Welch accused McCarthy of "recklessness" and "cruelty" -- accusations which stick to this day. But was Joe McCarthy really being "reckless" and "indecent" in his exchange with Attorney Welch? We present -- You decide.





RELEVANT EXCERPT FROM THE EXCHANGE





McCarthy has asked Welch about Fred Fisher and his membership in the Communist NLG.





Welch: Until this moment, Senator, I think I have never really gauged your cruelty or your recklessness. Fred Fisher is a young man who went to the Harvard Law School and came into my firm and is starting what looks to be a brilliant career with us. Little did I dream you could be so reckless and so cruel as to do an injury to that lad. It is true he is still with Hale and Dorr. It is true that he will continue to be with Hale and Dorr. It is, I regret to say, equally true that I fear he shall always bear a scar needlessly inflicted by you. If it were in my power to forgive you for your reckless cruelty I would do so. I like to think I am a gentleman, but your forgiveness will have to come from someone other than me.





McCarthy: May I say that Mr. Welch talks about this being cruel and reckless. He was just baiting -- he has been baiting Mr. Cohn (McCarthy's legal assistant / later adviser to Trump) for hours ----- now I just give this man's (Fisher's) record, and I want to say Mr. Welch, that is has been labeled long before he became a member (of Welch's law firm), as early as 1944...





Welch: Senator, may we not drop this? We know he belonged to the Lawyers Guild. Let us not assassinate this lad further, Senator. You've done enough. Have you no sense of decency, sir? At long last, have you left no sense of decency?





McCarthy: Mr. Welch talks about any sense of decency. It seems that Mr. Welch is pained so deeply -- he thinks it is improper for me to give the record - the Communist front record - of a man whom he wanted to foist upon this committee. -- Mr.Welch, if I have said anything here which is untrue, then tell me. I have heard you and everyone else talk so much about laying the truth on the table.





McCarthy then tries to ask Welch another question about Fisher. The combative Welch, invoking God, quickly interrupts:





Welch: Mr. McCarthy, I will not discuss this further with you. You have sat within six feet of me and could have asked me about Fred Fisher. You have seen fit to bring it out. And if there is a God in Heaven it will do neither you nor your cause any good. I will not discuss it further. I will not ask Mr. Cohn any more questions. You, Mr. Chairman, may, if you will, call the next witness.

*****





Now, I ask you, dear reader -- what was so "cruel" -- what was so "indecent" about Senator McCarthy wanting to get to the bottom of the mystery of how and why a Communist lawyer was assigned to represent the U.S. Army during hearings indirectly related to the exposure of Communist moles? One must admit -- it is a bit troubling, no, mind-boggling, is it not? Why did Welch over-react and turn so defensive? Answer: Because he was stone-cold busted - that's why!





The following day, The New York Slimes, The Washington Compost, and the rest of the Piranha Press Fake News whore pack followed "hero" Welch's lead and denounced McCarthy for his "tactics." The Fake News of yesteryear became the Fake History of today -- taught to every schoolchild in America. Typical!