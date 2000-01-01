Fighting the daily hurricane of lies emanating from Fake News communist scum and other assorted Establishment vermin is already a full-time endeavor. The last thing right-wing revisionists need to be doing is engaging in literary ping-pong matches with each other. However since Michael Hoffman II has posted a rebuttal (recopied below) to my own critique (here) of his mono-maniacally hateful view of Hitler (I say monomaniacal because Hoffman is very solid on many things, especially the Holohoax) -- I am compelled to return the volley -- one last time.



Hoffman: Mr. King’s Hitler veneration ….

King: To the charge of venerating The Great One, I plead guilty. F-yeah!







Hoffman: ... entails acceptance of Nazi propaganda ….

King: Though the term “propaganda” generally has a negative stink to it, in reality, propaganda (another word for advertising) can either be truthful or deceptive. Therefore, whether one "accepts" Hitler's explanation / propaganda for events at face value or not, tells us nothing.





Apart altogether from the fact that “Nazi” (itself a derisive term of propaganda used by Hitler’s enemies) propaganda had a remarkable track record for honesty – the cases set forth in my piece (specifically about the Soviet invasion and the vile Strasser Brothers) are corroborated by other original sources, some of them even hostile towards Hitler. My arguments "entail acceptance" of neutral data (some of which was provided in my article) and reason, not anyone's "propaganda."







Hoffman: About Hitler’s murder victims ...

King: Manipulation of language here. The execution of violent coup plotters (who controlled the fearsome "Brown Shirts") cannot logically nor morally be called "murder" any more than the execution of an assassin or a traitor.







Hoffman: ... including Gregor Strasser. On no evidence he accuses Gregor of plotting the overthrow of Hitler.



King: The term "on no evidence" is a tricky one. When ferreting-out moles and traitors, one soon learns how clever they are at concealing their dark deeds. Indeed, the standard defense of the embedded Red moles targeted during "the McCarthy Era" was always, "there's no evidence."







After Hitler's consolidation of power, Gregor Strasser -- who, along with brother, Otto, was an ambitious enemy of Hitler who had earlier conspired with elements of the existing shit Wiemar Republic government to bust-up the NSDAP -- was permitted to make a living in Germany, provided he cease his political activity. The fact that Hitler's boys put a bullet in his head after the suppression of a treasonous attempt at a coup and civil war, indicates that Slippery Strasser was still being political -- as was his traitorous brother who had already fled Germany to live under the protection of the crypto-Communist western stooge Eduard Benes. Mr. Hoffman's "veneration" of the Strasser Brothers is baffling.







Hoffman: He claims Gregor was part of his brother Otto’s political party; that is not true.

King: True or not --- a meaningless technicality -- a splitting of hairs. Gregor and Otto were joined at the hip and worked toward the same end. Whether or not Gregor was an actual card-carrying member of the Leftist "Black Front" party which Otto founded in order to divide & conquer NSDAP is no more relevant than whether or not your writer here -- a strong advocate for gun ownership and the Second Amendment -- is an actual member of the Gun Owners of America. What the hell difference would it make? None -- because GOA and me are both in total agreement and working for common purposes -- as were Otto, Gregor and the homosexual thug and SA Chief, Ernst Roehm.







Hoffman: He claims Otto supported Lenin and the Bolsheviks; also not true.

King: According to the British-based online Encyclopedia Spartacus Educational -- which certainly doesn't appear to have any axe to grind against the Strassers :







"In 1924 he (O. Strasser) joined forces with his brother, Gregor Strasser, to establish the Berliner Arbeiter Zeitung, a left-wing newspaper, that advocated world revolution. It also supported Lenin and the Bolshevik government in the Soviet Union."





I shall reach out to SE for sourcing on this statement. Fair enough? Regardless, the fact that the Strassers were far to the left of Hitler and closer to the Communists is not in dispute -- as further evidenced by the fact that, in 1950, the hard-core Communists of East Germany invited Otto (living in Canada at the time) to join the Party and to come live there.

April 8, 1950

Frontpage Teaser, The Manitoba Ensign (Canada): Soviets Want Strasser in Germany (Page 2)

Headline, Page 2: Strasser Asked to Join East German Reds







"The communist dominated government of East Germany has invited Otto Strasser , former Nazi who broke with Hitler in 1930 to form the "Black Front," to return to Germany to join its Soviet (Stalin) sponsored Nationalist German Movement, Strasser told The Ensign last week.





Bruno Fricke, a friend and personal aid of Strasser's for 20 years, recently wrote an open letter to Stalin .. backing a Russia Germany alliance." (emphasis added)







PLEA TO STALIN

Fricke, who wrote the preface to Strasser's book, Hitler and I, asked Stalin in his letter to cooperate (with Germany) "in the coming third world war" (against the West)



(article here)







Nice friends ya got there, Otto.



Hoffman: He says the Strassers were "anti-business.” They were anti-usury. This had been Hitler’s platform, which he subsequently betrayed.

King: Hitler the usurer who "betrayed" the German debtors, eh? Is that why he ushered in the strongest labor-backed currency and economy in the world while the rest of the West remained mired in debt-based-currency Depression? Is that why he wiped away the cruel, unpayable debt from the Versailles Treaty atrocity the moment he came to power?







Hoffman: Gregor never did betray it; that was his “crime."

King: No. The crime of the Strasser Brothers – before their expulsion and execution, respectively, was treason. Hoffman continues to beatify Strasser as a sainted idealist loyal to his principles when, in reality, Strasserian opposition to Hitler was motivated greatly by jealousy, ambition and control. A West German Court got it right in 1969 when it rejected Otto Strasser's appeal for a state pension as a "resister of the Nazis." The court ruled that the surviving Strasser had been a "personal opponent of Hitler rather than a principled opponent of nazism."





A Final Word on the Strasser Brothers







As noted in my original piece, Odious Otto later agitated against what was by then the immensely popular and beloved Hitler while being safely hosted in Czechoslovakia -- a nation headed up by Eduard Benes -- a crypto-communist chummy with both Winston Churchill and Joe Stalin, and deeply hostile to Germany. That alone proves that he, and his dead brother, were indeed self-centered traitors -- ya might call em: "Enemies of the German People," all along.







But the most fascinating thing that I discovered about this bizarre and lingering phenomenon of Strasserphilia is -- that when you dig deeper and deeper into its foundational origins -- the astute researcher (that'd be me), upon arriving at the very bottom of the rabbit hole -- must eventually discover that almost all of what the Strasserphiles claim to know about the Strasser Brothers and their bitter rivalry with Hitler comes to them, whether they realize it or not, either directly or indirectly, from the poisonous pen or the mendacious mouth of ---- Otto Strasser! And Odious Otto (surprise surprise) assures us, in his 15 or so written works -- with titles like, "The Gangsters Around Hitler," "Hitler and I," and "Gregor Strasser" that it was Hitler = bad and Strassser = good, and not the other way around. OK, Otto -- whatever you say.







To paraphrase Hoffman's opening line aimed at yours truly: -- "Mr. Hoffman's veneration of Gregor Strasser entails acceptance of Strasserian propaganda." What type of scholarship is that? Heck! Why don't we all just pull up the ghost-written, self-serving volumes of that drunken, cigar-chomping, boy-buggering, bloody pig Winston Churchill to judge both Churchill and Hitler by?!







