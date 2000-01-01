*Not affiliated with nor to be confused with "The History Channel"
* If you haven't already done so, be sure to sign up for our FREE Report & FREE Updates List at bottom of page.
*
Hitler's Undeniable Peace Proposals
by Mike King
by Mike King
"It is untrue that I or anyone else in Germany wanted the war in 1939. It was desired and instigated exclusively by those international statesmen who were either of Jewish descent or worked for Jewish interests. I have made too many offers for the control and limitation of armaments, which posterity will not for all time be able to disregard for the responsibility for the outbreak of this war to be laid on me. I have further never wished that after the first fatal world war a second against England, or even against America, should break out."
-- Adolf Hitler, Final Testament, April 29, 1945
1. Averting war with UK Prime Minister Chamberlain in 1938 // 2. Making peace with French Marshal Petain in 1940
$100 CASH REWARD!
$100 CASH REWARD!
...for the first reader who can prove just one misstatement of a material fact, or find one misquote in the following presentation. RealHistoryChannel.org will issue an immediate public retraction / correction, and pay you $100 cash for your effort! -- Submit any misinformation you find to: [email protected]
*
*
Adolf Hitler's numerous and reasonable offers of peace to the Allied powers are a matter of indisputable historical record. Establishment Court Historians (Fake Historians) cannot deny the reality of these reasonable offers, so they choose to simply ignore them instead.
(((They))) know that if the truth of Hitler's pleas for peace were to become widely known, it would stand the conventional narrative of World War II (and subsequent events) on its head. Consider the following true statements and events, and decide for yourself who the "aggressor" behind World War II really was.
1939
Hitler proposes peaceful solutions to the problem of the 'Polish Corridor'
After World War I, the victorious allies had carved up German territory and given part of Germany (Western Prussia) to the newly re-established nation of Poland. Eastern Prussia was left isolated; totally cut off from Germany. Tensions among Poles, Jews and minority Germans simmered in the area.
To resolve the problem, Hitler makes numerous sensible proposals; which include: demilitarization of the key port areas, public referendum, accepting Gdynia as a Polish port city on the Baltic Sea, 1 km wide rail & road passages to link Eastern Prussia to Germany, or to link Poland to the Baltic Sea.
Finally, as attacks against Germans living in Poland escalate, Hitler proposes that the region be placed under International control. Every German proposal is ignored. We now know that, behind the scenes, US President Roosevelt had been pressuring Poland to not make any deals with Germany. (here)
"BERLIN THINKS DOOR IS LEFT OPEN TO PEACEFUL SOLUTION"
Even the pre-war August 28th headline of the Hitler-hating New York Times confirmed that Hitler sought to avoid war with Britain & France. Hitler's thoughtful letter to France is published in full. (here)
Six years before the war was to even start, International Jewry had already declared war against Germany. The "Polish Corridor" was to serve as the match which lit the flame.
LATE AUGUST - SEPTEMBER 1939
In 11th hour attempt to avert war, Hitler calls for emergency talks between Germany and Poland
Just three days before the actual outbreak of what was to become World War II, Britain agrees to come to the Poland's assistance in the event of a conflict with Germany (Anglo Polish Military Alliance). This unnecessary deal emboldens the Polish and Jewish militias who want the West to wage war upon Germany. To force Hitler's hand, terrorists begin murdering German civilians in large numbers. A British ex-Pat named William Joyce describes the events:
"On the nights of August 25 to August 31 inclusive, there occurred, besides innumerable attacks on civilians of German blood, 44 perfectly authenticated acts of armed violence against German official persons and property. These incidents took place either on the border or inside German territory.
On the night of August 31, a band of Polish desperadoes actually occupied the German Broadcasting Station at Gleiwitz. Now it was clear that unless German troops marched at once, not a man, woman or child of German blood within the Polish territory could reasonably expect to avoid persecution and slaughter."
And yet, just prior to ordering the invasion of Poland (September 1, 1939), Hitler is still trying to resolve the situation peacefully by summoning the Polish Foreign Minister for talks. Unbeknown to Hitler, the fix was already in. After the 3 week German-Polish War ends in victory for the Germans, Hitler declares:
"I attempted to find a tolerable solution. I submitted this attempt to the Polish rulers. You know these proposals. They were more than moderate. I do not know what mental condition the Polish Government was in when it refused these proposals. As an answer, Poland gave the order for the first mobilization, and my request to the Polish Foreign Minister to visit me to discuss these questions was refused. Instead of going to Berlin, he went to London.”
Germans of all ages massacred in Poland. This type of nasty business had been going on for months as "the international community" remained silent.
Hitler pleads with Britain & France to rescind recent war declarations.
Before the actual shooting was to start in the Western theatre, Hitler did all could to reassure Britian & France of his peaceful intentions. The two Allied powers had, under the pretext of saving Poland, both declared war upon Germany on September 3, 1939. Before the Reichstag, and the world, Hitler declares:
"I have always expressed to France my desire to bury forever our ancient enmity and bring together these two nations, both of which have such glorious pasts. ....I have devoted no less effort to the achievement of Anglo-German understanding, no, more than that, of an Anglo-German friendship. At no time and in no place have I ever acted contrary to British interests..."Why should this war in the West be fought?"
Britain (and later France) declares war. Meanwhile, Hitler declares peace!
MAY 1940
Hitler deliberately allows the British Army to escape at Dunkirk
The German "blitzkrieg" across Holland and Belgium, as well as the earlier occupation of parts of Denmark and Norway, had denied the Allies of the opportunity to encircle Germany before invading it. As a show of good faith, and over the objectives of his own Generals, Hitler then allows the trapped Allied forces to escape untouched from the beaches of Dunkirk (France). Hitler hopes that this gracious act will make the British more willing to make peace. General Gunther von Blumentritt, in describing the reasons behind Hitler's decision regarding Dunkirk, later explains:
"He (Hitler) then astonished us by speaking with admiration of the British Empire, of the necessity for its existence, and of the civilization that Britain had brought into the world. ....He compared the British Empire with the Catholic Church saying they were both essential elements of stability in the world. He said that all he wanted from Britain was that she should acknowledge Germany's position on the Continent. The return of Germany's colonies would be desirable but not essential, and he would even offer to support Britain with troops if she should be involved in difficulties anywhere."
It is interesting to note that, in recent years, some Establishment historians have been permitted to talk about Hitler's halt order for what it was -- an offer of peace. (here)
The Allied army could have easily been captured at Dunkirk, but Hitler allowed them to escape. General Blumentritt reveals Hitler's admiration for the British and his desire to end the war.
MAY 1940
After having defeated France and chasing the British invaders off of the continent, Hitler, via Swedish third party, proposes generous peace terms to Britain
The Germans contact the British ambassador in Sweden, Victor Mallet, through Sweden´s Supreme Court Judge Ekeberg, who is known to Hitler´s legal advisor, Ludwig Weissauer.
According to Mallet:
"Hitler, according to his emissary [Weissauer], sincerely wishes friendship with England. He wishes peace to be restored, but the ground must be prepared for it: only after careful preparation may official negotiations begin. Until then the condition must be considered that discussions be unofficial and secret.
Hitler´s basic ideas [are that] today´s economic problems are different from those of the past [...] In order to achieve economic progress one must calculate on the basis of big territories and consider them an economic unit. Napoleon tried, but in his days it wasn't possible because France wasn't in the center of Europe and communications were too hard. Now Germany is in the center of Europe and has the necessary means to provide communication and transportation services.
England and America now have the best fleets and will naturally continue to, because they will need the oceans for their supply. Germany has the continent. In what concerns Russia (USSR), Weissauer has given the impression that it should be seen as a potential enemy. "
Hitler´s peace proposal is as follows:
1- The British Empire retains all its Colonies
2- Germany´s position on the continent will not be questioned
3- All questions concerning the Mediterranean and its French, Belgian and Dutch colonies are open to discussion
4- Poland. A Polish state must exist
5- The former Czechoslovakian states remain independent but under German protection
Ekeberg understands that this implies that the states occupied by Germany would de-occupied. Germany´s occupation was only due to the present war situation. Churchill is not interested in making peace.
MAY 1940
Churchill turns down Mussolini's offer to mediate peace between Germany and Britain
On May 25, 1940, Giuseppe Bastianini, the Italian ambassador in London, requests a meeting with British Foreign Secretary Lord Halifax to discuss Italy's neutrality. Halifax meets Bastianini later that afternoon. The discussion soon moves to that of Italian mediation between the Allies and Germany.
Bastiani reveals that the goal of Italian leader Benito Mussolini (Hitler's ally) is to negotiate a settlement "that would not merely be an armistice, but would protect European peace for the century." Halifax responds favorably to the idea and takes it to the British War Cabinet.
The following morning Halifax gives his report, telling the Cabinet that in his opinion they "had to face the fact that it was not so much now a question of imposing a complete defeat upon Germany but of safeguarding the independence of our own Empire."
Halifax summarizes his meeting with Bastianini and urges his colleagues to consider Italian mediation. Again, Churchill would have none of it!
For several days, Halifax continues to press for the Mussolini mediation. In an apparent attempt to placate Halifax, Churchill finally says that he "doubts whether anything would come of an approach to Italy, but that the matter was one which the War Cabinet would have to consider."
But Churchill is lying to Halifax. Never did Churchill even consider Mussolini's offer to mediate peace between Britain and Germany. The matter eventually dies. The conflict between Churchill and Halifax became known as 'The War Cabinet Crisis.'
Instead of accepting any peace offers, Churchill's gang chose to frighten the British public with idiotic tales of imminent poison gas attacks from Hitler.
1. Halifax (r) tried very hard to convince the warmonger Churchill (l) to at least hear Mussolini's mediation proposal.
2. Mussolini, shaking hands with UK Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain in 1938, had helped Britain and Germany to keep the peace of Europe at the Munich Conference of 1938. That's when Churchill wrongly condemned Chamberlain as an "appeaser" - a slanderous label that has clung to Chamberlain ever since..
JUNE 1940
Hitler drops "peace leaflets" over London!
With Germany now in total control of the continent and riding high in "the driver's seat". Hitler continues his campaign for peace by bypassing the British press and air-dropping leaflets explaining the causes of the senseless war, and ending with "an appeal to "reason".
EXCERPT:
"In this hour I feel it to be my duty before my own conscience to appeal once more to reason and common sense in Great Britain as much as elsewhere. I consider myself in a position to make this appeal, since I am not the vanquished, begging favors, but the victor speaking in the name of reason. I can see no reason why this war must go on. I am grieved to think of the sacrifices it will claim.
I should like to avert them. As for my own people, I know that millions of German men, young and old alike, are burning with the desire to settle accounts with the enemy who for the second time has declared war upon us for no reason whatever. But I also know that at home there are many women and mothers who, ready as they are to sacrifice all they have in life, yet are bound to it by their heartstrings.
Possibly Mr. Churchill again will brush aside this statement of mine by saying that it is merely born of fear and of doubt in our final victory. In that case I shall have relieved my conscience in regard to the things to come.”
1- Dropped over London // 2- British 'Black propagandist' Sefton Delmer keeps the war-fires burning by mocking Hitler's peace leaflets. // 3- Ignorant British soldier shown laughing as he reads Hitler's leaflets.
NOVEMBER 1940
The Vatican's 'Papal Nuncio' (ambassador) presents Hitler's peace proposal to British officials
This excerpt from 'Himmler's Secret War' describes a meeting held in Spain between the Papal Nuncio and British officials Hoare and Hilgarth in Spain; and the latest peace offer from Hitler:
"The nature of the concessions that the German Fuhrer was prepared to make in order to obtain peace with Britain must have astounded the men at the head of SO1. This was not even a deal worked out through a process of hard negotiation. It was Hitler's opening gambit....an offer so generous and pragmatic that it would be very tempting to anyone who genuinely wanted peace.
His (Hitler's) offer of such remarkable concessions was an extremely threatening development. Should the terms become public, it had the potential to render British resolve to stand firm against German aggression to a shuttering halt."
Neither the Pope's prayers nor his emissaries could sway Mad Dog Churchill's gang away from their warpath.
May 1941
The Amazing Peace Mission of Deputy Fuhrer Rudolf Hess
Deputy Fuhrer Rudolf Hess is Hitler's "Right Hand Man" and long time friend. He is Germany's 2nd in command, or perhaps 3rd (behind Air Marshall Goring). In May of 1941, at a time when Germany is winning the war, Hess (who is fluent in English) flies a solo mission over Scotland and parachutes in with an offer of peace.
Hess is attempting to link up with what he believes to be British anti-war patriots. His goal is to end the war and, according to Stalin (who agents infested the UK hierarchy), to make a pact against the Soviets. Instead, he falls into Churchill's hands; to be held in solitary confinement for the duration of the war.
After the war, Hess is sentenced to life in East Berlin's Spandau Prison. With the liberalization of the USSR in the late 1980’s, there is talk of finally releasing him. But he is said to have committed "suicide" in his cell in 1987. Many believes that the 93-year-old Hess was murdered so that details of his peace mission would remain buried forever.
One couldn't be any closer to Hitler than Rudolf Hess. Right: Old man Hess was imprisoned for nearly half a century. The public was to remain ignorant of his peace mission.
1940, 1941, 1942, 1943
Hitler maintains a standing generous peace offer on the table. Churchill, by his own admission, refuses to accept!
At all times, the Hitler-Hess offer of total cessation of the war in the West remains on the table. Germany offers to evacuate all of France except Alsace and Lorraine, which would remain German. It would evacuate Holland and Belgium. It would evacuate Norway and Denmark. In short, Hitler wants to withdraw from Western Europe, except for the two French provinces and Luxembourg (Luxembourg was never a French province, but an independent state of ethnically German origin), in return for which Great Britain would agree to an attitude of benevolent neutrality towards Germany.
In addition, Hitler is ready to withdraw from Yugoslavia and Greece. German troops would evacuate from the Mediterranean and Hitler would use his influence to arrange a settlement of the Mediterranean conflict between Britain and Italy. No country would be entitled to demand reparations from any other.
As Churchill leaves London to meet Roosevelt for a conference in Quebec late in the summer of 1943, a reporter asks if they were planning to offer peace terms to Germany. Churchill replied:
“Heavens, no. They would accept immediately.”
Again, in a 1944 letter to his ally, the mass murdering Bolshevik Joe Stalin, Churchill reassures Stalin that Britian will remain at war with Germany. In so doing, Churchill confirms the undeniable reality of Hitler's generous peace proposals:
“We never thought of peace, not even in that year when we were completely isolated and could have made peace without serious detriment to the British Empire, and extensively at your cost. Why should we think of it now, when victory approaches for the three of us?”
Churchill and FDR were very chummy with the great mass murderer Joseph Stalin; who worried that German peace offers might be accepted by his Western Allies.
APRIL 1945
Berlin Bunker: Hitler's Final Testament
On April 29, 1945, with the Red Army closing in, Hitler dictated the final public communication of his life, My Political Testament. Right up until the very end, when he had nothing to gain, Hitler wanted the world to know that he had never wanted war. Here's a telling excerpt:
"More than thirty years have passed since 1914 when I made my modest contribution as a volunteer in the First World War, which was forced upon the Reich.
In these three decades love and loyalty to my people have guided all my thoughts, actions and my life. They gave me the strength to make the most difficult decisions ever to confront mortal man. In these three decades I have spent my strength and my health.
It is untrue that I or anyone else in Germany wanted war in 1939. It was wanted and provoked solely by international statesmen either of Jewish origin or working for Jewish interests. I have made too many offers for the limitation and control of armaments, which posterity will not be cowardly enough always to disregard, for responsibility for the outbreak of this war to be placed on me. Nor have I ever wished that, after the appalling First World War, there would ever be a second against either England or America.
Only three days before the outbreak of the German-Polish war I proposed a solution of the German-Polish problem to the British Ambassador in Berlin - international control as in the case of the Saar. This offer, too, cannot be lied away. It was only rejected because the ruling clique in England wanted war, partly for commercial reasons and partly because it was influenced by the propaganda put out by international Jewry."
Hitler wasn't lying -- not in his Final Testament, not ever. The bloody war which either killed, maimed or traumatized scores of millions of innocent people, and has stunted the progress of western civilization ever since, did not have to happen. What a shame. What a damn shame.
1. The Great One enjoying the 1936 Berlin Olympics -- Given what we have just learned about Hitler's numerous attempts to first prevent, and to then stop the war - the claims of innocence made in his Final Testament do indeed ring true. // 2. Hitler's Testament is supported by the private diaries of famed British authors Harold Nicolson and Evelyn Waugh, who quote the 5th Duke of Wellington (Image 2) on the day war broke out as saying: "It's all the fault of the anti-appeasers and the f*cking Jews." (here)
AUTO-MONTHLY DONOR / SUBSCRIBER OR 1-TIME OPTIONS
**************
By becoming an automatic monthly donor of $5 or more, you get all 23 of our pdf books and a permanent subscription to the almost-daily Anti-New York Times.
TWO SIMPLE STEPS
1. Click on image button below to quickly & securely sign up at SUBSCRIBESTAR. (Look for "Sign Up" in top right corner)
2. (Important!!!) After signing-up, E-mail us at: [email protected] with the word "Monthly" in the subject line.
*Allow a few hours to receive the pdf links.
*
For 1-Time Donation Options
(also with PDF rewards)
For 1-Time Donation Options
(also with PDF rewards)
To send a check / MO or cash by mail:
Payable to:
PASCAL PUBLICATIONS, P.O. BOX 804, SADDLE BROOK, NJ 07663
FREE REPORT & FREE UPDATES
"How to Respond to an Anti-Conspiracy Theorist"
Never again be at a loss for words when some ignoramus tells you: "Aw that's just a Conspiracy Theory." .
No self respecting 'conspiracy theorist' should be without this essential BLOCKBUSTER REPORT!
SIGN UP now and receive a link to the FREE report plus periodic FREE summaries of Historical & Current Events.
Be sure to CHECK YOUR JUNK / SPAM BOX in case report doesn't go through.
"How to Respond to an Anti-Conspiracy Theorist"
Never again be at a loss for words when some ignoramus tells you: "Aw that's just a Conspiracy Theory." .
No self respecting 'conspiracy theorist' should be without this essential BLOCKBUSTER REPORT!
SIGN UP now and receive a link to the FREE report plus periodic FREE summaries of Historical & Current Events.
Be sure to CHECK YOUR JUNK / SPAM BOX in case report doesn't go through.