Bill Gates and the Corona Conspiracy

The timing of Bill Gates' unexpected resignations from both the Boards of Microsoft (the company which he co-founded) as well as of Warren Buffoon's Berkshire Hathaway Empire did not come as a shock to the chroniclers of Q Anon -- who has often posted that the unusual number of CEO's and other high executives who have "resigned" these past few years would continue to increase as part of "the plan." But what many have missed is Gate's clear connection to the hyped-up outbreak of this not-so-deadly virus which the Deep State engineered for geo-political purposes -- but which will soon backfire upon them as already may be the case with Gates.







Gates -- who is also a Global Warmist promoter, has had this odd obsession with viruses and vaccines. In November of 2019, shortly before the first case of COVID-19 appeared in China, a Netflix crockumentary featured the "prophet" Gates warning of such pandemics. An excerpt from Netflix's "Pandemic" (not Gates speaking):

November 7, 2019





“This is a wet market in the Lianghua, China. Unlike markets in much of the West, where animals are already dead when they arrive, this wet market sells meat that’s very fresh. It’s killed on sight. That’s what makes it a disease factory. ... All the while, their viruses are mixing and mutating, increasing the odds that one finds its way to humans.” (here)





Just 10 days later (here) -- the very first case (though not known as the first at the time) popped up in China. The subsequent pandemic would later be attributed to a "wet market" (™ pending)_ --- How conveeenient -- as the Church Lady of old Saturday Night Live fame used to say!





Flashback to December 20, 2016 -- the interim period between the outgoing Obongo and incoming President-elect Trump -- and Globalist Atlantic Magazine brings us more "prophecy":





Headline: How a Pandemic Might Play Out Under Trump





"Bioethicist Art Caplan from the New York University School of Medicine envisages a quick slide towards isolation and authoritarianism. In a blog post that can only be described as pandemic fan-fiction, he imagines that a lethal mutant strain of H7N9 flu emerges in China and spreads to America. A hypothetical President Trump responds with a quick succession of moves: He seals the borders with Canada and Mexico; he quarantines sick Americans; he declares martial law, builds detention-style camps for quarantine-defiers, and uses epidemic conspiracies to launch a trade war with China. ... Future years will reveal whether the story is prophetic or far-fetched."

(here)







Wow! Just wow. It looks as though Caplan not only knew the script, but anticipated how Trump would flip it in his favor.

