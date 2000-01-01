*Not affiliated with nor to be confused with "The History Channel"
In Defense of Neville Chamberlain
by Mike King
On the subject of Neville Chamberlain and World War II, the circle-jerk Fake Historians all parrot the same line of "consensus" --
Appeasement!" --- "Appeasement!" --- "Appeasement"
Enter the word "appeasement" into a Google Search browser, and then click on "Images." You will see image after image after image of UK Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain, whose very name has long since become synonymous with "appeasement" and weakness in the face of a bully.
As the tiresome cliched story vomited out ad nauseam by the High Priests of circle-jerk Quackademia goes, Chamberlain "appeased" The Great One (that's Hitler for all you newbies & normies) at the Munich Conference (September 1938) by handing over Czechoslovakia to his domination. War was thus temporarily averted, but Hitler was now emboldened by Chamberlain's "appeasement."
That's the official moronic moralism -- a fable that is routinely resurrected and repeated to wrongly describe the dangers of "appeasing" this or that contemporary bad-guy-of-the-month.
NOW, ONCE AGAIN, THE REAL HISTORY!
The Globalists created a 'Frankenstein" state of many different ethnic groups.
At the conclusion of World War I, the victorious allies rewrote the map of Central & Eastern Europe. The artificial state of "Czechoslovakia" was pieced together in 1918, combining Czechs, Germans & Slovaks under the new state. Additional minorities of Romanians, Hungarians, and Poles were also forced to live under this 'Frankenstein' state. The German portion (formerly part of the Austro-Hungarian Empire) was a long strip of northern territory known as "Sudetenland."
Benes the Bolshevik!
With Stalin and friends in 1935
During the mid 1930's, a closet Communist named Edvard Benes is President of Czechoslovakia. Under his regime, Germans endure brutal attacks and oppression at the hands of Marxists. The 3,500,000 Sudetenland Germans wish to join their German brothers under Hitler's Reich, but are denied the right of self determination by the pro Stalinist Benes government.
During this time, Jewish & Globalist warmongers in Great Britain are maneuvering Britain into a war against Germany. The Czechoslovakia-Sudetenland controversy is the perfect "hot spot" to get the war started.
In an attempt to force Hitler's hand, Czech Marxists intensify their abuse of the helpless Germans
Hitler: "I want peace with England!"
Hitler is pushed to the brink by the deliberate abuse of the Sudetenland Germans. He threatens to liberate the Sudetenland by force, a move that could lead to war with Britain, France, and the USSR.
In an 11th hour attempt to avoid war, Hitler invites three European leaders for a conference in Munich.
The Big Four leaders of Europe meet for peaceful and productive talks.
The Munich Conference is attended by four European heads of State. Hitler, Mussolini of Italy, Daladier of France, and Chamberlain of Britain meet in good faith for the purpose of resolving the crisis triggered by the artificial gangster State of Czechoslovakia.
Hitler and Chamberlain kept the peace of Europe and parted on friendly terms.
The parties agree that the Sudetenland should be united with Germany, and that the Slovaks should have their own State. (Slovak Republic 1939-1945).
The fake Czechoslovakian state is dissolved and Germany later establishes autonomous protectorates over what remains (Bohemia & Moravia). Without a shot being fired, Germans are welcomed into the Reich, while ethnic Czechs and Slovaks also get their own states. Even the minority Poles and Hungarians then join their respective father nations. The Munich Agreement is a win-win-win-win--win for all 5 of Czechoslovakia's ethnic groups!
The rat Benes soon exiles himself in London, where he resumes plotting with Churchil and the Jewish warmongers who welcome him with open arms.
The Munich Agreement: A fair deal for ALL parties! // "THREE INDEPENDENT STATES"
Upon his return to Britain, Chamberlain is greeted by a jubilant crowd. He applauds the Munich Agreement as "peace in our time." All throughout Europe, Chamberlain is praised for his calm diplomacy.
It was Churchill and his Jewish bosses who wanted war, not Hitler!
Churchill get chummy with the rat Commie Czech Benes.
Meanwhile, the degenerate, drunken, cigar chomping Winston Churchill denounces Neville Chamberlain, "You were given the choice between war and dishonor. You chose dishonor and you will have war." Churchill said.
British historian David Irving later discovered that the warmongering Czech government had been secretly funneling money to the warmongering Churchill, who was plotting to replace Chamberlain.
The Sudetenland -- Free at last!
Tears of Joy.
Upon his triumphal visit to the peacefully liberated German Sudetenland, Hitler and the German troops receive a hero's welcome.
Salvador Dali's painting, "The Enigma of Hitler" depicts a desolate landscape, and telephone dripping tears as Chamberlain's trademark umbrella hangs from the branch. The painting signifies how Hitler's desperate phone calls to England were ignored.
In the summer of 1939, the Globalist warmongers manipulate Poland (which also holds an oppressed German minority captive) into provoking Hitler, exactly as Czechoslovakia had done in 1938. Once again, Hitler calls for an emergency conference.
But by this time around, poor Neville Chamberlain's hands have been tied by the powerful pro war forces in Britain. Less than 1 week before the conflict erupts, Chamberlain had been maneuvered into signing a military defense pact with Poland. There will be no peace talks!
Germany invaded Poland to liberate the Germans living under Polish-Jewish oppression.
The warmongers finally get their war!
By September 1 of 1939, the killing of Germans at the hands of Polish-Jewish Communist militias becomes so widespread that Hitler is forced to invade. Britain and France immediately declare war upon Germany. The gloating Churchill boasts of how his self fulfilling-prophecy regarding the danger of "appeasement" has come to pass.
Thus was born the FABLE of Neville Chamberlain's "appeasement." Conveniently for the fakers of history, Chamberlain himself died (or perhaps was poisoned?) just one year later, in November of 1940.
James Forrestal
- Under Secretary of U.S. Navy, 1940-44
- Secretary of U.S. Navy, 1944-47
- Secretary of Defense, 1947-49
(fired by Truman, declared "insane," drugged and murdered at Bethesda Naval Hospital in 1949)
"(Neville) Chamberlain stated that America and the world Jews had forced England into the war."
(The Forrestal Diaries)
Can you handle the REAL truth about World War II and the rest of Forbidden History?
Read: THE BAD WAR
