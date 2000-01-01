*Not affiliated with nor to be confused with "The History Channel"
Kill Off the Elderly -- Blame Covid-19
by Mike King
Got a text from my cousin yesterday (April 2) indicating that his dad, age 90, was just diagnosed with the big bad Coronavirus / COVID-19 while in a rehab center to strengthen his legs. "Damn cuz! Couldn't youse guys just work with the old man on a treadmill at home?" -- I texted back.
But that wasn't the worst of it. Due to the center's lock-down / no visitation decree (here) issued three weeks ago, Uncle Joe has essentially (in my view) been kidnapped. Widower-ed just 8 months ago, he remains isolated with no end in sight. Repeated phone calls to his room go unanswered and the staff claims that he has been "sleeping a lot" (sleep, or sedation?) Most (actually all) of my family / extended family members are normies. So, as expected, my very plausible theory (not an accusation) that "the fix is in" to slow-kill the old man and then list him as a CV-19 statistic fell on deaf ears and empty heads.
Now, it just so happens that the father of one of my few true friends (because he is awake like me) -- is also interned at the assisted living sector of this same facility. Calling his dad is also out of the question because he has partial dementia. Nonetheless, it has been very painful for my friend and his two sisters to not be able to see him regularly. In his case, there has been no CV diagnosis -- but it wouldn't surprise me if he too becomes "infected" later on.
1 . Christian Health Care Center (prison?) in Wyckoff, NJ -- NO VISITORS! (Except for hospice patients) // 2. Poor old Uncle Joe. All alone -- no children, grandchildren, nieces or nephews allowed to see him and unable to take phone calls as he "sleeps." all day. / 3. That F-ing DEVIL Bill Gates and his Globalist crowd did this to my uncle. The equally demonic Time Mag once honored him as "Master of the Universe" by placing Letter-M horns on his head.
As clearly explained in my 2016 booklet, "The Morphine Genocide," both the Medical Mafia and the Federal Government conspire to kill off as many sick and elderly patients before their time as they possibly can. For the broke-ass government, every lethally-injected senior represents one less monthly SS payment to come up with and no more Medicare expense. For the medical ghouls, an early death not only protects them from the little known Medicare reimbursement penalties associated with the high annual repeat-patient rates of folks over 80 years of age; but also qualifies them for insurance payment for "palliative care" services. In short, members of our ageing population are worth more dead than they are alive. And the absurd mass-mania over COVID-19 provides the necessary cover and pretext needed to kill more patients than ever before -- and without any pain-in-the-ass family members present to keep an eye on Gramps or ask too many questions.
This new isolate & kill opportunity represents a "two-fer" for the PRC (Predatory Ruling Class). It's not only good for the bottom line, but it's a great way to keep the mass hysteria going by padding the COVID-19 "death toll." It wouldn't surprise me if they get extra money now for each CV case. Bastards! I'm so angry now, I want to go to that center, pound on the door and rush past the gang of ghouls in white coats. But what would that actually accomplish? Nothing, except land me in prison on charges of "terrorism"-- as it already has for a fellow New Jerseyan (here) who pretended to cough on a normie supermarket commissar who had snapped at him for violating the "social distancing" rule of "6 feet."
--- "6," eh? As in, Satan? Probably --- just like the 6.6 million unemployed reported in numerous headlines just the other day (here). The villains who hatched this plague-plot truly are devils!
1. "The Morphine Genocide" -- scary, but true. (here) // 2. 6.6 Million new jobless claims. // 3. 6-Foot Rule
We're trying to remain optimistic here -- hoping and praying that Trump truly has won control over this power play and that a greater good will come out of this necessary play-along with Bill Gates' evil conspiracy which, I fear, may claim the life of my favorite uncle, very soon. As for ye, my beloved readers -- especially those among you a bit "long-in-the-tooth" as they say -- PLEASE, unless you are suffering from some truly dire health issue with threat of imminent complications -- stay the 'F' out of any western nation's hospitals and rehab centers until CoronaMania passes --- and even afterwards.
For that matter, even "youse younger guys" are not safe from being kidnapped and force-vaccinated / force-quarantined by the heartless, soulless Ghouls-in-Gowns crapped out by the Godless medical schools over the past 30 years or so.
1. Tough it out at home, pops! // 2. Ghouls-in-Gowns and Serpents-in-Scrubs see us all as inferior lab animals. Stay as far away from these creatures as you can.
