"History is indeed little more than the register of the crimes, follies and misfortunes of mankind."
- Edward Gibbon (1737-1794),
From: "The Decline and Fall of the Roman Empire"
NY Times: San Francisco Apologizes to Artist Over Maya Angelou Monument
REBUTTAL BY
As statues of “racist” dead White men come crashing down in cities across America, new ones of Marxist “people of color” ™ are set to take their place. In San Fagsicko, a monument honoring the Fake Poet Maya Angelou (1928-2014) has caused an intra-left squabble because a White city official named Catherine Stefani preferred a more traditional statue of Angelou over the plain ugly slab proposed by the selected “artist” Lava Thomas -- a mulatto female.
Ms. Thomas’ supporters then played the Race Card in support of her design. Of course, the city quickly backed down and will now accept the slab proposal (artistic simulation above). Not content with getting their way, the mob is now demanding that libtard Stefani be fired merely for having attempted to reopen the selection process for the Maya Monument! – Once again, “the revolution devours its own!” Stupid White libtards deserve it!
1. Maya's mediocre high school level verses sound "profound" only to half-wits. // 2. Demonrat libtard Catherine Stefani (Image 2A) expressed a preference for an actual statue of Maya instead of the plain 9 x 9 foot slab (2B) proposed by Black "artist" Lava Thomas (2C). For that, Stefani is now being persecuted by the hard left.
This story offers us a “teachable moment” for exposing the fraud of St. Maya Angelou Inc. Angelou was born Marguerite Johnson in St. Louis. She claims to have been raped by her mother’s boyfriend at age seven – which would explain why she evidently had a few screws loose upstairs. When she got older, Marguerite did a stint as a prostitute and then as a madame for lesbians.
After marrying a Greek sailor named Tosh Angelos, the ex-“ho” changed her name from Marguerite to Maya and altered the Angelos to Angelou. She worked as nightclub singer for a number of years before joining a Harlem writing group while acting in off Broadway plays.
In 1960, Angelou married a South African “civil rights” ™ activist (communist). After that marriage also failed, she and her son moved to Ghana, where she worked as a music instructor at the University of Ghana, and as an editor at The African Review. Marxist Maya supported more left-wing causes than you could shake a hammer & sickle at (here); and once described herself as a "strong supporter of Cuba's Fidel Castro." Recalling seeing Castro come to New York in 1960, the babbling bitch wrote in her 1981 autobiography (The Heart of a Woman):
“The Russians were OK .... Of course, Castro never had called himself white, so he was O.K. from the git. Anyhow, America hated Russians, and as black people often said, ‘Wasn’t no Communist country that put my grandpappa in slavery. Wasn’t no Communist lynched my poppa or raped my mamma.’
Hey, Khrushchev. Go on with your bad self” (here)
Angelou's pathetic and mostly female sycophants (same crowd that worshiped Oprah and Big Mike Obongo) worshiped the talent-less faker as some sort of multi-faceted renaissance woman. In reality, “Dr.” Angelou (honorary doctorate, never attended college) was less than a jack-of-all-trades, and certainly not a master of any – especially not poetry.
1. Marguerite Johnson -- emotionally damaged early in life -- was a prostitute before she became a "poet." // 2. Like Oprah, Maya was adored by millions of silly suburban White housewives. And also like Oprah, she not-so-secretly hated those White admirers. // 3. Big Mike gives a big hug to Big Maya.
During her unremarkable journey from prostitute to pinko to “professor” (Wake Forest) and then on to global super-stardom -- Moron Maya vomited out sappy essays, songs, plays, and poems. At her best, her “poetry” was the stuff of B-level High School work. At her worst, the prose stunk in the ears.
During her stint with Hallmark Greeting cards, St. Maya scribbled out such quintessentially Angelouish literary gems as:
"The wise woman wishes to be no one's enemy, the wise woman refuses to be anyone's victim."
... and
"Life is a glorious banquet, a limitless and delicious buffet."
Move over, Ezra, Edgar, Booby Frost and Billy Shakes!
So, that’s Maya’s story – a twisted tale about a nut-job Marxist mediocrity undeservedly hyped up to the stars by the usual suspects for the usual reasons. In post-White America, that’s the type of garbage that will be taking the place of folks like Washington & Jefferson & Ford & Edison in the squares of American cities and the cultural memories of coming generations. It's a damn shame.
Publicly honored by presidents Clinton, Bush and Obongo.
1. Honored with a postage stamp // 2. Spoon-fed to captive school children
Boobus Americanus 1: I read in the New York Times about a monument honoring Maya Angelou that is going up in San Francisco.
Boobus Americanus 2: Maya Angelou -- great poet.
*
St. Sugar: Her poetry was sshit -- and sso was her frickin' politicss!
Editor: Now Sugar, don't be "racist."
*
