To support the cross-channel invasion, and to then push the Germans eastward, the Allies unleashed a ferocious aerial bombardment campaign. Entire towns were mercilessly carpet bombed. Cultural icons and works of art were destroyed, 70,000 French civilians killed, 150,000 injured, and 1,250,000 left homeless. Incredibly, twice as many French civilians were bombed to death during only a few months, as the total amount of British civilians killed during the entire war! (Of course, these numbers pale in comparison to the 1,000,000 + German civilians who were killed by Allied bombings.)





At the same time, the murdering, raping, and looting Soviet Army, armed to the teeth with state-of-the-art American weaponry, advanced upon Germany (and all of Eastern Europe) from the East. With Italy also under Allied occupation, Germany now had three fronts to defend (West, South, and East) as its cities, railways, dams, factories and civilian population endured relentless bombardment and Partisan sabotage. Why, when the Allies were already storming up through the Italian Peninsula (Europe's 'soft underbelly'), did FDR, General Eisenhower, and General Marshall, over the objections of British General Montgomery, INSIST upon storming heavily fortified beaches instead of advancing from the southern foothold?







The answer? The invasion of Normandy was intended to extend the war and give the Soviet hordes more time to conquer Eastern Europe. That’s why “Ike” was decorated by Soviet Marshall Zhukov and welcomed in Moscow by the bloody Soviet Leader Joe Stalin himself, soon after the war had ended in Europe.