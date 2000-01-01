Bolsheviks in the Boardroom

The Slimes: Investors and customers can make corporate America do more than the law requires on gun violence and global warming.

Analysis: “Can make?” To “make” a company “do more” directly implies the use of force – albeit, in this case, financial and social force.





The Slimes: After mass shootings, including one in a Walmart in El Paso, Walmart’s chief executive, Doug McMillon, announced that his company would stop selling ammunition for military-style assault rifles, remove handguns from stores in Alaska — the only Walmarts still carrying them — and ask armed people in open-carry states to stay out of its stores.

Analysis: The intimidation of Walmart (now we know what the true purpose of staging the hoax shooting in a Walmart was!) amounts to a direct assault on the 2nd Amendment – without technically violating the 2nd Amendment because it is a “private” entity that is restricting freedom, not the government. This same back-door totalitarian approach is what got so many books banned (including four from your favorite author here) from Amazon in 2017 and Invisible Critic videos banned from Google / YouTube in early 2020 – both outrageous assaults on freedom which, technically speaking, do not violate the 1st Amendment guarantee of free speech.





The Slimes: “It’s clear to us that the status quo is unacceptable,” Mr. McMillon said in a statement.

Analysis: Mr. McMillon, you are a gutless pussy. Your $20 million annual compensation affords you unlimited armed protection which you would deny to your law-abiding customers in order to get a few vocal Communists like the obsessive Walmart-basher Bolshevik Bernie Sanders off your back.





The Slimes: The leaders of 145 other big American companies, including Levi Strauss, Royal Caribbean Cruises and Bain Capital, published an open letter to the Senate last week pressing for new gun laws.

Analysis: This is a truly disturbing development – and one that will be extremely difficult, if not impossible, to stop by government action. How long will it be before banks stop lending or accepting deposits from gun manufacturers or "hate groups?" PayPal too has dumped yours truly.





The Left will praise their new corporate partners-in-slime, while short-sighted “conservatives” and rigid Losertarians will defend the rights of “private companies.” How is it, all of a sudden, that Sulzberger's Slimes is in now favor of corporate participation in the realm of culture and politics?