Horrible Horrible L.B.J.

In both books as well as in the web-pages of The Anti-New York Times, we have exposed enough dirt on that evil and nasty son-of-a-bitch Lyndon Baines Johnson to surely rank him down there with Woodrow Wilson, Franklin Demono Rosenfeld and Barack Obongo as one of America's most destructive presidents. Now, from a book review in Sulzberger's Slimes, of all places, we learn something new about LBJ. Evidently, the corrupt bastard stole his Senate seat (Texas) in 1948, and, in later years, openly joked about it.





From the article:





"In “The Path to Power,” Volume I of his monumental biography, “The Years of Lyndon Johnson,” Robert A. Caro ignited a blowtorch whose bright flame both illuminated Johnson’s early career and badly seared his reputation. In Volume II, “Means of Ascent,” Mr. Caro intensifies his flame to a brilliant blue point.





With it he burns into the reader’s imagination the story of the election in 1948 for junior United States Senator from Texas, and how Lyndon Johnson, in Mr. Caro’s words, “stole it — and in the stealing violated even the notably loose boundaries of Texas politics.” In the process, Mr. Caro defaces Johnson’s image irreparably.





Johnson is painted so satanically dark against the angelic brightness of Coke Stevenson (LBJ's opponent) that you inevitably find yourself thinking of Macbeth."





Now why didn't the Jew York Slimes warn the American electorate about the career-long corruption of this election-stealing Demonrat scumbag when he - after just 6 years in the U.S. Senate -- became the Senate Majority Leader following the mid-term elections of 1954? Or when he was forced upon JFK as his VP running mate in 1960? Or when he assumed the presidency after JFK's assassination in 1963? Or when he stood for election on his own in 1964? Hmmm?

