCKBUSTER REPORT!
SIGN UP now and receive a link to the FREE report plus periodic FREE summaries of Historical & Current Events.
Be sure to CHECK YOUR JUNK / SPAM BOX in case report doesn't go through.