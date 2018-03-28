Post 22 October 31, 2017: Who controls the NG? Why was the NG recently activated in select cities within the US? Can the NG work in coordination w/ the marines?

Analysis: NG = National Guard – which, when activated during a national emergency, can be controlled by Trump and could indeed coordinate with the marines.



*

Post 24 November 1, 2017: Any person making statements they will not be seeking re-election was put in submission. For the betterment of the country not all will be prosecuted and all will do as told. You will see more of this occur (not normal yet disregarded) and even on the D side.

Analysis: After this prediction was made, an astonishing number -- "record numbers" according to all media accounts -- of Republican Congressmen (including House Speaker Paul Ryan) resigned in advance of both the 2018 mid-term elections and the upcoming 2020 elections (2018 here) and (2020 here). Most of them were anti-Trumpers. On the “D side” – similar “submissions” would explain why the Demonrats appear to be comically self-destructing. Is the self-destruction of the D's a deliberate "plea deal" consequence of this submission to Sheriff Trump? I believe so.



*

Post 24 (continued): Do conditions need to be satisfied to authorize? (NG) What former President used the military to save the republic and what occurred exactly?

Analysis: A national emergency has to be declared – which is what Trump did in response to Stupid-19.



*

Post 24 (continued)

The masses tend to panic in such situations. No war. No civil unrest. Clean and swift.



Analysis: When the hammer drops, it will be clean and swift. Many now believe that many Deep Staters have already been arrested.

*

Post 26 November 1, 2017: Think about it logically. The only way is the military. Fully controlled. Save & spread (once 11.3 verifies as 1st marker).

Analysis: 11.3 is a very important sign. Did it really stand for the letters K.C. – after indicted Deep State lawyer, Kevin Clinesmith? Or does it refer to November 3rd, 2020 – the “marker” to kick-off the military action?

*

Post 34 November 1, 2017: My fellow Americans, over the course of the next several days you will undoubtedly realize that we are taking back our great country (the land of the free) from the evil tyrants that wish to do us harm and destroy the last remaining refuge of shining light. On POTUS’ order, we have initiated certain fail-safes that shall safeguard the public from the primary fallout which is slated to occur 11.3 upon the arrest announcement of Mr. Podesta (actionable 11.4). Confirmation (to the public) of what is occurring will then be revealed and will not be openly accepted. Public riots are being organized in serious numbers in an effort to prevent the arrest and capture of more senior public officials.

Analysis: There goes that date of 11.3 again – accompanied by a prediction of some unrest related to “fallout.”

*

Post 34 (continued): On POTUS’ order, a state of temporary military control will be actioned and special ops carried out.

Analysis: This fits in with the Left’s current threats to trigger violence immediately after Election Day (11.3)



