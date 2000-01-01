The above-listed titles (8.5 x 11 / about 300 pages & 600 illustrations each) are available only through this website. Submit the Inquiry Form below and we'll send you a voluntary invoice with payment instructions for credit-debit card.



If paying by cash-MO-check by mail, the Inquiry Form is not necessary. Simply calculate your total cost and send to our mailing address listed below.

PDF PRICE: $9 each -- all four for $16 -- all 22 of our pdfs for $29



PAPERBACK PRICES (includes shipping)



The Bad War: The Truth NEVER Taught About World War 2: $31



Planet Rothschild I: $30 // Planet Rothschild II: $30 // Both Volumes: $54

The British Mad Dog (Winston Churchill): $ 29

For pay-by-mail: Payable to:

PASCAL PUBLICATIONS, P.O. Box 804, Saddle Brook, NJ 07663