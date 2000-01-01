*Not affiliated with nor to be confused with "The History Channel"
"Genius" Einstein Calls for World Government

by Mike King
by Mike King
"Genius" Einstein Calls for World Government
by Mike King
Geoffrey Rush as the older Albert Einstein in “Genius,” a series on National Geographic.
NY Times: New York Times: Review: ‘Genius,’ a Portrait of the Man Behind the Equation
Rebuttal By
Even for those of us who watch a minimal amount of the "boob-tube" each week, a bit of channel-surfing was sure to stumble across the hype over National Geographic's 10 part mini-series titled "Genius" --- about the communist, crackpot, plagiarist, warmonger and Time Magazine's "Man of the 20th Century," St. Albert Einstein (cough cough). The artificial exaltation of the slovenly, sock-less fiend, -- that the great Serbian-American scientist / inventor Nikola Tesla referred to (in a private letter) as "a long-haired crank" -- ranks right up there with the Holohoax and the 9/11 scams as the most elaborate con jobs of all time.
Even if, purely for the sake of argument, we were to accept Einstein's stolen (here) "Theory of Relativity" ™ as mathematical proof that space is "curved," time can be "dilated," and nothing can ever exceed the speed of light, the fact remains that none of Einstein's "discoveries" ever had any practical application. So why is he so endlessly hero-worshiped whereas his contemporary applied scientists -- great men whose work has improved and even saved countless lives - such as Roentgen (X-Rays), Tesla (commercial electricity, wireless technology and so much more), Marconi (wireless technology), Fleming (anti-biotics), Carrier (refrigeration & air conditioning), von Braun (rocket science) and so many others remain unknown in the popular culture? Need we even answer that rhetorical question for you?.
Tesla the Great had that Jewish ass-clown and his "relativity" nonsense all figured out.
Totally unconnected to the recent TV hype of "Genius," while randomly browsing through the historical pdf archives of the New York Slimes recently -- an essential monthly service made possible by the generous donations of our readers (hint-hint) -- the cosmic hand of fate dropped us on a very interesting 1940 puff-piece about this wretched monster who had fled "Nazi" Germany (because of his Communist affiliations) and was in the process of becoming an "American." We decided to incorporate our rebuttal to the hypocrisy and openly-expressed political subversion of the "genius" into today's feature.
June 23rd, 1940
EINSTEIN PREDICTS AN ARMED LEAGUE
Scientist Says Wilson's Work Will Be Revived by Nations in a More Powerful Form
Times, 1940: Professor Albert Einstein advocated a world-wide federation of nations with "control over the whole military power of its members" soon after he had taken his final examination for American citizenship here today. He predicted the recreation of Woodrow Wilson's League of Nations "in a more powerful form."
Rebuttal: Why did this piece of filth even bother to take an American citizenship exam if his wished to see America (and all nations) ended and rolled up into a "federation of nations" stripped of all individual self-defense and subject to a "powerful" world government?
Times, 1940: The author of the theory of relativity asserted that "a Federal organization of the nations of the world is not only possible but an absolute necessity if the conditions on our planet are not to become unbearable for men."
Rebuttal: Sounds exactly like the Global Warming ™ / Climate Change ™ hoax of today, doesn't it? You see, in order to "save the planet," we need a New World Order. Get it?
Times, 1940: From Princeton, where he is a Professor of Mathematics, ...
Rebuttal: You see, he was only a college math teacher -- not an experimental scientist.
Times, 1940: Professor Einstein came to Trenton accompanied by his daughter, Margot ... both seeking citizenship.
Rebuttal: Einstein didn't believe in nations, so why even bother? He once said: “I am by heritage a Jew, by citizenship a Swiss, and by makeup a human being, and only a human being, without any special attachment to any state or national entity whatsoever.”
Times, 1940: The white-haired German emigre ...
Rebuttal: "German" eh?
Times, 1940: .. talked affably with newspaper men as he entered the court house.
Rebuttal: The newspapermen of the day followed ugly Albert about like puppy dogs, and the egomaniac who H.L. Mencken once referred to as a "fiend for publicity" loved every moment of it.
Times, 1940: In his interview with Mr. Dimock, Professor Einstein said:
"Several years ago, when asked why I had given up my position in Germany, I made this statement: "As long as I have any choice, I will only stay in a country where political liberty, toleration and equality of all citizens before the law is the rule."
Rebuttal: Oh, cut the crap, Albert! You left Germany because the new Boss wasn't going to put up with your Marxist bullshit anymore. That -- plus the fact that so many of Germany's great men of science openly scoffed at your crackpot theory -- is what prompted you to come to America and maintain your "rock star" status among your deluded fanboys.
1. German postcard -- Einstein mania ended in the Great One's Germany. // 2 &3. It reignited 10-fold upon his arrival to Jewish-run America. Reporters swarmed the "genius" wherever he went and the fame-addicted fraud loved every moment of it.
Times, 1940 (quoting Einstein): "I think from what I have seen of Americans since I have come here is that they are not suited by temperament or tradition for existence under a totalitarian system."
Rebuttal: If you were so put off by "totalitarian systems," St. Albert, then why did you refuse to sign a 1934 petition condemning the very "totalitarian" Stalin's mass killings and imprisonments? In refusing to sign, you wrote: “The Russians have proved that their only aim is really the improvement of the lot of the Russian people.” (here)
Times, 1940 (quoting Einstein): "Among the outstanding statesmen, Woodrow Wilson is perhaps the truest example of the intellectual type. ..."
Rebuttal: The man that King Jew Bernard Baruch and others blackmailed into prolonging a nearly-ended war, and getting 125,000 of his countrymen killed for Globalism and Zionism, is, in the twisted view of the great "genius" and "pacifist," an "outstanding statesman" and "intellectual." (palm to face, shaking head, sighing).
Times, 1940 (quoting Einstein): "His greatest achievement, the League of Nations, appears today a failure on superficial observation. But in spite of the mutilation by his contemporaries and the boycott of his fellow countrymen,.."
Rebuttal: Ah yes. Those stupid "isolationists" who "mutilated" the "great achievement" of Woodrow Wilson Warmonger. Albert, your politics is as screwed up as your fake science --- but then again, you already know that, dontcha?
Times, 1940 (quoting Einstein): "Wilson's work will be created, in my opinion, in a more powerful form. Then only will the importance of this great innovator be fully recognized. A worldwide organization cannot insure peace effectively unless it has control over the entire military power of its members."
Rebuttal: All military power concentrated in a single global entity? Sure sounds a lot like "totalitarianism," eh, Professor?
The Globalists immortalize their own as new generations of "intellectual" boobs guzzle down their liquid excrement as if it were mothers' milk.
Boobus Americanus 1: Did you watch that mini-series about Einstein on National Geographic?
Boobus Americanus 2: Yes I did. Amazing series. The genius of Einstein is without parallel.*
St. Sugar: Hey Boobusss! Your brain is as curved as Einsstein'ss imaginary universse!
Editor: And it's got "black holes" too, from which no light can emanate.
