*Not affiliated with nor to be confused with "The History Channel"
* If you haven't already done so, be sure to sign up for our FREE Report & FREE Updates List at bottom of page.
*
1941: Japan: Aggressor or Victim?
by Mike King
by Mike King
The Setting
1941: Globalist agents FDR and Churchill want desperately to drag the United States into World War II. This becomes all the more urgent after Hitler had launched "Operation Barbarossa" in June of the same year -- a justified preemptive invasion of the Soviet Union which now threatens to overthrow Stalin and his evil Bolshevik regime in Moscow.
Knowing that American entry into the war would endanger Germany's war efforts, Hitler ignores repeated U.S. provocations of Germany. To further discourage U.S. entry into the war, Germany, Italy, and Japan sign on to a mutual defense pact in September of 1940- The TriPartite Pact. War against one means war with all three.
Ironically, the TriPartite Pact will have the unintended effect of facilitating FDR's treasonous scheme to embroil the U.S. into the conflict. As a "backdoor" to the European conflict (which Germany was winning) FDR and Churchill intensify their instigation of Japan. When the aggressive moves become too much for Japan to bear (oil embargo, closure of Panama Canal to Japanese shipping, U.S. battleships cruising through Japanese waters, direct assistance to the Chinese aggressors etc.) Japan decides the make its first direct move against the U.S. aggressor -- by attacking Pearl Harbor (the U.S. naval base in the territory of Hawaii) on December 7, 1941 ....exactly as FDR had intended! As a result of the attack, the powerful pro-peace movement in America is silenced in an instant.
In the ensuing days, war declarations between the TriPartite allies and the US/UK alliance were exchanged.
1. Hitler and Goering meet with Japanese foreign minister. // 2. Japanese poster celebrates the DEFENSIVE TriPartite Pact.
With his famous theatrical flair, the diabolical FDR, acting "surprised", delivers his somber"Day of Infamy" speech to a confused and angry nation.
Exactly as FDR and the gang of Communists, Globalist, and Jews surrounding him had intended, the attack immediately put the pro-peace Charles Lindbergh, the "America First Movement" and the "Mothers Movement" out of business. Hence forward, the millions of patriotic Americans who had urged peace prior to Pearl Harbor would be ridiculed by Fake News and Fake Historians as "isolationists."
1. Gullible young volunteers crowd military recruitment centers across America - 450,000 of these poor fools are destined to die in a war for International Jewry' New World Order. // 2. The Five "Fighting Sullivan Brothers" volunteered after Pearl Harbor. They ALL died when the USS Juneau was sunk in November, 1942 -- murdered by FDR.
But Japan tells a different story than the one spun by FDR and the Fake News -- a story which (surprisingly) was printed once on page 2 of The New York Times on December 8, 1941, and has since disappeared into the black memory hole of forbidden history. Thanks to those of you who continue to support our monthly subscription fee for The New York Times Archives, The Real History Channel is pleased to bring you, the actual text of Emperor Hirohito's War Declaration -- a message which rings far truer than the lies of FDR and company.
TEXT OF HIROHITO'S WAR DECLARATION
.
By the grace of heaven, Emperor of Japan, seated on the throne occupied by the same dynasty from time immemorial, enjoin upon ye, our loyal and brave subjects:
We hereby declare war upon the United States of America and the British Empire. The men and officers of our Army and Navy shall do their utmost in prosecuting the war. Our public servants of various departments shall perform faithfully and diligently their respective duties; the entire nation with a united will shall mobilize their total strength so that nothing will miscarry in the attainment of our war aims.
To ensure the stability of East Asia, and to contribute to world peace is the farsighted policy which was formulated by our great illustrious Imperial Grandsire and our Great Imperial Sire succeeding him and which we lay constantly to heart. To cultivate friendship among nations and to enjoy prosperity in common with all nations, has always been the guiding principle of our Empire's foreign policy. It has truly been unavoidable and far from our wishes that our Empire has been brought to cross swords with America and Britain. More than four years have passed since China, failing to comprehend the true intentions of our Empire, and recklessly courting trouble, disturbed the peace of East Asia and compelled our Empire to take up arms. Although there has been reestablished the National Government of China, with which Japan had effected neighborly intercourse and cooperation, the regime which has survived in Chungking, relying upon American and British protection, still continues its fratricidal opposition.
Eager for the realization of their inordinate ambition to dominate the Orient, both America and Britain, giving support to the Chungking regime, have aggravated the disturbances in East Asia. Moreover these two powers, inducing other countries to follow suit, increased military preparations on all sides of our Empire to challenge us. They have obstructed by every means our peaceful commerce and finally resorted to a direct severance of economic relations, menacing greatly the existence of our Empire.
Patiently have we waited and long have we endured, in the hope that our Government might retrieve the situation in peace. But our adversaries, showing not the least spirit of conciliation, have unduly delayed a settlement; and in the meantime they have intensified the economic and political pressure to compel our Empire to submission. This trend of affairs, would, if left unchecked, not only nullify our Empire's efforts of many years for the sake of the stabilization of East Asia, but also endanger the very existence of our nation. The situation being such as it is, our Empire, for its existence and self defense has no other recourse but to appeal to arms and to crush every obstacle in its path.
The hallowed spirits of our Imperial Ancestors, guarding us from above, we rely upon the loyalty and courage of our subjects in the confident expectation that the task bequeathed by our forefathers will be carried forward, and that the sources of evil will be speedily eradicated, and an enduring peace be established in East Asia, preserving thereby the glory of our Empire."
December 8, 1941
SECRETARY HARRY STIMSON'S CONFESSION
"We face the delicate question of the diplomatic fencing to be done so as to be sure Japan is put into the wrong and makes the first bad move. … The question was how we should maneuver them into the position of firing the first shot."
***
"When the news first came that Japan had attacked us my first feeling was of relief that … a crisis had come in a way which would unite all our people. This continued to be my dominant feeling in spite of the news of catastrophes which quickly developed."
From the diary of Henry Stimson, FDR's Secretary of War
A Must Read! In paperback or pdf --(FREE Excerpt here)
A Must Read! In paperback or pdf --(FREE Excerpt here)
COMMENTS / FEEDBACK / INSULTS / KUDOS
COMMENTS / FEEDBACK / INSULTS / KUDOS
PLEASE SUPPORT OUR WORK!
Donation options and rewards linked below
PLEASE SUPPORT OUR WORK!
Donation options and rewards linked below
*
AUTO-MONTHLY DONOR / SUBSCRIBER OR 1-TIME OPTIONS
**************
By becoming an automatic monthly donor of $5 or more, you get all 23 of our pdf books and a permanent subscription to the almost-daily Anti-New York Times.
TWO SIMPLE STEPS
1. Click on image button below to quickly & securely sign up at SUBSCRIBESTAR. (Look for "Sign Up" in top right corner)
2. (Important!!!) After signing-up, E-mail us at: [email protected] with the word "Monthly" in the subject line.
*Allow a few hours to receive the pdf links.
*
For 1-Time Donation Options
(also with PDF rewards)
For 1-Time Donation Options
(also with PDF rewards)
To send a check / MO or cash by mail:
Payable to:
PASCAL PUBLICATIONS, P.O. BOX 804, SADDLE BROOK, NJ 07663
FREE REPORT & FREE UPDATES
"How to Respond to an Anti-Conspiracy Theorist"
Never again be at a loss for words when some ignoramus tells you: "Aw that's just a Conspiracy Theory." .
No self respecting 'conspiracy theorist' should be without this essential BLOCKBUSTER REPORT!
SIGN UP now and receive a link to the FREE report plus periodic FREE summaries of Historical & Current Events.
Be sure to CHECK YOUR JUNK / SPAM BOX in case report doesn't go through.
"How to Respond to an Anti-Conspiracy Theorist"
Never again be at a loss for words when some ignoramus tells you: "Aw that's just a Conspiracy Theory." .
No self respecting 'conspiracy theorist' should be without this essential BLOCKBUSTER REPORT!
SIGN UP now and receive a link to the FREE report plus periodic FREE summaries of Historical & Current Events.
Be sure to CHECK YOUR JUNK / SPAM BOX in case report doesn't go through.