Hooray for Hezbollah!

“The Israeli military said Monday that it had thwarted a raid by a Hezbollah “terrorist squad” in a disputed area along its northern border with Lebanon, resulting in an exchange of fire that capped days of mounting tension there. An Israeli military spokesman said that a small squad armed with assault rifles had crossed an unfenced section of the boundary into Israel ...





Israeli forces responded, firing small arms, tank guns and then artillery, the spokesman said. The squad fled back into Lebanon, he said.





Hezbollah, the Lebanese militant organization, denied that there had been an exchange of fire, saying the only firing had come from the Israeli side.





“Everything that the enemy’s media is claiming in terms of foiling an infiltration operation” is “absolutely not true,” Hezbollah said in a statement. “It is an attempt to invent false and mythical victories.”





Sight unseen, we absolutely believe Hezbollah. A declawed Israel -- its ISIS and Jeffrey Epstein / Ghislane Maxwell operations having been shut down by Donald Trump -- must now fake its victories. Delightful!