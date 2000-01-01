June 23rd, 1940

EINSTEIN PREDICTS AN ARMED LEAGUE

Scientist Says Wilson's Work Will Be Revived by Nations in a More Powerful Form





Times, 1940: Professor Albert Einstein advocated a world-wide federation of nations with "control over the whole military power of its members" soon after he had taken his final examination for American citizenship here today. He predicted the recreation of Woodrow Wilson's League of Nations "in a more powerful form."

Times, 1940: The author of the theory of relativity asserted that "a Federal organization of the nations of the world is not only possible but an absolute necessity if the conditions on our planet are not to become unbearable for men."

Times, 1940: From Princeton, where he is a Professor of Mathematics, ...

