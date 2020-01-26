This year's felonious fright-fest adds a new twist which alludes to the Holy Work of countless bloggers and You Tubers like yours truly here -- namely, "cyber-enabled disinformation campaigns." You see, boys and girls, the one thing that the Globalists never saw coming was the potential networking power of the military project (ARPANET) -- which became the Internet -- and its ability to immediately counter and neutralize the Fake News of the Piranha Press. It is not the physical doom of humanity that concerns these demented devils, but rather, the doom which awaits them if enough normies ever figure out their ghoulish game. So, in a sense, the clock is ticking, but in a positive way from our perspective.







In closing, let us say that we here at The Anti-New York Times hold true men of science in very high regard. However, not all those claiming to be"scientists" are actually practicing real science. Their ignorance can be even more pronounced when they wander off into to matters political and philosophical. Apart from the fact that many of these academic ass-clowns are just well-paid liars, there is also a whole category of “scientists” that fit the observation once made by James Watson – a co-discoverer of the DNA double-helix structure:





“One could not be a successful scientist without realizing that, in contrast to the popular conception supported by newspapers and mothers of scientists, a goodly number of scientists are not only narrow-minded and dull, but also just stupid.”





Tell it, Professor Watson, tell it!





On an unrelated but very interesting note, that’s the same James Watson that the usual suspects blacklisted, drove into poverty and forced to auction off his Nobel Prize for Science because he stated that DNA differences among races impact intelligence and achievement. (here) Fortunately, Russian billionaire and friend-of-Putin, Alisher Usmanov paid $4.8 million for the Nobel medal -- and then promptly returned it to Watson! (here)