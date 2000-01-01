As clearly explained in my 2016 booklet, "The Morphine Genocide," both the Medical Mafia and the Federal Government conspire to kill off as many sick and elderly patients before their time as they possibly can. For the broke-ass government, every lethally-injected senior represents one less monthly SS payment to come up with and no more Medicare expense. For the medical ghouls, an early death not only protects them from the little known Medicare reimbursement penalties associated with the high annual repeat-patient rates of folks over 80 years of age; but also qualifies them for insurance payment for "palliative care" services. In short, members of our ageing population are worth more dead than they are alive. And the absurd mass-mania over COVID-19 provides the necessary cover and pretext needed to kill more patients than ever before -- and without any pain-in-the-ass family members present to keep an eye on Gramps or ask too many questions.





This new isolate & kill opportunity represents a "two-fer" for the PRC (Predatory Ruling Class). It's not only good for the bottom line, but it's a great way to keep the mass hysteria going by padding the COVID-19 "death toll." It wouldn't surprise me if they get extra money now for each CV case. Bastards! I'm so angry now, I want to go to that center, pound on the door and rush past the gang of ghouls in white coats. But what would that actually accomplish? Nothing, except land me in prison on charges of "terrorism"-- as it already has for a fellow New Jerseyan (here) who pretended to cough on a normie supermarket commissar who had snapped at him for violating the "social distancing" rule of "6 feet."







--- "6," eh? As in, Satan? Probably --- just like the 6.6 million unemployed reported in numerous headlines just the other day (here). The villains who hatched this plague-plot truly are devils!

