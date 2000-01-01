*Not affiliated with nor to be confused with "The History Channel"
The Marxist Destruction of Western Women
by Mike King
"The October Revolution inscribed on its banner the emancipation of womankind and created the most progressive legislation in history on marriage and the family. Genuine emancipation of women is inconceivable without the destruction of the petty-bourgeois economic family unit.
Guided by its conservative instinct, the bureaucracy has taken alarm at the 'disintegration' of the family. It began singing panegyrics (praise) to the family supper and the family laundry, that is, the household slavery of woman. To cap it all, the bureaucracy has restored criminal punishment for abortions, officially returning women to the status of pack animals."
-- Bolshevik Leon Trotsky, from exile, 1938 -- lamenting the return of conservative social policies regarding women that had taken place under Stalin.
In this mad, mad, mad Marxist-Trotskyite world of ours -- whenever a female police officer or firefighter is killed in the line of duty -- rather than societal soul-searching taking place, we instead have to listen to pious praise for the "progress" that women have made in these dangerous fields. A few years back, a NY Slimes article about the murder of NYC policewoman named Miosotis Familia made her death sound all so perfectly normal -- all just part of the job:
"And across the nation, women have pushed their way into policing’s most demanding jobs. To them, Officer Familia’s death was seen as a grim signifier of their growing front-line roles."
There are about 6,400 female officers on a force of just over 36,000 in dangerous New York City. That's almost 18%. The percentages in other cities that are even more dangerous are about the same and growing -- with more and more of them being killed "in the line of duty" every year. This is all part of the "progress" that "women's liberation" has brought to today's miserable, manified, modern woman. Thusly "liberated" from the "yoke" of marriage and traditional family life, the loony ladies now get to dress up in blue, carry a gun, chase bad guys through dark alleys, and then get killed -- often with their own gun. Marx & Trotsky would be pleased.
Years in the making --- comic book warrior characters like "Wonder Woman" (Image 1) and TV Shows like "Police Woman" (2) helped to subvert the proper nurturing of little girls. Image 3: Female fighter Rhonda Rousey --- a "role model."
A blast from the past, from that same article, about a big 1980's event which your New York metro-area high-school aged reporter here remembers very well:
"In the early 1980s, the New York City subways were forbidding, with robbers lurking in graffiti-covered cars. Very few women were on patrol, but Officer Irma Lozada took one of the most dangerous jobs: She hid her badge and draped fake gold chains around her neck, courting robbers to come after her in some of the most desperate parts of Brooklyn.
It was on one of these plainclothes assignments in 1984 when something went terribly wrong: Officer Lozada chased a suspect, got separated from her partner and was killed after the suspect wrested her service revolver from her and shot her twice."
She became the first female officer killed in New York City history. So jolted was the police force by her death that, in the aftermath, some officers spoke of women being better off reassigned to office jobs, several people recalled."
Yes indeed, you've come a long way, baby! How's it workin' out for ya?
In a healthy pre-Marxist society, dead officerettes Irma Lozada and Miosotis Familia would have been home cooking dinner for their husbands and checking the kids' homework
At least the reaction to the death of Officerette Lozada almost 4o years ago called into question the policy of putting policewomen on the front lines. In more contemporary times, as was the case with Officerette Familia -- who was shot and killed execution-style by an admitted cop-hater -- there is no longer any such debate. Rather than reassess this abominable practice of sending women off to fight criminals and enemy soldiers, the unisex Marxists act as if it's part of the normal course of business and continue to praise the "progress" that these misguided police-gals and Marine-ettes are making.
The societal perversion of cultural Marxism / libtardism offers oppression to women, not "liberation." How much happier, safer, and alive would Ms. Lozada, Ms. Familia and so many others had been if they were stay-at-home wives and mothers -- what Trotsky referred to as "slaves." Of course, given how the corresponding economic hands of Marxist taxation & the Fed's debt-currency racket make it increasingly impossible for a woman to stay home -- because a huge chunk of her husband's earnings (if she even has a husband), are taxed and inflated away -- these ladies are often forced to work. How hypocritically ironic it is that the Left condemns the Afghan Taliban for allegedly banning women from the workforce, as we here in the oh-so-enlightened West essentially, through economic policies, ban women from becoming traditional housewives!
This is "progress?" --- These "GI Janes" had their their limbs blown off in Iraq.
The warped ABUSE of women --- not "liberation."
Even when faced with the horrible murders and ghastly battlefield casualties of the fairer sex, very few of today's "men," especially those in the public realm, will dare to question the perverse policy of depriving strong men from so many police and firefighter jobs just so that mostly infertile women can take them, and get killed. Chivalry truly is dead -- as is sanity. Thanks Trotsky!
The Great One (that's Hitler for you all newbies and normies) had a few observations on this matter. And his truth, no matter how "old fashioned" it may seem to the modern libtard, will always be the truth.
Hitler:
"If I think to myself that a woman should make an appearance at a trial, then I have to say: if that were a woman close to me, and if I wanted to imagine my mother were still alive and has to sit in front of a murderer in a court and decide the verdict,... never, never! We don't want that.
I do not want a uniformed female police officer to walk around and run after scamps or criminals. These are things we naturally don't want. Then they say, 'Excuse me, you don't allow women in the parliament as well.' Certainly, but only because I am satisfied that the parliament does not raise the value of women, but it would only degrade her. I also removed the men from parliament because they were all rotten. (Reichstag laughter)
Then they say, "Why not put some good women into parliament." Because they would turn rotten too. (more laughter)
...
A women's regiment of snipers is being trained in the Soviet Union... grenadiers in Spain (pre-Franco). All I can say about this type of female equality -- I have experienced war. I know how hard it is. I know how many men’s nerves have been shattered by war. I have often seen them return by the dozens, doddering, completely ruined and broken. The idea that a girl or woman should take this upon herself --- I could have no respect for German men then. As long as we have a healthy male gender in Germany, no female sharpshooters or grenadiers will be trained in Germany. That is no equality, but rather, inferior rights for women because it is much harder for her than men. We won’t do it – because for us, the woman has been the most faithful work and life companion of the man at all times.
The catchword 'Women’s Liberation' is merely a phrase invented by the Jewish intellect, and its contents are marked by the same spirit. The German woman will never need to emancipate herself in an age supportive of German life. She possessed what Nature gave her automatically as an asset to maintain and preserve; just as the man, in such an age, never had to fear that he would be ousted from his position in respect to woman.""
Tell it Great One, tell it!
No wonder why women loved Him so. He cherished and protected them from the "progress" that Jewish-Marxist "liberation" offered them.
Image 1: God's Plan /// Images 2: The rotten fruits of Trotsky's nasty handiwork // 3. The morbidly obese, nose-picking HEALTH Minister of Belgium
COMMENTS / FEEDBACK / INSULTS / KUDOS
