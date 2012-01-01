*Not affiliated with nor to be confused with "The History Channel"
* If you haven't already done so, be sure to sign up for our FREE Report & FREE Updates List at bottom of page.
*
The "debate" is based upon actual quotes arranged mostly in chronological order
Compiled by Mike King
Hitler Debates Churchill
by Mike King
by Mike King
* A skeptical reader might suspect that the quotes below were cherry-picked out of context and arranged for propaganda purposes. This is an understandable, though mistaken suspicion. We therefore invite you, after 'the debate,' to also read 'The Bad War'-- and see who was really responsible for this horrific event which has since shaped the modern world.
Prime Minister Churchill. We begin with you...
We cannot tell whether Hitler will be the man who will once again let loose upon the world another war in which civilization will irretrievably succumb... It is on this mystery of the future that history will pronounce Hitler either a monster or a hero.
Nov., 1935
I appeal to reason in international affairs. I want to show that the idea of eternal enmity is wrong. We are not hereditary enemies.
Feb., 1936
There can never be friendship between the British democracy and the Nazi Power. Which cheers its onward course by a barbarous paganism, which vaunts the spirit of aggression and conquest, which derives strength and perverted pleasure from persecution, and uses, as we have seen, with pitiless brutality the threat of murderous force.
Oct., 1938
At no time and in no place have I ever acted contrary to British interests … I believe even today that there can only be real peace in Europe and throughout the world if Germany and England come to an understanding.
Oct., 1939
I would say to the House as I said to those who have joined this government: I have nothing to offer but blood, toil, tears and sweat. We have before us an ordeal of the most grievous kind. We have before us many, many long months of struggle and of suffering.
May, 1940
In this hour I feel it to be my duty before my own conscience to appeal once more to reason and common sense, in Great Britain as much as elsewhere. ... I can see no reason why this war must go on.
July, 1940
We shall go on to the end. We shall fight on the seas, we shall fight in the air, we shall defend our island, whatever the cost may be. We shall fight on the beaches, we shall fight on the landing grounds, we shall fight in the fields and in the streets, we shall fight in the hills; we shall never surrender...
June, 1940
Time and time again I have offered friendship, and if necessary closest cooperation, to England. But love cannot be offered from one side only. It must be met with reciprocation by the other side.
Germany is not pursuing any interests in the West.
Sep., 1939
You ask, what is our aim? I can answer in one word. It is victory. Victory at all costs. Victory in spite of all terrors. Victory, however long and hard the road may be, for without victory there is no survival.
May, 1940
All of my peace overtures have been rejected and war was declared on us.... The German people has no hatred, no inimical feeling toward the English or French people.
May, 1940
There is one thing that will bring Hitler down, and that is an absolutely devastating exterminating attack by very heavy bombers from this country upon the Nazi homeland.
July, 1941
Again and again I uttered these warnings against this specific type of aerial warfare, and I did so for over three and a half months. That these warnings failed to impress Mr. Churchill does not surprise me in the least. For what does this man care for the lives of others? What does he care for culture or for architecture?
May, 1941
And even if this Island or a large part of it were subjugated and starving, then our Empire beyond the seas, armed and guarded by the British Fleet, would carry on the struggle, until, in God's good time, the New World (United States), with all its power and might, steps forth to the rescue and the liberation of the old.
June, 1940
(Roosevelt) is resolved to take over, as safely and securely as possible, the British Empire in the moment of its downfall. Since England is no longer in the position to pay cash for all the American deliveries.
December, 1941
I have it in me to be a successful soldier. I can visualize great movements and combinations.
World War I
Churchill is the most bloodthirsty of amateur strategists that history has ever known.
1941
We never thought of peace, not even in that year when we were completely isolated and could have made peace without serious detriment to the British Empire. Why should we think of it now, when victory approaches for the three of us?
1944
It is untrue that I or anyone else in Germany wanted war in 1939. ... I have made too many offers for the limitation and control of armaments, which posterity will not be cowardly enough always to disregard, for responsibility for the outbreak of this war to be placed on me. Nor have I ever wished that, after the appalling First World War, there would ever be a second against either England or America.
1945
I want proposals for "basting the Germans on their retreat from Breslau."
January, 1945 (3 weeks before the genocidal firebombing of the civilians of Dresden)
Centuries will go by, but from the ruins of our towns and monuments the hatred of those ultimately responsible will always grow anew against the people whom we have to thank for all this: international Jewry and its henchmen (Churchill, FDR).
1945
In wartime, truth is so precious that she should always be attended by a bodyguard of lies.
The gift Mr. Churchill possesses is the gift to lie with a pious expression on his face and to distort the truth until finally glorious victories are made out of the most terrible defeats.
1941
I consider that it will be found much better by all Parties to leave the past to history, especially as I propose to write that history.
...despite all setbacks, (this war) will one day go down in history as the most glorious and heroic manifestation of the struggle for existence of a nation.
1945
AUTO-MONTHLY DONOR / SUBSCRIBER OR 1-TIME OPTIONS
**************
By becoming an automatic monthly donor of $5 or more, you get all 23 of our pdf books and a permanent subscription to the almost-daily Anti-New York Times.
TWO SIMPLE STEPS
1. Click on image button below to quickly & securely sign up at SUBSCRIBESTAR. (Look for "Sign Up" in top right corner)
2. (Important!!!) After signing-up, E-mail us at: [email protected] with the word "Monthly" in the subject line.
*Allow a few hours to receive the pdf links.
*
For 1-Time Donation Options
(also with PDF rewards)
For 1-Time Donation Options
(also with PDF rewards)
To send a check / MO or cash by mail:
Payable to:
PASCAL PUBLICATIONS, P.O. BOX 804, SADDLE BROOK, NJ 07663
FREE REPORT & FREE UPDATES
"How to Respond to an Anti-Conspiracy Theorist"
Never again be at a loss for words when some ignoramus tells you: "Aw that's just a Conspiracy Theory." .
No self respecting 'conspiracy theorist' should be without this essential BLOCKBUSTER REPORT!
SIGN UP now and receive a link to the FREE report plus periodic FREE summaries of Historical & Current Events.
Be sure to CHECK YOUR JUNK / SPAM BOX in case report doesn't go through.
"How to Respond to an Anti-Conspiracy Theorist"
Never again be at a loss for words when some ignoramus tells you: "Aw that's just a Conspiracy Theory." .
No self respecting 'conspiracy theorist' should be without this essential BLOCKBUSTER REPORT!
SIGN UP now and receive a link to the FREE report plus periodic FREE summaries of Historical & Current Events.
Be sure to CHECK YOUR JUNK / SPAM BOX in case report doesn't go through.