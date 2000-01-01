Jews Were Blamed for the "Black Death"

Establishment historians freely acknowledge the fact that Jewish communities were much less affected by the Black Death that the European population -- much like the biblical story of "Passover." They also acknowledge that Jews chose not to use the common wells of towns of cities; and that suspected Jews confessed, under torture, to poisoning wells with dried-up pulverized bits of rotted flesh from various animals. Historians explain away these bits of hard data by claiming that Medieval Jews, by religious custom, washed their hands more often than Gentiles (here -- ha ha ha) -- and that people will confess to anything under torture. Be that as it may, the strange "passing over" of the Jewish areas -- coupled with the infamous Jewish hatred for all things "goy" (white) and Catholic (no protestants yet at that time) -- made Medieval "conspiracy theorists" ™ deeply suspicious.







The first anti-Jewish reprisals directly related to the plague took place in early 1348 in Toulon, France -- where the Jewish quarter was sacked and forty Jews were killed. The next "pogrom" happened in Barcelona (Spain). The following year, more killings were carried out in Erfurt (Germany), Basel (Switzerland), Flanders (Belgium), and Aragon (Spain). In the "Valentines Day Massacre" in Strasbourg (Germanic population at the time) hundreds of Jews were burnt alive on February 14, 1349.







In the spring of 1349, the Jewish community in Frankfurt was devastated --followed by the destruction of Jewish ghettos in Mainz and Cologne. Around this time, the attacks on Jews began increasing near the Baltic Sea Coast and in Eastern Europe. The mainly German-based attacks caused the eastward migration of Northern European Jews to Poland and Lithuania, where they remained for the next six centuries. King Casimir III of Poland gave refuge to the Jews. He was said to have had a Jewish mistress and was also interested in tapping the economic potential of Jewry. And that is how so many Jews came to be settled throughout the Polish-Lithuanian Empire.

