*Not affiliated with nor to be confused with "The History Channel"
* If you haven't already done so, be sure to sign up for our FREE Report & FREE Updates List at bottom of page.
*
Six Geniuses Who Were "Anti-Semitic Conspiracy Theorists"
by Mike King
Six Geniuses Who Were "Anti-Semitic Conspiracy Theorists"
by Mike King
Henry Adams
(1838 - 1918)
Henry Adams of Massachusetts was a prolific author, political journalist, historian and member of the Adams political family; descended from President John Adams (his great grandfather) and John Quincy Adams (his grandfather). He was a Harvard graduate at a time when that still meant something. At Harvard, Adams studied Greek and Roman literature, mathematics, government, botany, astronomy, physics, and French.
In 1894, Adams was elected president of the American Historical Association. He became widely regarded as one of America's foremost intellectuals, again, at a time when the word "intellectual" still meant something. His posthumously-published memoirs, The Education of Henry Adams, won the Pulitzer Prize, and went on to be named by The Modern Library as the top English-language nonfiction book of the 20th century.
Adams's attitude towards Jews has been described as one of loathing. The noted American statesman John Hay, remarking on Adams's "Anti-Semitism," said that when Adams "saw Vesuvius (volcano in Italy) reddening... he searched for a Jew stoking the fire."
Quotes by Henry Adams
"I detest [the Jews], and everything connected with them, and I live only and solely with the hope of seeing their demise, with all their accursed Judaism. I want to see all the lenders at interest taken out and executed."
"We are in the hands of the Jews. They can do what they please with our values."
Adams advised against investment except in the form of gold locked in a safe deposit box:
"There you have no risk but the burglar. In any other form you have the burglar, the Jew, the Czar, the socialist, and, above all, the total irremediable, radical rottenness of our whole social, industrial, financial and political system."
Henry Ford
(1863-1947)
By age 15, Henry Ford had taught himself how to dismantle and reassemble the timepieces of friends and neighbors, gaining the reputation of a watch repairman. The mechanical and visionary genius became America's leading industrialist and founder of the Ford Motor Company. Ford pioneered the development of the assembly line technique of mass production, making cars affordable for the Middle Class. The increased productivity enabled Ford to pay his workers unusually high wages. During the 1920's, Ford published a series of essays under the title "The International Jew: The World's Foremost Problem.
Quotes by Henry Ford:
"And if after having elected their man or group, obedience is not rendered to the Jewish control, then you speedily hear of "scandals" and "investigations" and "impeachments" for the removal of the disobedient."
"I know who caused the war (World War I) - the Jewish bankers! I have the evidence here. Facts!"
Thomas Edison
(1847-1931)
Thomas Edison was the most prolific inventor of the 20th century. The "Wizard of Menlo Park" was also a first rate scientist and businessman. His creations include the stock ticker, battery for an electric car, phonograph, the motion picture camera, and the light bulb. Edison is also credited with having created the first industrial research laboratory, developing electrical power for mass use (along with Tesla) and being awarded an incredible 1,093 U.S. patents.
Edison was a very close friend and vacation companion to the "anti-Semite" Henry Ford. Though actual quotes cannot be found, we learn from Jewish sources that Edison did indeed share his buddy Ford's view of the "Big Jews". The great genius struggled for many years to keep the Jews from using his motion pictures without paying royalties. He eventually lost any control he had to the Jews who would later establish Hollywood.
Quotes about Thomas Edison's beliefs:
"Like his friend Henry Ford, Edison was virulently anti-Semitic and blamed the Jews for all of the world's major problems."
- NNDB (Notable Names Data Base)
"(Israeli) Postal Authority officials were red-faced yesterday upon learning that Thomas Edison, the famous inventor, who is to appear on an Israeli stamp to be issued soon, is believed by some to have been an anti-semite. The Postal Authority - informed of these claims by The Jerusalem Post - began to launch an investigation yesterday into the charge. Alleging that Edison was anti-Semitic are Stephen Esrati, a philatelic journalist in Ohio, and Ken Lawrence, vice President of the 56,000 member American Philatelic Society." - J-Weekly / quoting the Jerusalem Post
1. Ford & Edison: The two great geniuses were bosom buddies! // 2."Those Jews stole my motion pictures, Henry!" // 3. "I'm telling ya, Tom -- the Jews set up the Federal Reserve and brought about the Great War in Europe.
Ezra Pound
(1885-1972)
Ezra Pound was, without a doubt, the pee-eminent American poet of the 20th century. The literary legend actually mentored Ernest Hemingway, TS Elliot, Robert Frost, and other great writers. Pound's best-known works include Ripostes (1912), Hugh Selwyn Mauberley (1920) and his unfinished 120-section epic, The Cantos.
Having become disillusioned with America and England, Pound moved to Mussolini's Italy and also praised Hitler's achievements. Pound was never shy about expressing his feelings towards the Big Jews who he blamed for both World Wars. After World War 2, he was captured, abused, and forced to stay in an American insane asylum for 12 years before returning to Italy.
Quotes by Ezra Pound:
“You let in the Jew and the Jew rotted your empire, and you yourselves out-jewed the Jew.”
“The big Jew has rotted every nation he has wormed into.”
“Your infamy is bound up with Judaea. You can not touch a sore or a shame in your empire but you find a Mond, a Sassoon, or a Goldsmid.”
Bobby Fisher
(1943-2008)
Bobby Fischer was an American chess grand master and World Chess Champion. He is considered by many to be the greatest chess player who ever lived. Starting at age 14, he played in eight U.S. Championships, winning each by at least 1 point. At 15, Fischer became the youngest grand master and candidate for the World Championship. Still only 20 years old, he won the 1963-64 U.S. Championship with the only perfect score in the history of the tournament.
Fischer was very outspoken in his condemnation of the Zionist conspirators controlling America. Like Ezra Pound, Fischer also became an 'ex-pat', relocating to Japan.
Quote by Bobby Fisher:
"My main interest right now is to expose the Jews. This is a lot bigger than me. They're not just persecuting me. This is not just my struggle, I'm not just doing this for myself... This is life and death for the world. These God-damn Jews have to be stopped. They're a menace to the whole world."
Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn
(1918-2008)
Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn was not only a Russian novelist and noted historian, but also a survivor of Stalin's Gulag. His Gulag Archipelago remains an International Classic. He was awarded the Nobel Prize in literature in 1970 and was finally expelled from the Soviet Union in 1974. He has been honored by some of the top universities in the West.
Towards the end of his life, some of Solzhenitsyn's more controversial "anti-Semitic" writings never saw the light of day in the West. In "200 Years Together", and other essays, the great writer cryptically alludes to a worldwide Jewish conspiracy behind the Bolshevist takeover and oppression of Russia
Quotes by Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn
"You must understand that the leading Bolsheviks who took over Russia were not Russians. They hated Russians. They hated Christians. Driven by ethnic hatred they tortured and slaughtered millions of Russians without a shred of human remorse."
"More of my countrymen suffered horrific crimes at their blood stained hands than any people or nation ever suffered in the entirety of human history. It cannot be overstated. Bolshevism committed the greatest human slaughter of all time."
"The fact that most of the world is ignorant or uncaring about this enormous crime is proof that the global media is in the hands of its perpetrators."
It was the "outside-of-the-box", creative genius of Adams, Ford, Edison, Pound, Fischer and Solzhenitsyn that enabled them to clearly see "the big picture."
By becoming an automatic monthly donor of $5 or more, you get all 23 of our pdf books and a permanent subscription to the almost-daily Anti-New York Times.
TWO SIMPLE STEPS
1. Click on image button below to quickly sign up at SUBSCRIBESTAR.
2. (Important!!!) After signing-up, return here and E-mail us at: [email protected] with the word "Monthly" in the subject line.
*Allow a few hours to receive the pdf links.
For 1-Time Donation Options
(with PDF rewards)
For 1-Time Donation Options
(with PDF rewards)
To send a check / MO or cash by mail:
Payable to:
PASCAL PUBLICATIONS, P.O. BOX 804, SADDLE BROOK, NJ 07663
FREE REPORT & FREE UPDATES
"How to Respond to an Anti-Conspiracy Theorist"
Never again be at a loss for words when some ignoramus tells you: "Aw that's just a Conspiracy Theory." .
No self respecting 'conspiracy theorist' should be without this essential BLOCKBUSTER REPORT!
SIGN UP now and receive a link to the FREE report plus periodic FREE summaries of Historical & Current Events.
Be sure to CHECK YOUR JUNK / SPAM BOX in case report doesn't go through.
"How to Respond to an Anti-Conspiracy Theorist"
Never again be at a loss for words when some ignoramus tells you: "Aw that's just a Conspiracy Theory." .
No self respecting 'conspiracy theorist' should be without this essential BLOCKBUSTER REPORT!
SIGN UP now and receive a link to the FREE report plus periodic FREE summaries of Historical & Current Events.
Be sure to CHECK YOUR JUNK / SPAM BOX in case report doesn't go through.