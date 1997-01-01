Smale: Berlin -- The exhibition, which opened late last month, confronts the mass murder of Jews and other minorities after the Nazis invaded the Soviet Union in June 1941. For all the attention paid to the past here, this display is the first in Germany to focus solely on those executions of more than two million people.

Rebuttal: It's interesting. The Soviets themselves -- who helped to originate the Holohoax by issuing a report on their "findings" at Auschwitz on the very day of Germany's unconditional surrender (so that the gagged Germans would not be able to respond to the ridiculous allegations) -- never mentioned these "two million" outside-of-concentration-camp executions.





Smale: Their bodies fell into pits, which were then covered and left as anonymous mass graves.

Rebuttal: Where are these "mass graves?" Why were they never dug up and shown to the world for propaganda purposes?





Smale: This “Holocaust of the Bullets,” as it has come to be known, is deeply familiar to citizens of the former Soviet Union, particularly in Ukraine, Belarus, the Baltics and large parts of western Russia.

Rebuttal: “Holocaust of the Bullets,” --- LOL! Who writes this corny crap? Steven Spielberg? There were indeed cases of German SS carrying out executions in the field. But what Smales won't tell you is that the "victims" were Red & Jewish partisan terrorists. These were the same types that committed genocide against anti-communist Russians during the civil war of just 20 years before. Because of their brutality against German soldiers and Russian civilians alike, they were not treated as standard Prisoners of War, but were often executed as war criminals instead.





NEW YORK TIMES (VE Day)

MAY 8, 1945 / Page 12, Column 5

* By releasing the damning report as soon as Germany unconditionally surrendered and handed over all of its media to the Allies, Stalin prevented the Germans from denying the lies that his henchmen had spun about Auschwitz.

