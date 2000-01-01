*Not affiliated with nor to be confused with "The History Channel"
THE SCIENCE IS SETTLED!
The Real History Channel surveyed 1,257 respondents (mostly Americans but also Europeans, Canadians and Australians)-- who in turn each know at least 30 people (conservative estimate) who in turn know at least another 25 other people. That gives us a random representative sample of almost 1 MILLION people within 2 degrees of separation of the original 1,257 survey respondents -- more than enough to make a truly SCIENTIFIC statistical extrapolation.
We asked just two questions:
1. Do you PERSONALLY know anyone who has died due to CV?
2. Do you PERSONALLY know anyone who PERSONALLY knows someone that has died due CV?
(Level 1 = 30 Contacts / Level 2 = 25 Contacts) -
March 28 - March 29 / Final
A - Number of Survey Respondents: 1,257
B - Est. of acquaintances (1,257 x 30): 37,710
C -Number of Deaths Personally Known: 3
D -2nd Level Contacts (37,710 x 25): 942,750
E- Deaths believed by 3rd Party Hearsay: 15
* Final Tally (B+D):
Out of 980,460 estimated extended contacts, only 18 (15 of which reported to us as hearsay!) -- know of (or think they know of ) a CV-related death -- with most comments indicating the deceased had other health problems or was over 70 years of age.
by Mike King
by Mike King
*COMMENT FROM A READER
"I don't know anyone who has died, but I do know of a few businesses that are dying."
