Idiotic Globalist "Doomsday Clock" Advances
by Mike King
January 26, 2020
NY Times: Doomsday Clock Moves Closest to Midnight in 73-Year History
It's that most frightening time of the year again when the trumpets of holy Mount Olympus summon us all to obedient attention. Hush up and drop to your knees, boys and girls, the "Scientists of Oz," whose sacred calling it is to unveil the corny-as-can-be "Doomsday Clock" ™, have a dire warning for us all -- so dire, in fact, that it ranks as the most serious harbinger of doom in the history of the catastrophic clock:
From the article:
“The keepers of the Doomsday Clock have moved the symbolic countdown to global disaster to the closest point to midnight in its 73-year history, citing “existential danger” from nuclear war and climate change --- from two minutes to midnight to 100 seconds to midnight — a 20-second advance.
Be afraid, boys and girls. Be very afraid. No seriously, this time, it's for real, really.
"Science" has spoken: If the nukes don't fry you, the Climate Bogeyman will burn you ... or freeze you ... or drown you... or blow your house down .. or cause diarrhea (here)!
Back in the day when school children were terrorized with "Duck and Cover" drills, the "Doomsday Clock" ™ was introduced (1947) by Globalist scientists who used it to sell the sheeple on the idea that all nations should one day hand over control of armaments to the U.N. as the only way to avoid "doomsday." Though that radical proposal -- originated by the communist Robert Oppenheimer (cough cough) and cryptically proposed by President Eisenhower during his "Atoms for Peace" speech (here) -- never came to fruition, the fear of "the bomb" was in fact successfully used by the cunning Globalists to expand America's bullying "leadership role in the world" ™, consolidate "the free world" ™; build the framework for today's European Union; expand NATO and implement various power-grabbing U.N. treaties.
With the end of the Cold War, the "Doomsday Clock" ™, though still "calculated" each year, faded into relative obscurity. But now, thanks to America’s “withdrawal from world leadership” and Trump’s abdication of responsibility for “Climate Change” ™, the minute-hand of the commie cuckoo-clock has been moved ahead by an additional 20 seconds from 2018’s advance of 30 seconds.
"A worldwide organization cannot insure peace effectively unless it has control over the entire military power of its members." -- Albert Einstein
Among those engineering the commie calibration for this year's cuckoo-clock were 13 Nobel Lauerates ™ . The standard three stooges chosen to solemnly present this year's unveiling were “scientist” Rachel Bronson, former U.N. chief Ban Ki Moon, and former California Governor Jerry Brown --- globo-commies all! According to the article, the hysterical Ms. Bronson (president and CEO of the "Bulletin of Atomic Scientists" which puts on this annual circus) had this to say:
From the article:
“We are now expressing how close the world is to catastrophe in seconds – not hours, or even minutes. It is the closest to Doomsday we have ever been in the history of the Doomsday Clock. We now face a true emergency – an absolutely unacceptable state of world affairs that has eliminated any margin for error or further delay.”
Sadly, the libtarded simpletons who worship Sulzberger’s Slimes are likely to buy such preposterous Globalist bullshit simply because politicized “scientists” are the ones selling it – as if “scientists” are infallible and incorruptible.
Three generations of high and mighty (and oh-so-serious-looking) goof-ball "scientists" have had their cuckoo-clock at minutes (now seconds)-to-midnight for 73 years now. The goofy game is up --- time to find real jobs, professors!
This year's felonious fright-fest adds a new twist which alludes to the Holy Work of countless bloggers and You Tubers like yours truly here -- namely, "cyber-enabled disinformation campaigns." You see, boys and girls, the one thing that the Globalists never saw coming was the potential networking power of the military project (ARPANET) -- which became the Internet -- and its ability to immediately counter and neutralize the Fake News of the Piranha Press. It is not the physical doom of humanity that concerns these demented devils, but rather, the doom which awaits them if enough normies ever figure out their ghoulish game. So, in a sense, the clock is ticking, but in a positive way from our perspective.
In closing, let us say that we here at The Anti-New York Times hold true men of science in very high regard. However, not all those claiming to be"scientists" are actually practicing real science. Their ignorance can be even more pronounced when they wander off into to matters political and philosophical. Apart from the fact that many of these academic ass-clowns are just well-paid liars, there is also a whole category of “scientists” that fit the observation once made by James Watson – a co-discoverer of the DNA double-helix structure:
“One could not be a successful scientist without realizing that, in contrast to the popular conception supported by newspapers and mothers of scientists, a goodly number of scientists are not only narrow-minded and dull, but also just stupid.”
Tell it, Professor Watson, tell it!
On an unrelated but very interesting note, that’s the same James Watson that the usual suspects blacklisted, drove into poverty and forced to auction off his Nobel Prize for Science because he stated that DNA differences among races impact intelligence and achievement. (here) Fortunately, Russian billionaire and friend-of-Putin, Alisher Usmanov paid $4.8 million for the Nobel medal -- and then promptly returned it to Watson! (here)
1. The contribution to science made by James Watson -- a critic of “stupid scientists” and co-discoverer the double-helix structure of the DNA molecule -- dwarfs that of fools such as Einstein or the "Doomsday Clock" ass- clowns. 2. The winning bidder, Russia's Alisher Usmanov, saved Watson from poverty and then returned the Nobel medal to him. 3. Usmanov is also buddies with Vladimir Putin.
Boobus Americanus 1: I read in today's New York Times that a group of highly distinguished scientists are now so concerned about Trump's climate denial, belligerent rhetoric and abdication of world leadership that they have moved the famous Doomsday Clock to two minutes to midnight.
Boobus Americanus 2: Two minutes to midnight?! Wow! Now that's getting too close for comfort.*
St Sugar: Come here Boobuss! I'll sshove that frickin' clock up your butt-hole!
Editor: That would cause brain damage.
