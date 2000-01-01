Robison on the Illuminati:





"It was then discovered that this and several associated Lodges were the nursery or preparation-school for another Order of Masons, who called themselves the Illuminated, and that the express aim of this Order was to abolish Christianity, and overturn all civil government."





Robison fingered Adam Weishaupt, a German-Jewish professor, as the man who founded the Order of The Illuminati on May 1, 1776 in Bavaria (Germany). Weishaupt was possibly a paid agent of the emerging Rothschild Family, also based in Germany. Weishaupt (code name Spartacus) recruited wealthy elites to his secret society. The Illuminati (Enlightened Ones) infiltrated Masonic lodges, which served as cover for their activities. They plotted the overthrow of governments, the destruction of Christianity, and the establishment of a world communal state, (New World Order) which future elites will one day rule.





It is interesting to note that May 1 is a "Holy Day" for Communists, Anarchists and "progressives." The German-Jewish Communists who briefly captured Berlin after World War I openly referred to themselves as "Spartacists" (after Weishaupt's Illuminati code name). It is also worth pointing out that "One World" Trade Center in New York, which replaced the demolished Twin Towers of 9/11 fame, not only contains pyramid/triangles embedded within its design, but stands 1,776 feet tall -- to honor the founding of the Illuminati, not the Declaration of Independence, as is claimed.