French liberal author Victor Hugo’s 1862 novel, “Les Miserables” is partially set against a backdrop which subtly glorifies the June Rebellion of 1832 (aka “The Paris Uprising’). The book later became the script for the famous Broadway play and several movies by the same name.





The brief “spontaneous” June Rebellion of 1832 (June 5th and June 6th) shares some striking similarities with the ongoing “June Rebellion” of 2020 currently taking place in certain American cities. That uprising was triggered by the death of Jean Maximilien Lamarque -- a left-leaning Army commander who was critical of the monarchy. Lamarque had just died of the cholera epidemic sweeping Paris. The French republicans (generally, but not exclusively Reds) fought to reverse the 1830 establishment monarchy of Liberal King Louis-Philippe.







Leading up to the rebellion, there were economic problems, harvest failures, food shortages and inflation. Adding to the left-engineered general discontent, in the spring of 1832, Paris suffered a horrible outbreak of cholera -- which ended with a death toll of 18,000 in Paris and "100,000" across France. The constitution monarchy was accused of starting the epidemic in poor neighborhoods by poisoning wells. Given how the Left always projects its evil deeds on to innocent others; this could very well mean that the rebels started a false-flag cholera outbreak themselves.

