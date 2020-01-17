(A fictional scenario)





Truther: Hello. How are you?



Normie: I'm OK. Just trying to stay safe with all this death and suffering going on.

Truther: I can see that. Look at you all decked out -- mask, plastic gloves, 6-foot tape measure, hand-sanitizer. Coronavirus doesn't stand a chance against you!



Normie: Oh this thing is bad, I tell ya. A friend of a friend's uncle's brother-in-law's father just died in the nursing home.

Truther: That's just awful. How old was he?



Normie: He was 95. He also smoked and had diabetes too.

Truther: Oh. I see.

Normie: Bill Gates is saying that this might be a once-in--century pandemic. You should be wearing a mask, my friend! Aren't you worried?

Truther: Not at all. At worst, this is just another strain of flu -- a common cold even.

Normie: What?!! No. No. No. You are badly mistaken. This is not like the flu. It attacks the lungs. It's much deadlier than any flu.



Truther: Actually, it's not. You see, the only measure of deadliness that truly matters is the actual body count. And according to the published numbers of the all-mighty, all-knowing CDC, the death tolls attributed to Covid-19 -- which are being deliberately and grossly inflated, by the way -- are actually lower than many past flu seasons. Take the 2017-2018 season, for example -- 61,000 deaths were linked to the flu in the United States (here). Covid deaths in 2020, on the other hand, are now leveling off after just 25,000. So, what's all the fuss all about? Are you willing to shut down the world, throw millions into unemployment, and surrender your freedom for the cold & flu season every year?



Normie: Well, I see your point about the relative numbers. But, Dr. Fauci said that if we hadn't practiced social distancing, many more would have died.

Truther: How the heck does that sneaky little rat bastard know that?

Normie: Well, computer models indicated that 2 million Americans might have died. Dr. Oz and Dr. Gupta on TV said so too.



Truther: You know what they say about computer models, right? Garbage in -- garbage out. A better way -- a more scientific way -- to evaluate such hypothetical scenarios would be to examine the death toll per one million of population in those countries which did not impose social distancing, mask-wearing, quarantines or shelter-in-place policies. Sweden and Belarus, for example, kept the children in school and the businesses open. Their deaths-per-million number is actually lower than the alleged death numbers in the United States!



Normie: Really? I didn't know that.

Truther: It's true. Look it up. (here)