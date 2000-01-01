*Not affiliated with nor to be confused with "The History Channel"
Carla de Vries
Hitler enjoys a good laugh after an excited American woman named Carla de Vries maneuvered past guards and planted a kiss on him.
"Why, I simply embraced him because he appeared so friendly and gracious . . . I don't know why I did it. Certainly I hadn't planned such a thing. It's just that I'm a woman of impulses, I guess." - Carla de Vries
Jesse Owens
1. "Racist" German autograph-seeking fans mob Black-American sprinter Jesse Owens. Owens later spoke fondly about how well he was treated in Germany and how Hitler did NOT "snub" him at all (To the contrary, witnesses have since confirmed that Hitler had his picture taken with Owens -- here) // 2. Owens befriended German long jump competitor, Luz Long. The two remained "pen pals" until Long was killed in World War II.
"When I passed near the Chancellor he arose, waved his hand at me and I waved back at him."
"Hitler didn't snub me. It was FDR who snubbed me. He didn't even send me a telegram."
-- Jesse Owens
Helene Mayer
Jewish fencer (sword-fighter) Helene Mayer won the silver medal -- FOR GERMANY! // 2. Helene gives "sieg heil" salute during the awards ceremony.
