Did Donald Andrew Jackson Trump Just End the Fed?
by Mike King
Q-Anon’s recent post of March 27th is a doozy! It simply states, as he has done so many times before: “This is not another 4-year election” -- meaning that the Trump presidency was intended to fundamentally alter the course of history well into the future. The post is followed by a link to someone’s “tweet” which reads:
"RIP Federal Reserve!!! This is Huge!!!! "This scheme essentially merges the Fed and Treasury into one organization. So, meet your new Fed chairman, Donald J. Trump." (here)
And that tweet ultimately links us to an article from the extremely anti-Trump Bloomberg News of Little Mike Bloomberg. Chew on this, boys and girls, straight from the worried enemy’s own mouth:
***Excerpt****
“In just these past few weeks, the Fed has cut rates by 150 basis points to near zero ... . That wasn’t enough to calm markets, though — so the central bank also announced $1 trillion a day in repurchase agreements and unlimited quantitative easing, which includes a hard-to-understand $625 billion of bond buying a week going forward.
But it’s the alphabet soup of new programs that deserve special consideration, as they could have profound long-term consequences for the functioning of the Fed ....
What does this mean? In essence, the Treasury, not the Fed, is buying all these securities and backstopping of loans... The Fed hired BlackRock Inc. to purchase these securities and handle the administration of the SPVs on behalf of the owner, the Treasury.
In other words, the federal government is nationalizing large swaths of the financial markets. The Fed is providing the money to do it. BlackRock will be doing the trades.
This scheme essentially merges the Fed and Treasury into one organization. So, meet your new Fed chairman, Donald J. Trump.
In effect, the Fed is giving the Treasury access to its printing press. This means that, in the extreme, the administration would be free to use its control, not the Fed’s control … to instruct the Fed to print more money so it could buy securities and hand out loans in an effort to ramp financial markets higher going into the election. Why stop there? Should Trump win re-election, he could try to use these SPVs to get those 10,000 Dow Jones points he feels the Fed has denied everyone.” (full article here)
****End of Excerpt*****
In other words, instead of using Rothschild's funny-money-machine, Trump's Treasury is issuing debt-free currency to rebuild America – the type of forbidden action that almost got Andrew Jackson killed, and (among other "offenses") got Abe Lincoln, Adolf “The Great One” Hitler and John F. Kennedy killed. The difference this time around, is that (((they))) don’t seem to be able to take out the militarily-protected Trump, neither politically nor physically.
1. Top: "United States Note" (issued by JFK in 1963) - Bottom: "Federal Reserve Note" (issued by the Rothschild Cartel) //// 2. During the Rothschild-engineered U.S. Civil War, Lincoln used interest-free "Greenbacks" to finance the Unin war effort against the South.
Trump's fascination with Andrew Jackson – the dauntless slayer of the Second Central Bank of the United States – all makes sense now. There was the solemn pilgrimage he made to Jackson’s tomb in Tennessee not long after having been sworn-in. There was the “controversial” painting of Jackson which Trump chose to adorn the wall of the Oval Office with. There was the “controversial” reversal of Obongo’s decision – set to take effect in 2020 -- to remove Jackson from the commonly used $20 bill and replace him with Aunt Jemima, er, Harriet Tubman. There were also tweets and remarks praising Jackson, like this one:
"President Andrew Jackson, who died 16 years before the Civil War started, saw it coming and was angry. Would never have let it happen!" (here)
After just four months in office, PolitiFact even noted Trump’s seemingly inexplicable “bromance” with Jackson:
Headline: May 2, 2017: What's up with Donald Trump and Andrew Jackson?
"If it were possible to have a bromance across the centuries, Presidents Andrew Jackson and Donald Trump would almost certainly qualify.
Repeatedly over the past year, Trump has invoked and praised his predecessor in the White House, who served from 1829 to 1837. In addition to various mentions in remarks and on Twitter, Trump placed a portrait of Jackson in the Oval Office and made a pilgrimage to the late president’s tomb in Nashville less than two months after being sworn in.
'Trump is the first president to so openly admire and point to Jackson as a model, and to borrow so clearly and explicitly from the language of Jacksonian ‘democracy,’ ' said J.M. Opal, a historian at McGill University.”
1. Early on in his presidency, Trump made it a point to visit the grave-site of Andrew Jackson. A "Sicilian Message" to the Banksters? It does appear so. // 2. Trump had a portrait of "Andrew the Great" mounted in the Oval Office for all to see. // 3. Had it not been for Trump's Executive Action to keep Jackson on the $20 bill, America's ATM's would all be pouring out Harriet Tubman $20's as of January 1, 2020.
What both Jacksonian historians as well Trump’s hateful critics in the press-- most of whom also being haters of the “racist” Jackson as well – never could quite figure out was the reason why Trump would attach himself to such a “controversial” president. Even most of Trump's supporters -- ignorant of the history of the Jackson-Biddle "Bank War -- could offer no explanation.
But as regular readers of The Real History Channel (fka TomatoBubble) all know -- this longtime student of the Central Bank Mafia and author of "Andrew the Great" here had a theory which is now, as far as I’m concerned, a fact. Trump is out to do the very thing which Jackson once told Martin van Buren -- his friend, Vice President and successor -- that he wanted to always be remembered for after his death: “I killed the Bank.”
Stay tuned. This is getting good.
P.S. That stuff about Jackson being a horrible racist and a butcher of Indians is all bullshit. Read “Andrew the Great” and learn the truth about America’s greatest President.
1. Illustration from the 1830's depicts Jackson "slaying the many-headed monster" of Nicholas Biddle's Central Bank. Biddle himself belonged to Rothschild's "City of London" Mafia. // 2. After both pistols of Jackson's assailant misfired, "Old Hickory" counter-attacked with his cane. // 3. "Andrew the Great" -- by M S King (here)
