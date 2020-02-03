*Not affiliated with nor to be confused with "The History Channel"
The Israel vs. Palestine Conflict:
A Crash Course
by Mike King
February 3, 2020
Princess Mary Avenue in Jerusalem, May 1948
NY Times: Is There Any Way to End the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict?
REBUTTAL BY
Though there may not be an easy solution to this Zionist-created mess -- especially with "The Tribe" having the money and influence that they do -- it might help the process move along if the world, including many clueless Jews who truly believe that they are victims, actually understood the full historical context. This Slimes article, a book review actually, offers us a "teachable moment" ™ for a chronological, crash-course, 10-Point summary of "The Israel-Palestine Conflict." Master these few key points, and you'll be way ahead of 95% of humanity when it comes to understanding this topic.
How do you resolve a messy hatefest more than 100 years in the making?
70 A.D.
Having had enough of Jewish intrigue, agitation and ambush attacks upon their soldiers, the Romans sack Jerusalem and expel the surviving rebellious "Babylonian Jews" from their homeland province of Judea. The scattered remnants settle through the Middle East, Southern Europe and North Africa.
700's
Jewish Rabbis convert the ruling class of the pagan Khazarian Empire, (based mainly in what is today Ukraine and southeast Russia). The masses of this Near Asian people -- today acknowledged as the Ashkenazim super-majority of Jews -- soon follows. The mass conversion greatly enhances the ranks of what had been a dying Judaism -- and the new Jews will remain true to their religion / people long after the Russian Empire busts up the Khazarian Empire in the 960's.
1000 - 1800's
Throughout the Middle Ages and beyond, the troublesome wandering Khazars are expelled form over 100 kingdoms or nations -- including major states such as England (twice), France, Spain & Portugal -- and "persecuted" in many others (Prussia, Russia, Poland, Austria etc). The usual complaints against them include usurious money lending, undue influence in affairs of state, disrespect for their Christian hosts, sacrificial murders of Christian children and well-poisoning.
Late 1800's
Khazarian Zionists -- with no ancestral link whatsoever to the Jews of Roman Empire times - begin a movement to establish a Jewish homeland in Arab-dominated Palestine, which at this time falls under the jurisdiction of the Ottoman Turkish Empire. The movement's nominal leader is Theodore Herzl. The real bosses are the men of the House of Rothschild.
1890-1914
Over a period of about 15 years, and with the permission of Turkey, the "advance guard" of European Jewry -- totaling no more than 40,000 -- arrive and settle, mainly as farmers, in Palestine. Neither the Turks nor the local Arabs seem to understand that this low-level "Aliyah" represents (by design!) the camel's hooked-nose under the tent.
1. Romans sack Jerusalem -- killing many thousands of Jews and scattering the rest. // 2. Many centuries later, the Kingdom of Khazaria -- enemies of Russia -- converts to Judaism. // 3. After Russia's crushing defeat of Khazaria, the scattered hordes of Khazaria would be, due to their bad behavior, expelled from or "persecuted" in just about every kingdom and principality of Europe.
1. 1897: The First Zionist Congress in Basel, Switzerland. (((They))) already knew that a Great War was being planned and that they could capitalize on the event. // 2. Jewish settlers make "Aliyah" to Palestine. Little did the local Arabs know that it was only the start.
1917
As the long-pre-planned "Great War" to restructure the world (1914-1918) breaks down into a stalemate (but with Germany, Austria-Hungary & Turkey holding the advantage over Britain, France, Russia & Italy) the opportunistic Zionist leaders approach the British with a dirty deal. The scheme -- which later took form in the 1917 Balfour Declaration -- promises that the Zionists (who owned American President Woodrow Wilson) will bring the mighty United States into the war on Britain's side. The price which Britain must pay is to take over Palestine from Turkey after the war, and allow the Jews of Europe to migrate there in large numbers -- in preparation for an eventual Jewish state.
Between World Wars 1919-1939
Jews from Europe flood into British-ruled Palestine, over the objections of the Arab majority who now see what the game is.
Post-World War 2 Years 1945-1948
Using the pretext of Jewish suffering during the World War II (the Holohoax) Zionist desire for an actual nation-state turns into Zionist demands, backed-up by murderous acts of terror against both the British rulers and the Arab locals. Palestine is partitioned in 1947, and Israel is declared in 1948. The U.S.A., the U.K. and the Soviet Union are quick to recognize the new state.
1948-1967
Arab wars against aggressor Israel and domestic uprisings among Palestinians not only fail to dislodge the new U.S.-armed criminal state, but result in Israel acquiring more and more territory -- the ultimate goal being a major expansion of "Greater Israel" into Syria, Iraq and even Egypt. So complete is Israel's dominance over the Middle East policy of the United States, that the 1967 false-flag attempted sinking of the U.S.S. Liberty (killing 34 U.S. sailors, injuring 171) goes unreported in the U.S. media.
9/11/2001
Though the Zionist faction of International Jewry is often at odds with the Globo-Marxist faction, both elements worked together to stage the false-flag attacks of 9/11 -- the purpose being to blame it all on Arabs and launch endless wars of expansion in both the Middle East and Central Asia.
1. Lord Balfour's Declaration (addressed to Lord Walter Rothschild) was an advance payoff to the Zionists for dragging the USA into World War I // 2. 1929 headlines tell of the Arab revolts against the British in Palestine. The anger wasn't so much over British occupation, but rather, the Jewish invasion which the British, in accordance with the Balfour Declaration, were allowing to occur. // 3. 1948: Zionists declare a new state -- their puppet president Harry Truman immediately recognizes it... war with the Arab states follows.
1. The Israeli attack on the USS Liberty. To this day, few American know about it. // 2/ 9/11/2001: The Israeli Mossad was a major player in framing Arabs for that tragic event.
Thanks to Putin, Assad & Trump, the insane scheme to take all of Palestine and then expand Israel deep into Syria, Iraq and other nations (while driving the Arab refugees into Europe) has finally been stopped. But 100 + years of damage inflicted upon the Palestinians can never be fully undone.
And that, boys and girls, "in a nutshell" is the untold story of "The Israeli-Palestinian Conflict" -- a sad tale of how a "desert" (not!) which was once populated by 700,000 Arabs and hardly any Jews at all, has, over the course of just a little more than one century, transitioned from Palestine into "the State of Israel" ™ populated mainly by European Khazars whose ancestors -- incredibly -- had never even set foot in the "Syria-Palestina" of Roman times.
And to top the whole stinking farce off with a bit of hypocrisy, the small remaining minority of original racial Jews from Roman days, as well as the latter day Sephardi converts (Northern Africa), are treated as second-class citizens by the majority convert, lighter skinned, Khazar racial ruling class.
Boobus Americanus 1: I read a book review in the New York Times today about the challenges posed by the Israel-Palestine conflict.
Boobus Americanus 2: It's a tough nut to crack. The Arabs and the Jews have been fighting over that land for 2,000 years.
St. Sugar: That'ss bulsshit, Boobuss! Everything wass fine in Palesstine until the Rothschild Khazars cooked up their land-grab sscheme only about 130 years ago.
Editor: Without knowing that historical context, the "Israel-Palestine Conflict" will always seem, to the uninformed, like a struggle between the big bad Arabs and the poor little Israelis, or even, just as fallaciously, a controversy between two moral equivalents with opposing views.
