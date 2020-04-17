Domestically speaking, this “coincidence” further manifests itself within the borders of the fifty states which constitute the "United States" – 26 of which have Republican Governors, and 24 of which have Trump-hating Demonrats at the helm. Of the top 13 afflicted states, one would logically expect a roughly 50-50 distribution among the per-capita death rankings – Maybe 7 R & 6 D, vice versa, or maybe an 8 - 5 breakdown either way. But no!





Have a look at the list of the top 13 states, ranked in order for Stupid-19 deaths per capita, and the political party of their respective governors.

New York: D - Andrew Cuomo

New Jersey: D - Phil Murphy

Louisiana: D - John Bel Edwards

Massachusetts: D - Charlie Baker

Connecticut: D - Ned Lamont

Rhode Island: D - Gina Raimondo

Michigan: D - Gretchen Witmer

Pennsylvania: D - Tom Wolf

Delaware: D - John Carney

Illinois: D - J.B. Pritzker

Maryland: R - Larry Hogan

Washington: D - Jay Inslee

Colorado: D - Jared Polis



And that single Republican’t on the list – Larry Hogan of Maryland (aka "Lockdown Larry") – happens to be a "moderate," anti-Trump, pro-Paris Climate Accord, pro-abortion, Establishment RINO (Republican-In-Name-Only) presiding over a thoroughly Demonrat-dominated state (2-1 margins in both State Senate & State Assembly!) infested with Federal employee voters. So, in reality, the top 13 states death-wise-per-capita amount to a 13-0 sweep for the D's -- an 8,192 to 1 probability (2 to the 13th power) if we consider that each of the top 13 should be a 50-50.







And so, dear esteemed “experts” of Quackademia and High Medicine -- there is the answer to the medical question which has been “baffling” you all. The statistically impossible distribution mystery is not a medical “riddle” at all – it’s political and -- in the case of broke-ass U.S. states seeking bailouts -- also financial. The more that a corrupt (and deep-in-debt) city or state or nation is infected by Leftists – the higher the fake infection and death rates for Stupid-19 tend to be. It's elementary doc, elementary.







