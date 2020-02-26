An article appearing four weeks ago in the elitist Globalist magazine, "The Atlantic," was already hinting to the muckety-mucks who read such "high-brow" propaganda as to what was to come. Headline: Coronavirus Is Coming—And Trump Isn’t Ready. But the original mocking title of the article (since changed by The Atlantic yet still embedded in the webpage address -- here--) was (we kid you not): "Now Trump Needs the Deep State to Fight the Coronavirus" -- the remarkable premise being summarized in the sub-headline as follows:







"In order to combat the disease, the president will have to trust the kind of government experts he has disdained and dismissed."





But it is the opening paragraph of the piece authored by very deep Deep Stater Ronald Klain (cough cough) -- who served as Chief of Staff (handler) of both Vice Presidents Creepy Joe Biden and Al "Global Warming" Gore, and also as the "Ebola Czar" under Barry Obongo -- which really gives the game away:







"We all knew the moment would come. It could have been over Iran or North Korea, a hurricane or an earthquake. But it may be the new coronavirus out of China that tests whether President Donald Trump can govern in a crisis—and there is ample reason to be uneasily skeptical." (emphasis added)







Can you see what this is all about now, boys and girls?

