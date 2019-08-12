ESG stands for Environmental Social & Governance. The practice of ESG investing integrates Globalist objectives into investment decision-making. So, let us say that a publicly traded company fails to manifest sufficient "awareness" ™" or “sensitivity” ™ on issues like cross-dressing, “diversity in the workplace,” the Climate Con, gun control etc. -- The giant investment advisory groups can and will boot that company’s stocks out of certain ETF’s (Exchange Traded Funds). Conversely, if a company virtue-signals by adopting the “politically correct” libtarded agenda -- its stock will be included in all of the major funds.





From Barron’s Magazine (August 12, 2019)

Vanguard ESG Funds Drop Nearly 30 Stocks







"Two Vanguard ETFs that aim to invest using environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria are getting rid of 29 stocks, including gun maker Sturm Ruger, fast food purveyor Yum Brands, private prison operator Geo Group, and media company News Corp (FOX News).





The funds will steer clear of companies that make money from adult entertainment, alcohol and tobacco, fossil fuels, nuclear power, and those that “do not meet standards of UN global compact principles” and fail on certain “diversity criteria.” (here)





And it’s not just Vanguard flexing its Marxist muscle. Two other investment powerhouses -- Black Rock and State Street -- are playing the same dirty game. Collectively, these Big Three have become the largest shareholder in 40% of all publicly listed firms in the United States. (here)





More recently -- from The Financial Times:





BlackRock Punishes 53 Companies Over Climate Inaction (here)





There is simply no exaggerating of the coercive financial power of the Vanguard-BlackRock-State Street Money Mafia. It's not "conspiracy theory" ™ -- it's "mainstream." Here's more -- A headline, from Bloomberg News:





BlackRock and Vanguard Are Less Than a Decade Away From Managing $20 Trillion

Two towers of power are dominating the future of investing. (story here)





When this Terrible Troika of Titans tells the CEO’s of America to "jump," they must respond “How high, sir?” – lest their stocks take a nasty hit. In a recent article, investigative journalist Jon Rappaport pointed out the VG-BR-SS Investment Mafia has top executives sitting on the Boards of major health care companies and hospitals – which also helps to explain why “Corporate America” has been rendered so docile and obedient when it comes to propagating the Stupid-19 Scamdemic – at their own expense.

