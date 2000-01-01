1. "Racist" German autograph-seeking fans mob Black-American sprinter Jesse Owens. Owens later spoke fondly about how well he was treated in Germany and how Hitler did NOT "snub" him at all (To the contrary, witnesses have since confirmed that Hitler had his picture taken with Owens -- here) // 2. Owens befriended German long jump competitor, Luz Long. The two remained "pen pals" until Long was killed in World War II.

"When I passed near the Chancellor he arose, waved his hand at me and I waved back at him."

"Hitler didn't snub me. It was FDR who snubbed me. He didn't even send me a telegram."



-- Jesse Owens