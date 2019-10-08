This publicity-seeking bug of dubious origin is a smart little son-of-a-bitch (or should we say, son-of-a-bat?), ain't it? After arriving on the West Coast for a connecting flight -- Coronavirus / Covid bypassed (for the most part) "flyover country" because it understood the old Frank Sinatra adage from his famous hit, New York, New York:





"If I can make it there, I'll make it anywhere. It's up to you, New York, New York."







Sing it, blue eyes. Sing it!





Had CV-19 (its handlers, actually) selected Los Angeles, Phoenix, Chicago, St. Louis, Houston, Denver or Philadelphia as its "epicenter," it might have "Jimmy Foxxed" itself into relative historical obscurity by now. And when we extend this death-per-100,000 analysis throughout the western hemisphere, we learn that major cities / population centers such as Toronto, Mexico City, Lima, Sao Paulo, Buenos Aires, Bogota etc. have been similarly spared by the media-savvy virus with the big Broadway dreams.







The danger at this juncture is, that with absolute power over such a large city of such financial and media significance, the filthy Red Rat de Blasio may be able to create a statistical "flare up," at will. New York City alone -- with its Marxist methodology of "presumed" deaths -- can, as we have just witnessed, single-handedly skew the national numbers enough to complicate Trump's efforts to reopen the country. The supply of helpless homeless that can be rounded up and "put to sleep" is also limitless. Something has got to be done about the pro cop-killer Mayor dubbed "Big Bird" by some of his New York critics -- and the same goes for his puppet master Communist lesbian wife too.

