Covid Bat on U.S. Quarter

The dishonest PRC (Predatory Ruling Class) that lords over us has always delighted in its ability to deceive the normies all around us. There is an actual nuerotic state-of-mind which psychologists refer to as "duping delight" -- which occurs when successful liars get away with a lie and become delighted by their accomplishment.







A variation of duping delight consists of dropping almost-undetectable clues as to what (((they))) have done or are about to do in plain sight. We saw this in the form of numerous movie and cartoon clips during the decade-long build-up to the 9/11 false flag. After that mass murder ritual was completed, the dupers went still further -- being even so brazen as to embed images of the exploding Twin Towers into our paper currency.





Sick -- sick -- sick!

