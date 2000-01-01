Kill America

From Letter writer Mark Godes of Massachusetts:





“Racial unrest, mass protests, rioting and looting, millions unemployed, thousands of businesses either filing for bankruptcy or closing for good, endless lines of the hungry waiting for hours at food banks, over 100,000 U.S. dead from the coronavirus, health care workers pushed to the brink …





President Trump is presiding over all of this misery, and his utter failure to provide the requisite leadership and hope for better days as our nation is falling apart is as disheartening as it is chilling.”





Dirty lying rat bastard! It was “youse guys” -- with your fiendishly clever scamdemic -- who shut down the economy, threw millions out of work, ruined countless businesses, killed thousands of elderly in the hospitals and nursing murdering homes and, in states with Demonrat Governors, are still keeping it closed for no other reason than to damage Trump’s re-election chances.







And with that manufactured crisis still playing out, it is “youse guys,” with your mendacious mantra of “racism” – “racism” – “racism” (because you all just luuuv “African Americans” soooo much, right?) inciting violence, rioting and looting. How can any man of even just bare minimum moral character not be moved to red-hot HATRED for you wretched little monsters? May you swing from the same lamppost as Krugman, Mr. Godes!





Trump has been right all along in describing the Piranha Press and the radical Left as “enemies of the people.” But unless he unleashes the power of the U.S. Military upon “the Swamp” – Satan’s tireless legions will win in the end. No more talk! No more “trusting the plan!” People are suffering and dying (and I need to get back to the gym and get a damn haircut!) while these ghoulish grease-balls continue to get away with publishing this seditious filth. Utilize the Emergency Broadcast System. Arrest all propagandists for treason, and do it soon – because, as The Great One (that’s Hitler for all you newbies & normies) once warned about this bunch: “They would kill us all if they could.”