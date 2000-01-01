Many people e-mail Real History Channel to praise the research and writing; then apologize for not being able to support our work due to financial hardship. These include older folks on fixed income, college kids, recently unemployed, going-through-divorce etc.





When times are hard, even the $5 minimum which we ask in exchange to full access to all pay-to-view pdfs plus the "almost-daily" Anti-New York Times could otherwise be used to pay for an inexpensive meal. We understand. As a result of the tech commies' constant censorship against against truth, our revenues have also been substantially diminished. But we have a plan that is good for all!





If you haven't been subscribing / donating due to financial reasons, now is your chance to take advantage of a $1.95 per month offer which will only be available for May 20, 21, 22, 23 & 24. That $1.95 per month brings you The Anti-New York Times bulletins, all past and future pdf books, and the gratitude of your humble reporter / historian / philosopher here. If a bunch of "youse guys" who are struggling can eek out just $1.95 per month, it will add up and help to restore some of what the tech commies have stolen, and continue to steal from us.





As for those of you who are not "hardship cases," -- we are operating on the honor system and trust that you will join at the standard $5 level, or more if you can. Remember, boys and girls, all of the former "normies" who have been "red pilled" by the truth of TomatoBubble/RHC would still be zombies if it were not for your support. Let's keep this thing of ours going, and growing -- in spite of what the tech commies throw at us.





Thank you brothers and sisters!

Mike & St. Sugar (R.I.P.)

[email protected]