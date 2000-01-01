*Not affiliated with nor to be confused with "The History Channel"
NEW BATCH JUST IN-- ONLY 6 SETS REMAINING!
Set of 3 stunning portraits in different colors
Hitler's Birthday Postage Stamps from 1944
Issued in the eastern territories reclaimed from Poland and beyond
NEW BATCH JUST IN-- ONLY 6 SETS REMAINING!
Set of 3 stunning portraits in different colors
Hitler's Birthday Postage Stamps from 1944
Issued in the eastern territories reclaimed from Poland and beyond
.
Mike's Memorial
LIMITED TIME OFFER -- 1 SET PER DONOR -- SUPPLIES LIMITED -- ACT NOW!
You will also receive ..
An autographed color postcard commemorating The Bad War (Mike and the late great Sugar the Cat on back of card)
The pdf versions of all 22 of our books! (which many of you may already have)
Your stamps and postcard will arrive in a plain, discrete envelope.
* Full disclosure: Though some of the rarer Hitler stamps from the 1930's can be of high value, these particular 1940's editions won't exactly make you rich! (But maybe, one day, Mike King's autograph will, lol )
The Three Stamps ---- Autographed Color Postcard --- pdfs for ALL 22 of our amazing books.
TWO BUYER CATEGORIES & PRICES
Choose the one that fits and then submit Inquiry Form below
HURRY!
Only 6 sets remaining -- 1st-come, first served
TWO BUYER CATEGORIES & PRICES
Choose the one that fits and then submit Inquiry Form below
HURRY!
Only 6 sets remaining -- 1st-come, first served
1
Current Donors/ ANYT Subscribers with Account in Good Standing
(We will verify)
1
Current Donors/ ANYT Subscribers with Account in Good Standing
(We will verify)
$14 One-Time
$14 One-Time
2
Non Donors / Non Subscribers
2
Non Donors / Non Subscribers
$28 One Time
Includes access to ALL 22 pay-to-view PDFs listed at our 'Books page.'
Complete & Submit the form below and we will send you voluntary payment instructions specific to your country.
Alternate Contact: [email protected]