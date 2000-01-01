*Not affiliated with nor to be confused with "The History Channel"
Rare Hitler & Little Girl Birthday Postage Stamp
SUPPLY LIMITED! ACT NOW!
Rare Hitler & Little Girl Birthday Postage Stamp
SUPPLY LIMITED! ACT NOW!
*The most beautiful Hitler stamp of the era -- issued to celebrate his birthday in 1940.
* Comes in a tiny plastic cover clipped to a beautiful color postcard which is an enlarged replica of the stamp.
* Sent to you in a plain, discrete envelope
* You will also receive (by E-mail) the pdf versions of all 23 of our books! (which many of you may already have)
One Stamp ---- Autographed Color Postcard --- pdfs for ALL 23 of our amazing books.
$35 (Postmarked) // $60 (Mint)
Submit Inquiry Form below
HURRY!
Limited stamps remaining -- 1st-come, first served
$35 (Postmarked) // $60 (Mint)
Submit Inquiry Form below
HURRY!
Limited stamps remaining -- 1st-come, first served
Postmarked: $35 Each // * 2 Stamp Limit
Mint / Never Postmarked: $60 Each // *1 Stamp Limit
Complete & Submit the form below and we will send you payment instructions specific to your country.
Alternate Contact: [email protected]