Series: Forbidden History of Globalism

Episode 1: Proofs of the New World Order

Episode 2: The Rothschild Dynasty

Episode 3: Illuminati / American vs French Revolutions

Episode 4: Young America vs London Bankers

Episode 5: Napoleon vs Old & New World Orders

Episode 6: The War of 1812

Episode 7: The 1820's

Episode 8: Andrew Jackson vs "The Bank"

Episode 9: The 1840's

Episode 10: The Sassoon Family / Opium Wars

Episode 11: Darwin's Hoax of "Evolution"

Episode 12: U.S. Civil War (Part 1)

Episode 13: U. S. Civil War (Part 2)

Episode 14: 1865-1880

Episode 15: 1886-1899

Episode 16: 1900-1910

Episode 17: 1911-1915

Episode 18: World War I Continues

Episode 19:  1918-1920

Episode 20: The 1920's

Episode 21: 1931-1935

Episode 22: 1936-1939

Episode 23: World War II Begins

Episode 24: WW II / 1940

Episode 25: WW II / 1941

Episode 26: WW II / Pearl Harbor - 1942

Episode 27: WW II / 1943-1944

Episode 28: World War II Ends

Episode 29: Aftermath of World War II

Episode 30: 1949-1953

Episode 31: 1954-1960

Episode 32: The JFK Years

Episode 33: The 1960's

Episode 34: The 1970's

Episode 35: The 1980's

Episode 36: The 1990's

Episode 37: The 2000's

Episode 38: The Obongo Years

Episode 39: Trump's First Term


Other Subjects

Remember the 1970's "Ice Age" Scare?

Meet the Man Who Really Started WW 2

The Myth of "Nazi-Looted Art"

The 10 Commandments of the Demonrat Party

D-Day: The Murderous "Liberation" of France

Warren Harding: America's "Worst" President? Or Best?

Eleanor Roosevelt: Nasty America-Hating Communist

Hitler Did NOT "Snub" Jesse Owens

Hitler's Suicide Note

The "Bogeyman" from Span-Am War to Coronavirus

