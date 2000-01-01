



"'Do you know,' he (Lindemann) asked, 'what the future historians will regard as the most important event of this age?’





‘Well, what is it?’





'It will not be Hitler and the Second World War; it will not be the release of nuclear energy; it will not be the menace of Communism.'





These negatives seemed very comprehensive. He put on an expression of extreme severity and turned down the corners of his lips: ‘It will be the abdication of the White man.’ Then he nodded his head up and down several times to drive home his proposition."





