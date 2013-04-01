THE SETTING





By July of 1940, Germany is in complete control of the war which had been imposed upon it. The Polish aggressor has been defeated, peace with France has been established, and Adolf Hitler has graciously allowed the British to evacuate the continent (at Dunkirk), leaving their equipment behind. Furthermore, the Soviet Union and the United States are not even in the war. So then, with Germany 'holding all the cards,' and Winston Churchill now bombing German civilians, what does the big bad Hitler do? He continues to plea for an end to the senseless war - with no strings attached. That's what!





Most students of real history, and certainly all readers of RHC, already know that. But did you know that Hitler went so far as to airdrop mass quantities of 'peace leaflets' over London? It's true. The 4-page leaflets were English-language copies of his recent speech before the German nation, a speech which the Germans arranged to have broadcast on hundreds of radio stations across Europe. The July 19th speech was entitled: "A Last Appeal to Reason."





Dropped over London the day after, the leaflet summarizes the injustices inflicted upon Germany after the Great War of 1914-1918, warns of the machinations of the Jewish warmongers and their henchmen, and finally closes with Hitler’s plea to call off the war.



