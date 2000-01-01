*Not affiliated with nor to be confused with "The History Channel"
1739-1805
Meet John Robison: The Original NWO "Conspiracy Theorist"
by Mike King
John Robison was a prominent physicist, mathematician and professor of philosophy at Scotland’s Edinburgh University. He worked with James Watt on the early steam car and he later invented the siren. As one of Europe's leading intellectuals, the conspiratorial Illuminati had attempted to recruit him into their ranks, but he declined. In 1798, Robison wrote “Proofs of a Conspiracy Against the Religions and Governments of Europe, Carried on in the Secret Meetings of Freemasons, Illuminati and Reading Societies” in which he exposed the secret societies behind the terroristic French Revolution.
More than 200 years before -- Professor Robison had these scheming psychopaths all figured out.
Robison's warnings to Europe were stark, and spooky-prophetic:
"An association has been formed for the express purposes of rooting out all the religious establishments and overturning all existing governments ... the leaders would rule the World with uncontrollable power, while all the rest would be employed as tools of their unknown superiors."
Robison on the Illuminati:
"It was then discovered that this and several associated Lodges were the nursery or preparation-school for another Order of Masons, who called themselves the Illuminated, and that the express aim of this Order was to abolish Christianity, and overturn all civil government."
Robison fingered Adam Weishaupt, a German-Jewish professor, as the man who founded the Order of The Illuminati on May 1, 1776 in Bavaria (Germany). Weishaupt was possibly a paid agent of the emerging Rothschild Family, also based in Germany. Weishaupt (code name Spartacus) recruited wealthy elites to his secret society. The Illuminati (Enlightened Ones) infiltrated Masonic lodges, which served as cover for their activities. They plotted the overthrow of governments, the destruction of Christianity, and the establishment of a world communal state, (New World Order) which future elites will one day rule.
It is interesting to note that May 1 is a "Holy Day" for Communists, Anarchists and "progressives." The German-Jewish Communists who briefly captured Berlin after World War I openly referred to themselves as "Spartacists" (after Weishaupt's Illuminati code name). It is also worth pointing out that "One World" Trade Center in New York, which replaced the demolished Twin Towers of 9/11 fame, not only contains pyramid/triangles embedded within its design, but stands 1,776 feet tall -- to honor the founding of the Illuminati, not the Declaration of Independence, as is claimed.
Standing at 1,776 feet, One World Trade Center is a tribute to the Illuminati's One World vision that Robison warned about 220 years ago -- Notice the elongated pyramids on all sides of the new building.
Robison described the delicate process by which powerful men and idealistic intellectuals were sucked into Weishaupt's global scheme:
"Weishaupt had long been scheming the establishment of an Association or Order, which, in time, should govern the world. ...
These (new recruits) are managed with delicacy and circumspection, that the timid may not be alarmed. In like manner, the political doctrines of the Order are inculcated with the utmost caution. After the mind of the pupil has been warmed by the pictures of universal happiness, and convinced that it is a possible thing to unite all the inhabitants of the earth in one great society, and after it has been made out, in some measure to the satisfaction of the pupil, that a great addition of happiness is gained by the abolition of national distinctions and animosities, it may frequently be no hard task to make him think that patriotism is a narrow-minded monopolizing sentiment, and even incompatible with the more enlarged views of the Order, namely, the uniting the whole human race into one great and happy society."
Wow. Did this guy nail it, or what?!
German-Jew Adam Weishaupt was code-named Spartacus. More than 100 years later, German-Jewish Communist leader Rosa Luxemburg and her gang of ghouls called themselves "Spartacists." As The New York Times front page above shows, the Spartacists actually took control of Berlin for a while, after the 1918 German capitulation of World War I.
Robison on the French Revolution:
"Nothing can more convincingly demonstrate the early intentions of a party, and this a great party, in France to overturn the constitution completely, and plant a democracy or oligarchy on its ruins. The Illuminati had no other object. .....
They meant to abolish the laws which protected property accumulated by long continued and successful industry, and to prevent for the future any such accumulation. They intended to establish universal Liberty and Equality, the imprescriptible Rights of Man (at least they pretended all this to those who were neither Magi nor Regentes.) And, as necessary preparations for all this, they intended to root out all religion and ordinary morality, and even to break the bonds of domestic life, by destroying the veneration for marriage-vows, and by taking the education of children out of the hands of the parents. This was all that the Illuminati could teach, and this was precisely what France has done."
Robison saw it coming: Super-centralization of state power -- easy divorce - marriage & family redefined and destroyed - rampant immorality and state brainwashing of children.
(Image 1: Bastille Day in Paris) / Nearly 40 years after Robison's allegations, Karl Marx himself reveals why the International Left glorifies the French Revolution:
"The French Revolution gave rise to ideas which led beyond the ideas of the entire old world order. The revolutionary movement which began in 1789... gave rise to the communist idea which Babeuf's friend Buonarroti re-introduced in France after the Revolution of 1830. This idea, consistently developed, is the idea of the new world order."
*
