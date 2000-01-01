HITLER: My dear Minister President:

I understand the misgiving to which you give expression. I, too, have never overlooked the grave responsibilities which are imposed upon those who are in charge of the fate of nations. As an old front line fighter, I, like yourself, know the horrors of war. Guided by this attitude and experience, I have tried to remove all matters that might cause conflict between our two peoples.





I have quite frankly given one assurance to the French people, namely, that the return of the Saar would constitute the precondition for this. After its return I immediately and solemnly pronounced my renunciation of any further claims that might concern France. The German people approved of this, my attitude





ANALYSIS: Under the terms of the post-World War I Treaty of Versailles, the Saar region was to be occupied jointly by the United Kingdom and France for 15 years. The Saar's coal production was controlled by France. In 1935, a referendum was permitted and the people of the Saar region (which borders France) voted, by a margin of 91%, to return to Germany.