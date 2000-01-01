*Not affiliated with nor to be confused with "The History Channel"
D-Day 76th Cancelled Due to Stupid-19
by Mike King
NY Times: On Sad Anniversary, Few to Mourn the D-Day Dead in Normandy
REBUTTAL BY
"Saturday's anniversary will be one of the loneliest remembrances ever, as the coronavirus pandemic is keeping almost everyone away — from government leaders to frail veterans who might not get another chance for a final farewell to their unlucky comrades."
Aw. Ain't that a shame? We won't get to see the likes of Faggot Macron, Manly Merkel, Justine Trudeau, and Boris Buffoon piously pontificate about "the liberation of Europe" ™ from the "evil Nazis ™." That darn coronavirus! A bit of Satanic symbolism also included in the article:
"The pandemic has wreaked havoc across the world, infecting 6.6 million people."
6.6, eh? Coincidence? Hell no! (corny pun intended)
This year's nauseating spectacle of "world leaders" won't happen due to Stupid-19.
Under temporary, allied-induced, wartime German occupation (1940-1944), life in Northern France passed by peacefully for French civilians. The conduct of the German occupiers was impeccable. Indeed, in spite of the resentment that many French felt over the misunderstood, necessary and justified occupation of the North, some of the French women fell in love (and sometimes lust) with the handsome and well-behaved German soldiers.
WHO STARTED IT?
9/7/39: "FRENCH INVADE REICH" --- 9/10/39: "FRENCH ADVANCE AGAIN"
As the two New York Times 1939 headlines above confirm, France had invaded Germany a full 8 months before Germany invaded France. These types of undeniable facts and images are the reason why "The Bad War" was banned by Amazon.
The dashing and brave German soldiers were a big hit with some of the French ladies.
FDR, de Gaulle, Churchill plot against then-neutral and undamaged France.
But with the Normandy invasion (June 6, 1944), the peace and security of France was about to be shattered into a million pieces. Supreme Allied Commander Dwight D. Eisenhower kicked-off the slaughter with an ominous 6 AM radio announcement addressing the doomed population of the Normandy area:
"The lives of many of you depend on the speed with which you obey. Leave your towns at once – stay off the roads – go on foot and take nothing with you that is difficult to carry. Do not gather in groups which may be mistaken for enemy troops." (here)
It was at that precise moment that the horror show code-named "Operation Overlord" (Satan being their 'lord") commenced – 6AM, on the 6th day of the 6th month of 1944. D Day = Devil’s Day? Coincidence? Hell no! (corny pun intended, again).
Commencing at 6-6-6, Caen, France was destroyed by the Allied "liberators." The "Good Guys" left death, despair and homelessness in their wake. // The "lord" in Operation Overlord.
To support the cross-channel invasion, and to then push the Germans eastward, the Allies unleashed a ferocious aerial bombardment campaign. Entire towns were mercilessly carpet bombed. Cultural icons and works of art were destroyed, 70,000 French civilians killed, 150,000 injured, and 1,250,000 left homeless. Incredibly, twice as many French civilians were bombed to death during only a few months, as the total amount of British civilians killed during the entire war! (Of course, these numbers pale in comparison to the 1,000,000 + German civilians who were killed by Allied bombings.)
At the same time, the murdering, raping, and looting Soviet Army, armed to the teeth with state-of-the-art American weaponry, advanced upon Germany (and all of Eastern Europe) from the East. With Italy also under Allied occupation, Germany now had three fronts to defend (West, South, and East) as its cities, railways, dams, factories and civilian population endured relentless bombardment and Partisan sabotage. Why, when the Allies were already storming up through the Italian Peninsula (Europe's 'soft underbelly'), did FDR, General Eisenhower, and General Marshall, over the objections of British General Montgomery, INSIST upon storming heavily fortified beaches instead of advancing from the southern foothold?
The answer? The invasion of Normandy was intended to extend the war and give the Soviet hordes more time to conquer Eastern Europe. That’s why “Ike” was decorated by Soviet Marshall Zhukov and welcomed in Moscow by the bloody Soviet Leader Joe Stalin himself, soon after the war had ended in Europe.
1. The decision to storm fortified beaches in the West instead of advancing from established bases in south / southeastern Europe pleased Stalin. // 2. For his role in preserving Eastern Europe for the Soviets , and forcibly returning terrified Russian refugees and POW's (all labeled as traitors by Stalin), Red Army Chief Zhukov presented a medal to Ike! - "Good job Comrade." // 3. As 2 million German women were being gang raped with Stalin's full blessing, Eisenhower partied with 'Uncle Joe' - - atop Lenin's tomb. At this parade, columns of helplessly doomed German POW's were paraded like cattle through Red Square.
The horror did not end with the bombardment either. The Allied occupation and subsequent economic collapse brought new nightmares for the women of France. Under Allied occupation, American troops raped 1000's of French women, and turned many 1000's more hungry women into sex-for-food prostitutes. To appease the French population, the U.S. Army will eventually hang 130 of its rapist soldiers, a majority of them Black.
It will take years for these areas of France to recover from the tragedy --- and not just structurally and financially, but also emotionally. As recently as the 1970's, American tourists to the immediate area were sometimes advised to say that they were Canadian. Such is the glorious "liberation" that FDR, Eisenhower and the British-based French traitor Charles DeGaulle imposed upon France with “Operation Overlord” – the “lord” being Satan.
1. The traitor DeGaulle was in Britain while he cheered the bombing of his own people! // 2. After the "liberation," the Jews and Reds of France horribly abused French women who had mingled with German soldiers by publicly stripping them and shaving them bald! Some were even murdered.
After the "liberation," the surrendering German troops would eventually end up in Eisenhower's death camps, where an estimated 1.5 million would die of deliberate neglect and exposure. // 2. Under De Gaulle's Reign of Terror, about 90,000 right-wing Frenchmen were rounded up and executed by Red partisan lynch mobs.
The anniversary of the Devil's Day suicide mission - and the Marxist E.U. which it spawned, are nothing for Americans or Europeans to celebrate. After 76 years of moral and cultural rot, unlimited Third World immigration, and now, a steadily eroding economy, the ever diminishing number of British & American D-Day survivors have got to be asking themselves, "What was it all for?"
To quote the British Historian David Irving:
"If the British soldiers on the beaches of Normandy in 1944 could look forward to the end of the century and see what England has become, they would not have bothered to advance another 40 yards up the beach."
Tell it, Mr. Irving. Tell it!
The sacrificing of the young men who stormed the Normandy beaches enabled the cultural Marxists to create a "new" Europe; one in which insane degenerate filth such as the "trans-gendered" Conchita Wurst could become an honored European celebrity . // 2 vs 3. Paris street under German occupation vs Paris street under migrant occupation.
Boobus Americanus 1: I read in the New York Times that today they won't be commemorating D-Day this year because of Covid-19.
Boobus Americanus 2: That's a shame. Can't they do it via teleconference?
St. Sugar: I wissh they would cancel it permanently!
Editor: It's a celebration of our demise -- and the participants don't even know it.
