Our Subscriber Bucket Sprung a Few Leaks
By Mike King
Oh well. --- Ya can't please everybody. We lost three angry auto-donors after our recent piece titled: "Trump Out-Jews the Jews." At just $5 a pop, it's no big deal. What set these folks off was our mistakenly perceived defence of Jared Kushner -- Trump's Jewish son-in-law and key player in the ongoing Israel-Palestine negotiations. Here are the offending passages -- which we stand behind 100%:
Jared Kushner the non-expansionist Zionist wants to keep Israel sovereign, but also at peace with a sovereign Palestine and neighboring countries.
And, quoting Dr. Pieczenik:
“Israel has been placed on notice because our ambassador…as well as Jared Kushner have made a very clear statement, ‘Israel you’re on notice. If you do not make a peace treaty with the Palestinians, there will be more serious repercussions than you imagine."
The Real History Channel -- as "youse guys" all know -- has never shied away from exposing the Jewish Question or the Holohoax. We have often quoted extensively from The Protocols of the Learned Elders of Zion, Ford's "The Internationals Jew," and Hitler's "Mein Kampf?" Evidently, anything less than blanket condemnation and hatred for all Jews makes one a "jew shill" in the judgement of the unreasonable. I never said that I was a big fan of Kushner, and even wrote that one shouldn't necessarily trust him on other matters. But the fact remains: He is not a Zionist Expansionist warmonger like Satanyahoo -- and if he can play a lead role in structuring a permanent two-state deal in Israel that the Palestinians can support -- so be it.
Anyway, we'd like to re-fill these three little holes (and then some) as quickly as possible. So we're running our "Hardship Special" offer for the next three days. Details below!
Was the following image and caption box really so objectionable?
Group 1: George Soros the Globalist wants to control Israel. // Group 2: William Kristol the Zionist warmonger wants World War III for Israel. // 3: Group 3: Jared Kushner the non-expansionist Zionist wants to keep Israel sovereign, but also at peace with a sovereign Palestine and neighboring countries.
