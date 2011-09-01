During this time of pervasive and perversely pathological virtue-signalling, The Real History Channel would like to "take a knee," and double-down on our own commitment to promoting racial healing, mutual respect, understanding, solidarity ™, diversity ™, and "tolerance ™." And what better way to make such a self-aggrandizing, empathetic, sympathetic, noble contribution to the "national conversation" ™ than to pay proper tribute to the holiest of holy icons of the "social justice" crowd.







With the possible exception of comrade Einstein, the "Reverend" "Dr." Martin Luther King -- whom we non-affectionately like to refer to as the Irreverand Marxist Loser King -- has got to be the most puffed-up charlatan of the past 100 years. We can think of no higher (or would that be "lower?") honor to bestow upon this bellowing Bolshevik bum than to judge him according to the very standards he himself set forth in his famous "I Have a Dream" speech of August, 1963.





Preaching poetic and pious platitudes penned for him by his Jewish-Communist handler / ventriloquist, Stanley Levison, (cough cough) the man born "Michael King" (uggggh!) thundered before the quarter-million-strong mob of commies, libtards, anti-Whites and other assorted well-intentioned dupes of every stripe:





"I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character."





Judged by the "content of character," eh Marty? Amen to that preacher! Let us do exactly that with a bullet point review of your Red resume!

