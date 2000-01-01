The following interview with an investigative journalist (a real one) named Harry Vox (Harry Stuckey) took place during the EbolaMania scare of 2014. Vox had gotten hold of a 2010 document authored mainly by "futurologist" Peter Schwartz and published by the Rockefeller Foundation. It was titled, "Scenarios for the Future of Technology and International Development" -- in which the various scenarios for today's CoronaMania are clearly and "prophetically" spelled out. The report amounts to a classic textbook example of how "elite" members of the PRC (Predatory Ruling Class) inform the lower tiers of their club with a wink-wink as to what will be coming in the near future.





One of the sections -- referred to as a "scenarios" -- is titled, "Lock Step." Sub-titled: A world of tighter top-down government control and more authoritarian leadership, with limited innovation and growing citizen push-back.” The scenario -- written in past tense format for literary effect -- states:





“In 2012, the pandemic that the world had been anticipating for years finally hit. Unlike 2009’s H1N1, this new influenza strain — originating from wild geese — was extremely virulent and deadly. Even the most pandemic-prepared nations were quickly overwhelmed when the virus streaked around the world, infecting nearly 20 percent of the global population and killing 8 million in just seven months…” (emphasis added)







.... The pandemic also had a deadly effect on economies: international mobility of both people and goods screeched to a halt, debilitating industries like tourism and breaking global supply chains. Even locally, normally bustling shops and office buildings sat empty for months, devoid of both employees and customers.” (emphasis added)



Sound familiar? Then the "scenario" gets really freaky:





“During the pandemic, national leaders around the world flexed their authority and imposed airtight rules and restrictions, from the mandatory wearing of face masks to body-temperature checks at the entries to communal spaces like train stations and supermarkets. Even after the pandemic faded, this more authoritarian control and oversight of citizens and their activities stuck and even intensified. In order to protect themselves from the spread of increasingly global problems — from pandemics and transnational terrorism to environmental crises and rising poverty — leaders around the world took a firmer grip on power.” (emphasis added)





Wake up, people! We are the sheep and the conspiratorial PRC operatives are the ravenous wolves. Do you actually believe that an elitist wolf actually gives a rat's ass about about your health? Seriously?







In the name of "safety," the Globalist PRC is using what is essentially a common cold to destroy Donald Trump and swindle us out of our liberties, our livelihoods, our countries, and -- by way of the deliberate sedation overdoses now being wildly administered to helplessly locked-down seniors under the cover of COVID -- our very lives! If the YouTube video posted below doesn't rattle a few brain cells among the normies in your circle, then perhaps nothing will.







