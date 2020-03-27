



4. Gross Inflation of Numbers by Local / State Demonrat Authorities and the CDC







Headline (June 9, 2020): Med Page Today

Nursing Homes Shocked at 'Insanely Wrong' CMS Data on COVID-19:

— One facility supposedly had eight coronavirus deaths for each bed

When the administrator of the Saugus Rehab and Nursing Center in Saugus, Massachusetts, heard that a new Medicare website reported her facility had 794 confirmed cases of COVID-19 -- the second highest in the country -- and 281 cases among staff, she gasped. -- "Oh my God. Where are they getting those numbers from?" said Josephine Ajayi. "That doesn't make any sense." -- Those weren't the numbers that her facility reported to the CDC's National Healthcare Safety Network, under new rules from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), she said. (here)





Headline (July 22, 2020): Military.com

In Error, Tricare Tells 600K Beneficiaries They've Had COVID-19

More than 600,000 Tricare users in the military health system's East Region received emails Friday asking them to consider donating blood for research as "survivors of COVID-19. But given that just 31,000 persons affiliated with the U.S. military have been diagnosed with the coronavirus, the email came as a surprise to beneficiaries." (here)

Headline: Washington Times (April 15, 2020)

CDC Tells States to Add " Probable " Coronavirus Cases to Death Toll

The U.S. tally of coronavirus cases and deaths could soon jump because federal health officials will now count illnesses that are not confirmed by lab testing.

(here)





Headline Bloomberg News (April 14, 2020)

New York City Adds 3,800 Probable Virus Victims to Death Toll

New York City added thousands of people to its coronavirus death toll to account for victims who died in recent weeks without a confirmed diagnosis. Freddi Goldstein, press secretary to Mayor Bill de Blasio, said Tuesday that the data include at-home deaths of people suspected of having Covid-19

(here)





Headline: New York Post (June 25, 2020)

New Jersey’s Coronavirus Death Toll Adds Nearly 2,000 Probable Fatalities

New Jersey’s coronavirus death toll climbed by nearly 2,000 Thursday — after the state began recording probable fatalities from the bug. The state added 1,854 fatalities that were deemed likely due to COVID-19, but were not confirmed by a test, to its tally.

(here)





Headline: U.S. News & World Report (April 15, 2020)

Connecticut Sees Big Jump in Coronavirus Deaths

Gov. Ned Lamont said during a press conference that the increase in the death toll includes people who have died in their homes and were not previously counted. New York CIty this week similarly revised its death toll upward. That revision included people who were presumed to have died from the virus but never tested positive.

(here)





Headline: The Detroit News (June 5, 2020)

Michigan Coronavirus Death Toll Jumps With Revised Count

The state also released for the first time a count of 5,014 probable cases of COVID-19. Those presumptive cases increased the state's total known cases...Probable cases include individuals without a COVID-positive diagnostic lab test who were presumed to be infected due to their symptoms.

(here)





Headline: My Sun Coast News, Florida (July 19, 2020)

Concerns arise as some receive positive COVID-19 results but never got tested



“I got a call asking for me, and they told me that I had tested positive. I was like, ‘Positive for what?” Then, the lady said for COVID, and I said, ‘That’s impossible. I never got tested, Ma’am,’” Mindy Clark said. (here)

Headline" AP News, (June 17,2020)

Washington State Removes Homicides, Suicides From Covid -19 Deaths

Washington health officials removed seven deaths from the state's Covid-19 mortality count, including three homocides. The Department of Health said it had been counting as coronavirus deaths all people who died and tested positive for the disease. Authorities say they have now removed deaths from the count that weren’t caused specifically by COVID-19.



(here)





5. Outright MURDER of Seniors in Hospitals & Nursing Homes





With elderly patients cut-off from visitors, the Ghouls in Gowns (aka "Frontline Heroes") – already known to be genocidal maniacs (see “The Morphine Genocide,” by yours truly (here)) have an even freer hand now to finish off our octogenarians and nonagenarians (and in some New York City cases, even young poorer people) with sedatives and ventilators. Every senior bumped off represents a big SS/MediCare savings to the government and bonus money for the hospitals / nursing homes ($39,000 per ventilator case plus the standard “palliative care” payout!)





In the scamdemic "epicenter" of New York City, where outside doctors and nurses were brought in to "help," the mass killing got so out-of-control that several nurses took to YouTube to tell their compelling horror stories of murders by neglect and ventilators. (here and here) Might some of these outsiders been CIA medical assassins dispatched to the poorer areas of New York (and other European cities) with a "license to kill?" You might be surprised to know that the CIA aggressively recruits nurses, nurse practitioners, physician assistants and doctors (here). The Deep State even sets up information booths at various medical expositions. (here)





This is how the New World Order international crime syndicate's game is being played -- worldwide -- but most aggressively in Election-Year-America (the short term objective being to cripple the economy and get rid of Donald Trump (here); and the long term goal being to get all of humanity micro-chipped and tracked with Bill Gates' nano-particles (here)). And for as long as people continue to die of old age and old age-related diseases, (((they))) will just keep on padding the "National Death Toll"™ until Trump can find a way to debunk the Scamdemic, without frightening the masked morons of America too much.





There is indeed a quiet proxy push-back being orchestrated by Trump and other world leaders against this "One World" treachery. Will it one day grow into a mass realization that we've been played for chumps with this Stupid-19? We can't say with any degree of certainty. But let us agree on one thing --- for the love of God ---this evil scheme has got to stop, and the guilty Globalist Ghouls have got to pay -- with their own lives!