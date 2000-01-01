In Defense of Neville Chamberlain

Enter the word "appeasement" into a Google Search browser, and then click on "Images." You will see image after image after image of UK Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain, whose very name has long since become synonymous with "appeasement" and weakness in the face of a bully.





As the tiresome cliched story vomited out ad nauseam by the High Priests of circle-jerk Quackademia goes, Chamberlain "appeased" The Great One (that's Hitler for all you newbies & normies) at the Munich Conference (September 1938) by handing over Czechoslovakia to his domination. War was thus temporarily averted, but Hitler was now emboldened by Chamberlain's "appeasement."





That's the official moronic moralism -- a fable that is routinely resurrected and repeated to wrongly describe the dangers of "appeasing" this or that contemporary bad-guy-of-the-month.





NOW, ONCE AGAIN, THE REAL HISTORY!