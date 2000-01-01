Hitler's Undeniable Peace Proposals

On April 29, 1945, with the Red Army closing in, Hitler dictated the final public communication of his life, My Political Testament. Right up until the very end, when he had nothing to gain, Hitler wanted the world to know that he had never wanted war. Here's a telling excerpt:





"More than thirty years have passed since 1914 when I made my modest contribution as a volunteer in the First World War, which was forced upon the Reich.





In these three decades love and loyalty to my people have guided all my thoughts, actions and my life. They gave me the strength to make the most difficult decisions ever to confront mortal man. In these three decades I have spent my strength and my health.





It is untrue that I or anyone else in Germany wanted war in 1939. It was wanted and provoked solely by international statesmen either of Jewish origin or working for Jewish interests. I have made too many offers for the limitation and control of armaments, which posterity will not be cowardly enough always to disregard, for responsibility for the outbreak of this war to be placed on me. Nor have I ever wished that, after the appalling First World War, there would ever be a second against either England or America.





Only three days before the outbreak of the German-Polish war I proposed a solution of the German-Polish problem to the British Ambassador in Berlin - international control as in the case of the Saar. This offer, too, cannot be lied away. It was only rejected because the ruling clique in England wanted war, partly for commercial reasons and partly because it was influenced by the propaganda put out by international Jewry."







Hitler wasn't lying -- not in his Final Testament, not ever. The bloody war which either killed, maimed or traumatized scores of millions of innocent people, and has stunted the progress of western civilization ever since, did not have to happen. What a shame. What a damn shame.