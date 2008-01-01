RETURN TO EXCERPT







The Mongol army, like a hurricane gathering momentum, had grown bigger because of thousands of conscripts - (*surely including many Khazar Jews). Batu assigned 30,000 troops to hold the Rus while he led another 100,000 across an astounding 600-mile front. His target was Hungary, ruled by King Bela IV from Buda.







Neighboring rulers ignored Bela's plight. Only after Batu annihilated Carpathian defenders did Hungary assemble an army. Bearing down on them through the mountain snows at an amazing 60 miles per day, the Mongols arrived at Vac, slaughtered everyone there, and set up camp.





Nevertheless, Bela's remaining army of 100,000 was still the largest in Europe, and when Batu failed to attack immediately, Bela grew confident. Then, Mongol reinforcements arrived from the south and he watched in amazement as the invading army began a slow departure. They were giving up, thought the king; they must be afraid or in trouble. And so, disastrously, he chased them.





At Mohi, about eighty miles east of Pest, the Mongols sprang their trap. Surrounding the Hungarians, they unleashed a barrage of firebombs and arrows. When a gap finally appeared in the encircling horde and the Hungarians raced through it to escape, they found themselves trapped in a gorge where archers annihilated 60,000 of them.





By then all Europe had been further frightened by news of more mayhem to the north, where the northern wing of the Mongol army had destroyed the Polish cities of Lublin and Zawichost, sacked Sandomierz, and plundered a monastery.





In Krakow and Wroclaw terrified residents actually burned their own cities and fled. Finally, at Legnica the rampaging horsemen had met an army of 25,000 that included Templars, Teutonic Knights, the entire Polish aristocracy, and the full flower of northern chivalry. But even this assemblage was obliterated in short order.





Waves of panic now rippled all the way to the Atlantic. In cathedrals people prayed, “From the fury of the Tatars, O Lord, deliver us.” The pope called for a crusade against the Mongols in Germany. Bela, in exile, sent money to build forts on the west side of the Danube.





Months went by with no move from Batu. Then, on Christmas Day 1241, the Mongols exploded with fury against Buda and against Gran , 30 miles northwest. There they roasted citizens alive to make them reveal the locations of hidden treasure, before riding toward Vienna, about seventy miles away. The invasion of Austria had begun. Mongol troops were spotted as far away as Zagreb, east of the Adriatic. Panic also spread in Italy when some were spotted near Venice.





All Europe lay helpless before them. (By the way, In the far east, in centuries to come, the Mongols will inflict similar horror, genocide and cultural destruction upon Aryan India.) It would require the combined might of every army in Christendom to stop these horsemen, but such a unified force simply did not exist. Then, amazingly, the Mongols vanished.





What the Europeans did not know was that Ogedei Khan (son of Genghis) had died of a sudden convulsion. His death had saved Europe, because Batu had to go to Karakorum, where the succession would be contested. However, the dread fear remained, of course; these ghastly marauders would surely return, spelling the doom of Christendom.