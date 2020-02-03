70 A.D.

Having had enough of Jewish intrigue, agitation and ambush attacks upon their soldiers, the Romans sack Jerusalem and expel the surviving rebellious "Babylonian Jews" from their homeland province of Judea. The scattered remnants settle through the Middle East, Southern Europe and North Africa.





700's

Jewish Rabbis convert the ruling class of the pagan Khazarian Empire, (based mainly in what is today Ukraine and southeast Russia). The masses of this Near Asian people -- today acknowledged as the Ashkenazim super-majority of Jews -- soon follows. The mass conversion greatly enhances the ranks of what had been a dying Judaism -- and the new Jews will remain true to their religion / people long after the Russian Empire busts up the Khazarian Empire in the 960's.





1000 - 1800's

Throughout the Middle Ages and beyond, the troublesome wandering Khazars are expelled form over 100 kingdoms or nations -- including major states such as England (twice), France, Spain & Portugal -- and "persecuted" in many others (Prussia, Russia, Poland, Austria etc). The usual complaints against them include usurious money lending, undue influence in affairs of state, disrespect for their Christian hosts, sacrificial murders of Christian children and well-poisoning.





Late 1800's

Khazarian Zionists -- with no ancestral link whatsoever to the Jews of Roman Empire times - begin a movement to establish a Jewish homeland in Arab-dominated Palestine, which at this time falls under the jurisdiction of the Ottoman Turkish Empire. The movement's nominal leader is Theodore Herzl. The real bosses are the men of the House of Rothschild.





1890-1914

Over a period of about 15 years, and with the permission of Turkey, the "advance guard" of European Jewry -- totaling no more than 40,000 -- arrive and settle, mainly as farmers, in Palestine. Neither the Turks nor the local Arabs seem to understand that this low-level "Aliyah" represents (by design!) the camel's hooked-nose under the tent.