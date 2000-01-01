*Not affiliated with nor to be confused with "The History Channel"
* If you haven't already done so, be sure to sign up for our FREE Report & FREE Updates List at bottom of page.
*
Joe McCarthy vs Joe Welch:
The REAL Story
by Mike King
The REAL Story
by Mike King
During the Army-McCarthy confrontation of 1954, Joe Welch -- corrupt sleazeball attorney representing the Red infiltrated U.S. Army -- launched a prepared platitude which the Fake News of the day had, and Fake Historians ever since have, misrepresented as "the beginning of the end" ™ for the great anti-Communist Senator from Wisconsin, Joseph McCarthy. Welch's self-righteously dramatic “Have you no sense of decency, Sir?” quickly became and remains the stuff of Libtard legend. Welch's grandstanding snippet is taught in schools and the event is replayed (out of context) on TV crockumentaries to this day. It's even got its own Real History Channel trademark now -- “Have you no sense of decency, Sir?” ™
Now if any of the circle-jerk repeater "historians" of today would take the initiative to actually examine original-source history (the only way to uncover real history) in the full context of things, he would soon understand that Welch's theatrical accusation that McCarthy was lacking in "decency" was not the protestation of a righteous man; but rather, a classic, textbook case of a caught-red-handed liar feigning moral indignation toward the investigator. McCarthy's questioning of Welch was neither out of order nor outside the boundaries of "decency", at all! To the contrary, as you shall see, it was Welch who raised his voice, turned hostile and displayed "indecency."
1. The Joe Welch performance was nothing but a rigged drama act. // 2. Books like "The Venona Secrets" and my very own, "St. Joseph of Wisconsin" provide the necessary context for understanding the shocking level of the Communist subversion which was enabled and protected by the FDR-Truman-Eisenhower administrations from 1933-1954.
The Army–McCarthy hearings came about due to McCarthy's allegations of Red penetration of the Army and the Army's counterattacks upon McCarthy's assistant, Roy Cohn (who, during the 70's & 80's became an adviser to Donald Trump). Joseph Welch was a partner at Hale and Dorr, the Boston law firm hired to represent the Army. Prior to the start of the hearings, Welch had tapped Fred Fisher as the junior attorney to assist him during the hearings. It was soon discovered that Fisher, while in Harvard Law school, had joined the National Lawyers Guild (NLG) - a known Communist front organization if ever there was one! (here)
McCarthy was understandably suspicious over the fact that the Army's chosen law firm tried to assign a Communist - or at least a Communist "fellow traveler" - to confront and confound a Senate Committee tasked with exposing Communists within the ranks of the very government which the Army is supposed to answer to. (Welch had to withdraw Fisher from the case.) In a very calm and civil tone (video linked down below), McCarthy (an ex-Judge) questioned Welch about his Communist boy Fisher. That's when the grand-standing and oh-so-offended Welch, animated and agitated, put on the self-righteous and aggressive victimization act which the press, court historians, and Hollywood have made so famous.
1. Point of Order (1964) - Cherry-picked clips of the Army-McCarthy hearings include
“Have you no sense of decency, Sir?” // 2. Tail Gunner Joe (1977) Burgess Meredith played Joe Welch in a badly distorted TV movie about the Army-McCarthy hearings. -- “Have you no sense of decency, Sir?” // 3. Blah, blah blah -- circle jerk "historians" repeat each other's errors.
Welch accused McCarthy of "recklessness" and "cruelty" -- accusations which stick to this day. But was Joe McCarthy really being "reckless" and "indecent" in his exchange with Attorney Welch? We present -- You decide.
RELEVANT EXCERPT FROM THE EXCHANGE
McCarthy has asked Welch about Fred Fisher and his membership in the Communist NLG.
Welch: Until this moment, Senator, I think I have never really gauged your cruelty or your recklessness. Fred Fisher is a young man who went to the Harvard Law School and came into my firm and is starting what looks to be a brilliant career with us. Little did I dream you could be so reckless and so cruel as to do an injury to that lad. It is true he is still with Hale and Dorr. It is true that he will continue to be with Hale and Dorr. It is, I regret to say, equally true that I fear he shall always bear a scar needlessly inflicted by you. If it were in my power to forgive you for your reckless cruelty I would do so. I like to think I am a gentleman, but your forgiveness will have to come from someone other than me.
McCarthy: May I say that Mr. Welch talks about this being cruel and reckless. He was just baiting -- he has been baiting Mr. Cohn (McCarthy's legal assistant / later adviser to Trump) for hours ----- now I just give this man's (Fisher's) record, and I want to say Mr. Welch, that is has been labeled long before he became a member (of Welch's law firm), as early as 1944...
Welch: Senator, may we not drop this? We know he belonged to the Lawyers Guild. Let us not assassinate this lad further, Senator. You've done enough. Have you no sense of decency, sir? At long last, have you left no sense of decency?
McCarthy: Mr. Welch talks about any sense of decency. It seems that Mr. Welch is pained so deeply -- he thinks it is improper for me to give the record - the Communist front record - of a man whom he wanted to foist upon this committee. -- Mr.Welch, if I have said anything here which is untrue, then tell me. I have heard you and everyone else talk so much about laying the truth on the table.
McCarthy then tries to ask Welch another question about Fisher. The combative Welch, invoking God, quickly interrupts:
Welch: Mr. McCarthy, I will not discuss this further with you. You have sat within six feet of me and could have asked me about Fred Fisher. You have seen fit to bring it out. And if there is a God in Heaven it will do neither you nor your cause any good. I will not discuss it further. I will not ask Mr. Cohn any more questions. You, Mr. Chairman, may, if you will, call the next witness.
*****
Now, I ask you, dear reader -- what was so "cruel" -- what was so "indecent" about Senator McCarthy wanting to get to the bottom of the mystery of how and why a Communist lawyer was assigned to represent the U.S. Army during hearings indirectly related to the exposure of Communist moles? One must admit -- it is a bit troubling, no, mind-boggling, is it not? Why did Welch over-react and turn so defensive? Answer: Because he was stone-cold busted - that's why!
The following day, The New York Slimes, The Washington Compost, and the rest of the Piranha Press Fake News whore pack followed "hero" Welch's lead and denounced McCarthy for his "tactics." The Fake News of yesteryear became the Fake History of today -- taught to every schoolchild in America. Typical!
All throughout the Army-McCarthy hearings - which worried the phony "anti-Communist" President / ex-General Eisenhower - the press smeared McCarthy and misrepresented all the testimonies.
On the other hand, Deep State-connected Welch, the slick sophist and defender of Communists, was hyped up as a heroic fighter for freedom and human rights!
Proving that crime does indeed pay, the Communist Fred Fisher went on to become a full partner at Welch's Hale and Dorr. In 1973–74, he served as president of the Massachusetts Bar Association. In 1989, he died in Israel, (cough-cough) where he was lecturing.
Joseph Welch, that big-mouth drama queen with the nasty demeanor, became a living legend of the left -- even playing a judge in the film Anatomy of a Murder (1959). His wife, Agnes, was also cast in the film, as a juror. He was nominated for a Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actor. Welch also narrated two television shows before his death in 1960.
And what of the great, the good and the misunderstood Joseph McCarthy? President Eisenhower, working behind the scenes, eventually had the anti-Communist hearings killed and McCarthy censured by his Senate colleagues (prominent among them being Senator Prescott Bush - patriarch of that vile Bush Family Dynasty. The "disgraced" Senator McCarthy soon died of a very suspicious and sudden death (poison?) in 1957. He was just 47.
In terms of inducing pure revulsion and hatred, McCarthy's name ranks second only to that of The Great One (that's Adolf Hitler for all of you newbies and normies) -- which tells us all we need to know about both men! As the Roman poet-philosopher Ausonius once observed: "Truth is the mother of hatred."
1. Eisenhower and Prescott Bush (and many others) plotted to destroy McCarthy before his investigations could reach up to the New World Order bosses who were ultimately behind the lower-level Communist penetration. 2. Acting in a film came naturally to a phony poser like Joe Welch. 3. Great Quote! -- "This must be the product of a great conspiracy, a conspiracy on a scale so immense as to dwarf any previous such venture in the history of man." - Joe McCarthy
1. A libtard named Michael L. urinates on the grave of Senator Joseph R. McCarthy in St. Mary's Cemetery - Appleton, WI. -- a common practice among area Communists & Libtards. (here) 2. McCarthy's Senate seat is held today by Commie-Pinko lesbian Tammy Baldwin.
View part of the McCarthy-Welch exchange below -- and please - if you haven't in a while, please chip-in to our FEBRUARY FUNDRAISER so that we can continue to bring you these unique educational pieces.
A Must Read! In paperback or pdf --(all books: here)
A Must Read! In paperback or pdf --(all books: here)
VIDEO
McCarthy vs Welch (4 Minutes)
*
AUTO-MONTHLY DONOR / SUBSCRIBER OR 1-TIME OPTIONS
**************
By becoming an automatic monthly donor of $5 or more, you get all 23 of our pdf books and a permanent subscription to the almost-daily Anti-New York Times.
TWO SIMPLE STEPS
1. Click on image button below to quickly & securely sign up at SUBSCRIBESTAR. (Look for "Sign Up" in top right corner)
2. (Important!!!) After signing-up, E-mail us at: [email protected] with the word "Monthly" in the subject line.
*Allow a few hours to receive the pdf links.
*
For 1-Time Donation Options
(also with PDF rewards)
For 1-Time Donation Options
(also with PDF rewards)
To send a check / MO or cash by mail:
Payable to:
PASCAL PUBLICATIONS, P.O. BOX 804, SADDLE BROOK, NJ 07663
FREE REPORT & FREE UPDATES
"How to Respond to an Anti-Conspiracy Theorist"
Never again be at a loss for words when some ignoramus tells you: "Aw that's just a Conspiracy Theory." .
No self respecting 'conspiracy theorist' should be without this essential BLOCKBUSTER REPORT!
SIGN UP now and receive a link to the FREE report plus periodic FREE summaries of Historical & Current Events.
Be sure to CHECK YOUR JUNK / SPAM BOX in case report doesn't go through.
"How to Respond to an Anti-Conspiracy Theorist"
Never again be at a loss for words when some ignoramus tells you: "Aw that's just a Conspiracy Theory." .
No self respecting 'conspiracy theorist' should be without this essential BLOCKBUSTER REPORT!
SIGN UP now and receive a link to the FREE report plus periodic FREE summaries of Historical & Current Events.
Be sure to CHECK YOUR JUNK / SPAM BOX in case report doesn't go through.