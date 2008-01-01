Henry Adams of Massachusetts was a prolific author, political journalist, historian and member of the Adams political family; descended from President John Adams (his great grandfather) and John Quincy Adams (his grandfather). He was a Harvard graduate at a time when that still meant something. At Harvard, Adams studied Greek and Roman literature, mathematics, government, botany, astronomy, physics, and French.





In 1894, Adams was elected president of the American Historical Association. He became widely regarded as one of America's foremost intellectuals, again, at a time when the word "intellectual" still meant something. His posthumously-published memoirs, The Education of Henry Adams, won the Pulitzer Prize, and went on to be named by The Modern Library as the top English-language nonfiction book of the 20th century.





Adams's attitude towards Jews has been described as one of loathing. The noted American statesman John Hay, remarking on Adams's "Anti-Semitism," said that when Adams "saw Vesuvius (volcano in Italy) reddening... he searched for a Jew stoking the fire."







Quotes by Henry Adams





"I detest [the Jews], and everything connected with them, and I live only and solely with the hope of seeing their demise, with all their accursed Judaism. I want to see all the lenders at interest taken out and executed."





"We are in the hands of the Jews. They can do what they please with our values."





Adams advised against investment except in the form of gold locked in a safe deposit box:





"There you have no risk but the burglar. In any other form you have the burglar, the Jew, the Czar, the socialist, and, above all, the total irremediable, radical rottenness of our whole social, industrial, financial and political system."



