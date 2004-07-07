Holohoax "Scholar" Puts Foot in Mouth

One thing you will notice about the professional liars of the Fake News and Fake Academia is that, when cornered, they will concede a point for strategic purposes, before following up with a quick "yeah-but" to hold up their argument. Those conceded points should never be allowed to pass for they are the basis of an effective "Judo" response. For example; imagine that an accused car thief is confronted with evidence of his past record of stealing. Forced to concede the point, the thief will say: "Yes. It is true that I stole 7 cars over the past 5 years, but to suggest that I stole this particular car is ridiculous."





We then press the thief on the fact that several witnesses just saw him driving the same color, make & model of the stolen car in question. He again concedes: "Yes. It is true that I was seen driving a vehicle fitting that exact description, but that was a rented car which coincidentally matched the description of the car that you claim I just stole."





When challenged on his ability to rent a car when he has no credit cards, the artful liar, without skipping a beat, retorts: "Yes. It is true that I have no credit cards, but that's because my cousin, who just moved to Brazil, let me use his credit card."





Now, let us review what we have just learned from our thieving friend, as carelessly confirmed from his own big mouth!





1. He is in fact a repeat car thief.

2. He was in fact driving a vehicle fitting the description of the recently stolen car.

3. He did not possess a credit card, which would have been needed had he really rented a similar car, as claimed.





Those concessions are known as "hard data points." The rest is just fluff. Considered individually, none of those concessions will clinch the prosecution's case. But taken cumulatively, such self-admitted facts begin to paint the accused liar into a very tight corner. That's logical Judo for you. And it is precisely why Defense Lawyers advise that suspects should always remain silent when questioned by police. You know, the so-called "Miranda Rights" warning; "Anything you say can and will be used against you."





With this logical principle in mind, let us similarly corner one of one of Holohoaxianty's High Priests, the esteemed Timothy Ryback, by using the accumulation of his own 2004 written concessions, as published by the oh-so-"prestigious" Wall Street Urinal, against him. Watch as The Maestro bitch-slaps this deceitful ass-clown up and down. This is gonna' be fun!”