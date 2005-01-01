*Not affiliated with nor to be confused with "The History Channel"
Hooray for Hezbollah!
by Mike King
New York Times: Israel Says It Thwarted a Hezbollah Raid at Lebanon Border
REBUTTAL BY
Well, this is certainly an amusing turn of events. Partly because the Russia-Iran-Syria Axis of Defense (quietly blessed by Trump) and partly because the Israelis still remember the can of whoop-ass which Lebanon’s Hezbollah fighters opened up on them when they tried to invade southern Lebanon back in 2006, the vaunted IDF has been reduced to faking successful military operations -- and then issuing press releases about the operation.
From the article:
“The Israeli military said Monday that it had thwarted a raid by a Hezbollah “terrorist squad” in a disputed area along its northern border with Lebanon, resulting in an exchange of fire that capped days of mounting tension there. An Israeli military spokesman said that a small squad armed with assault rifles had crossed an unfenced section of the boundary into Israel ...
Israeli forces responded, firing small arms, tank guns and then artillery, the spokesman said. The squad fled back into Lebanon, he said.
Hezbollah, the Lebanese militant organization, denied that there had been an exchange of fire, saying the only firing had come from the Israeli side.
“Everything that the enemy’s media is claiming in terms of foiling an infiltration operation” is “absolutely not true,” Hezbollah said in a statement. “It is an attempt to invent false and mythical victories.”
Sight unseen, we absolutely believe Hezbollah. A declawed Israel -- its ISIS and Jeffrey Epstein / Ghislane Maxwell operations having been shut down by Donald Trump -- must now fake its victories. Delightful!
1. The Defense Ministers of Russia, Iran & Syria. With the three allies plus Hezbollah protecting the Middle East, the shitty little state must stay in its doghouse and fake its "victories." // 2. Israeli agents Jeffrey Epstein & Ghislane Maxwell -- finished! / 3. Israel's ISIS -- finished!
A favorite whipping boy of Sulzberger's Jew York Slimes, the Lebanese Muslim military and political organization known as Hezbollah has long been designated as a "terrorist group" by the Israeli vassal states of the United States and the European Union. Indeed, a Google Search for the term "Hezbollah Terrorist" yields hundreds-of-thousands of results. So, those Hezbollah thugs must be some really "bad guys," right? A closer look indicates otherwise.
Hezbollah ("The Party of God") was formed in 1982 in response to expansionist Israel's invasion of southern Lebanon and brutal bombardment of the Muslim areas of the northern-central capital city of Beirut. The oh-so-predictable Zionist pretext for the invasion and air raids was "to fight terrorism." The real reason dates back to the original founding of "Israel." For geographic, industrial, and fresh water reasons, the Zionists have always wanted the Litani River to delineate the northern border of Israel..
The Israelis want southern Lebanon and the Litani River. The brave militias of Hezbollah (Images 2 & 3) won't allow that to happen. -- Sieg Heil boys, Sig Heil!
The entire basin of the Litani River is located within the borders of Lebanon. The Litani rises in the north and flows south and southwestwards. The river enters a gorge, flows about 30 kilometers and turns right (to the west), finally emptying into the Mediterranean Sea. It is no secret that Israel is a water-poor state and that the problem is getting worse. The nearest part of the Litani to Israel is just four kilometers from Israel's border, which makes it very tempting for dry Israel to covet. Litani has high quality water with very low salinity. Harnessing of Litani power (by damming) is also essential to Lebanon's industrial and agricultural development. The river passes through tunnels and stocks of hydro-plants to the coast, where it is used for irrigation for areas south of Beirut.
As far back as 1905, early Zionist settlers openly called for the Litani to be diverted southward because it seemed "the waters of the Jordan basin would be insufficient for the future needs of Palestine" (Israel). The Litani, because of its water, was suggested to become part of the "national Jewish entity" in 1919. This radical proposal by Zionist founding father Chaim Weizmann and friends was rejected by the League of Nations. The Litani remained part of post-Ottoman Lebanon instead.
There were also pre-statehood Jewish claims for the Litani during the 1940's. David Ben-Gurion, Israel's first prime minister, suggested the inclusion of the Litani in the coming Jewish state. The Zionists proposed that seven-eighths of the Litani be "leased to Israel." Where the Litani makes a 90 degree angle, turning deeper into Lebanon and only 2.5 miles from the Lebanese/Israeli border, the river flows within easy tunneling distance from Israel - and very close to regions which Israel controls.
Zionist legends Ben Gurion (with Hiroshima Harry Truman in Image 1) and Weizmann (with Hiroshima Harry Truman in Image 2) openly advocated for control of the Litani River basin. Bibi Satanyahu still wants to achieve this long-cherished goal.
In 1945, a comprehensive water plan for the region included changing the course of the Litani toward the Jordan and using its water for irrigation along the Jordan Valley and in central Palestine. Naturally, this was never implemented because the Arabs did not want to help the coming terror state of Israel. Ben Gurion actually said the Litani should be Israel's northern border.
Water, in general, was also a source of conflict in the 1967 Arab-Israeli war. After that war, Moshe Dayan, defense minister, said that Israel achieved "provisionally satisfying frontiers, with the exception of those with Lebanon." Israel hoped that it would have use of the Litani by the mid 1980s, when it projected that it would have fully used up the waters captured in the 1967 war. That was when Israel destroyed Beirut, but the Zionists still didn't get the Litani. UN peacekeepers occupied southern Lebanon instead. America pulled out when a Mossad false-flag blew up a marine barracks in October, 1983, killing 241 marines. Another attack killed 57 French troops.
1- June, 1982: Israel terror-bombed Beirut. // 2 - October, 1983: 241 U.S. Marines were blown up in an attempt to frame Iran and the new Hezbollah group.
In 2005, the Mossad / CIA complex triggered the 'Cedar Revolution' in Lebanon by killing a prominent Lebanese politician and fingering Syria. The goal of this "color revolution" was to muscle Syrian and Iranian influence out of Lebanon, thus leaving Hezbollah isolated. The phony revolution failed.
In 2006, Israel used the pretext of "kidnapped Israeli soldiers" to invade southern Lebanon. Pardon the mild vulgarity, but the invading Israeli Defense Forces got their sorry asses kicked so hard they ran back into Israel crying, literally!
After the 2005 Cedar Revolution fizzled, the 2006 invasion was an unmitigated rout! Soft and weak Israeli soldiers then openly cried for their fallen fellow invaders.
Israel's goal of seizing everything from the Litani southward is what one might call an "open conspiracy." Though the Litani River controversy is never discussed in the popular TV media, it is indeed sometimes written about in scholarly journals, research papers, and even in some "mainstream" press articles (here, here, here). Continuing to stand in the way of Israel's water grab are the heroic Iranian-Syrian backed freedom fighters of Hezbollah who have proven time and again that they are more than a match for the lily-livered child-killing bullies of expansionist Israel. As long as those two sponsoring states, especially Iran, remain viable; Hezbollah isn't going away anytime soon. And that, my friends, is the real reason why Satanyahu and his U.S. neo-con cheerleaders were so obsessed with dragging America to war against Iran -- a nation that poses no threat to Israel and doesn't even share a border with it!
1- Disciplined and well-armed, Hezbollah Green Berets ain't no joke! // 2- Iran is not even close to Israel (about 700 miles away). The real "threat" to Israel is Iran's financial and military support of the Lebanese Hezbollah and Syria.
Israel's desire for more water, lust for more land and its history of dirty tricks makes it conceivable, no, probable, that it may already be using the Litani. The Jewish State has been accused of using tunnels to divert waters from the Litani for its own use; but because the area in question is occupied by Israeli troops, these claims cannot be proven. However, the fact that Israel will not allow journalists in the area is very suspicious, as is everything else the Zionists do -- including this latest fake "thwarting" of a Hezbollah invasion.
Satanyahu's hatred for Iran has nothing to do with its imaginary nuclear weapons program. The real game is to grab some more territory, and water, in southern Lebanon (and beyond!) -- and to get America to do it for them.
*
