*Not affiliated with nor to be confused with "The History Channel"
The Invisible Critic's Video Library
BitChute Video Address (Be sure to subscribe there)
The Invisible Critic's Video Library
BitChute Video Address (Be sure to subscribe there)
Episode 1: Proofs of the New World Order
Episode 2: The Rothschild Dynasty
Episode 3: Illuminati / American vs French Revolutions
Episode 4: Young America vs London Bankers
Episode 5: Napoleon vs Old & New World Orders
Episode 8: Andrew Jackson vs "The Bank"
Episode 10: The Sassoon Family / Opium Wars
Episode 11: Darwin's Hoax of "Evolution"
Episode 12: U.S. Civil War (Part 1)
Episode 13: U. S. Civil War (Part 2)
Episode 18: World War I Continues
Episode 23: World War II Begins
Episode 26: WW II / Pearl Harbor - 1942
Episode 29: Aftermath of World War II
Episode 39: Trump's First Term
Other Subjects
Remember the 1970's "Ice Age" Scare?
Meet the Man Who Really Started WW 2
The 10 Commandments of the Demonrat Party
D-Day: The Murderous "Liberation" of France
Warren Harding: America's "Worst" President? Or Best?
Eleanor Roosevelt: Nasty America-Hating Communist
Hitler Did NOT "Snub" Jesse Owens